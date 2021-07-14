Morning Update: Penelakut Tribe announces discovery of more than 160 unmarked graves

Good morning,

Janice Sampson had anticipated the news long before the Penelakut Tribe’s announcement that it had found more than 160 unmarked graves on its territory, which includes the former site of the Kuper Island Indian Residential School.

Representatives from the First Nation didn’t respond to requests from The Globe to confirm the details of the notice, but Sampson, a Kuper Island survivor, said it was a long time coming. “I’m not one bit surprised,” she said. “Long ago, I was told to keep my mouth shut about the things I’d seen or I’d go missing.”

The Penelakut Tribe did not disclose how the remains were discovered, including whether ground-penetrating radar technology was used. That technology has been instrumental in helping other communities, like the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, locate unmarked graves near former residential schools.

Read more: At former Shingwauk residential school, grief and injustice lie side by side: ‘Even in our deaths there was segregation’

Open this photo in gallery People pay respects to the victims of Canada's residential school system amid shoes, teddy bears, orange shirts and other tributes placed on the steps outside the legislature in Victoria on July 1, 2021. CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Former Afghan drivers who worked for Canada fearful of reprisals from Taliban

Former drivers who spent years assisting Canadian officials and embassy staff while in Afghanistan said they live in fear of reprisals from the Taliban, particularly now that the United States is leaving the country.

Abdul Qayum Hemat said he spent more than a decade shuttling Canadian staff to and from military bases, hotels, embassies and restaurants. His service ended last October, when he, along with other drivers, were let go. For months, the father of two has been writing the embassy in hopes that Ottawa would bring the group of drivers and their families to Canada.

“Everybody feels that Afghanistan won’t be a safe place, especially for the people who supported the NATO forces, the embassies, the United Nations, foreigners … we will be the first target for the Taliban and the other terrorist groups in Afghanistan. We are not safe,” Qayum Hemat said, speaking from Kabul.

Read more: Canada to aid Afghanistan after U.S. troop withdrawal next month, minister says

Trudeau commits to improve Canada’s pandemic-surveillance system after report flags deficiencies in preparedness

After an independent probe called on the federal government to overhaul its approach to gathering intelligence on potential public-health threats, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that Ottawa must do more to prepare for future pandemics.

Trudeau pledged to “look very carefully” at the report that his government commissioned, with an eye to ensuring that improvements can be made across government.

The probe follows the release of the Auditor General’s own report in March, which found that the design of the intelligence-gathering system was flawed, since the government’s risk assessments weren’t properly engineered to gauge the threat of a virus before it makes its way to Canada.

Editorial: Why did Ottawa kill GPHIN? Because politicians get no credit for averting a disaster that hasn’t happened yet

Death toll climbs to 72 as looting continues in South Africa: At least 72 people have died after five days of unrest in South Africa, where thousands of soldiers and civilian volunteers have begun to regain control of some of the worst-hit districts.

Four dead, one missing after construction-crane collapse: The RCMP said that four people are dead and one person is missing after a construction crane collapsed off a 25-storey residential tower in Kelowna, B.C. Investigation into the cause is still underway.

Canada’s first Indigenous Governor-General to be sworn in July 26: Inuk leader Mary Simon’s swearing-in ceremony will be held July 26, an event that is likely to add more fuel to election speculation. Her installation will make her the country’s first Indigenous representative of the Queen.

Nova Scotia on board for Ottawa’s child-care subsidy plan: Nova Scotia is joining British Columbia in signing onto a federal government program that would fund thousands of subsidized daycare spots.

Green Party tables motion to withhold funding for leader’s campaign: In the latest challenge to the leadership of Annamie Paul, the Green Party has moved a motion that would block the release of funds needed for her to campaign for a seat in Parliament during the next election.

Streaming giants lead Emmy nods: Netflix’s The Crown and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian earned the most Emmy nominations, with 24 mentions each. WandaVision, another Disney Plus show, was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series and for best lead actor and actress.

In latest Decibel: There’s a movement afoot to introduce a “next-generation 9-1-1,” which would modernize the critical emergency lifeline. Telecom reporter Alexandra Posadzki joins The Globe’s podcast to dig into the details.

Inflation fears weigh on global stocks: The U.S. dollar hit three-month highs against the euro and world stocks slipped on Wednesday after a jump in U.S. inflation fuelled expectations of a quicker end to Federal Reserve stimulus, while a drop in China’s crude imports dampened oil. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.53 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.10 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.38 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.63 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.93 US cents.

We need action on Inuit food insecurity

“Country food is the preferred diet for Inuit, but while Inuit are among the most experienced hunters, trappers and fishers on Earth, many cannot afford the fuel and equipment needed to harvest the nutritious foods found in our own land. Addressing this precarious situation means developing a food system that truly reflects the needs and strengths of Inuit society.” - Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

Ottawa has a self-made mess to clean up before resentment toward carbon pricing festers

“A way to minimize the fallout would be to accelerate the process of setting the new rules. Ideally, a heretofore recalcitrant province such as Saskatchewan, now expressing interest in reaching an agreement, shouldn’t have to wait at least a year and a half for talks to begin. And the sooner New Brunswick and PEI are brought in line with everyone else, if that’s what new criteria dictate, the better from a fairness perspective.” - Adam Radwanski

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery Mosaic artist Jenny May works on a piece in her studio at her home in London, Ont., on July 9, 2021. GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail

Globe Craft Club: Make a mosaic of found objects with artist Jenny May

You don’t have to be a klutz to have broken at least a few dishes in your lifetime. But have you ever wondered what to do with those shards? Join Globe Craft for a session with Jenny May, a London, Ont., artist who will discuss how to make a mosaic of found and salvaged objects using a wooden base. Globe Craft’s second-to-last event kicks off Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. EDT, on Facebook Live.

MOMENT IN TIME: July 14, 1946

Dr. Benjamin Spock publishes his revolutionary parenting book

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Benjamin Spock, American pediatrician, left, talking to young mother with baby, in 1955. Handout

Prior to the Second World War, parenting manuals tended to espouse a strict, fairly harsh approach to raising children. Popular advice at the time that parents should only kiss their children on the forehead and limit hugs and other gestures of affection in order to prevent them from becoming fussy, and make sure to follow strict eating and sleeping schedules, were liable to make parents second-guess their best instincts and tremble at the thought of failure. So imagine the collective sigh of relief when a then 43-year-old pediatrician named Benjamin Spock published The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care on this day in 1946. “Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do,” Spock said in the book’s opening sentences. His approach, which offered advice for each stage of development, but ultimately stressed that a parent’s loving care was most important of all, revolutionized parenting in the postwar era. And one need not imagine just how welcome his approach was. This is clear enough from the book’s sales: 750,000 copies within its first year of publication, and it has since sold 50 million copies in 42 languages. Dave McGinn

