Morning Update: Pfizer vaccine delays are more than expected

A cut in the number of vaccine doses that Pfizer-BioNTech is shipping to Canada will be deeper and last longer than expected.

Canada has received no doses from Pfizer this week. Major-General Dany Fortin, head of Canada’s pandemic vaccine logistics, said that shipments from Pfizer have been cut over five weeks, rather than four as previously announced. The result is that Canada is expecting to get 56 per cent fewer doses from Jan. 18 to Feb. 21.

The latest setbacks come amid confusion on how the doses are counted. Pfizer wants Health Canada to start counting six doses for each vial of COVID-19 vaccine, rather than five. The change would mean the company can send about 17 per cent fewer vials to Canada and still meet its contractual obligations.

Ottawa launches process to develop legislation on Indigenous-controlled health care

Ontario modelling projects continued drop in cases if restrictions maintained

Health Minister says Alberta won’t follow Manitoba’s stricter COVID-19 travel rules

Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey smiles as he holds up a syringe of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ready to administered in Newfoundland and Labrador at Memorial University in St. John's, Nfld., on Dec. 16, 2020. Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

High-flying stocks crash to earth

The unprecedented battle between small investors and big-money pros took a sharp turn yesterday, as Wall Street hit back. A number of popular online trading platforms in the U.S. and Canada imposed strict limits on stock trades, ostensibly to save unsophisticated investors from making rash moves.

As a result, a number of high-flying names came crashing downward. The silver market also experienced incredible volatility after posts on Reddit bid up the prices of the precious metal and silver miners.

Need an explainer? How did the Reddit stock market rally happen and why did it start to fizzle

How did the Reddit stock market rally happen and why did it start to fizzle Rob Carrick: GameStop is a great David vs. Goliath story, but no blueprint for investing success

GameStop is a great David vs. Goliath story, but no blueprint for investing success Tax Matters: Social media-driven trading frenzy has tax implications

Open this photo in gallery In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders Michael Capolino, left, and John Panin, right, work on the floor, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Courtney Crow/The Associated Press

Canadian Solar denies use of forced labour in China

Canadian Solar’s 100-hectare solar farm is situated in Xinjiang, a region that has come under intense scrutiny over government policies that have forcibly indoctrinated large numbers of people and, experts say, subjected them to forced labour.

The company is now engaged in a legal fight over its property ownership, but said in a statement that, during its development, “Many ethnicities, including Uyghur, were represented in all ranks of the work force.”

But no Uyghurs are employed at the 30-megawatt Canadian Solar operation, and the company says the international spotlight on conditions in the region hurts local Muslims by making companies more reticent to hire them.

Also read: Canada’s spy agency warned Canadian universities in August to be wary of using Chinese technology, including a service offered by e-commerce company Alibaba to help students based in China take online Zoom classes in this country.

General Motors sets goal to be carbon neutral: It also plans to work with stakeholders to develop a charging network for electric vehicles and promote consumer acceptance for gradually phasing out the gas-guzzling internal combustion engines it has built for 113 years.

Opioid deaths highlight need to decriminalize, police chiefs say: The head of the national chiefs of police association noted that overdose deaths are outpacing those from the COVID-19 pandemic and homicides in British Columbia and likely Ontario.

Lockdowns exacerbate a shortage of public restrooms: The situation brings into stark relief the difficulties long faced by homeless people, who aren’t always welcome in the privately owned facilities others could pop into blithely.

Apartment vacancy rates rise in major Canadian cities: The national vacancy rate was 3.2 per cent in October of last year compared with 2 per cent in the same month in 2019, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s annual rental report.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks fall: European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven U.S. dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appetite. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.2 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.26 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.89 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.94 per cent. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.87 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

An Indigenous governor-general wouldn’t mean reconciliation. It would mean nothing

Tanya Talaga: “But here’s a thought: What about changing the parliamentary system, and reforming it in favour of a new path forward? Is that not worth a discussion?”

Women’s employment took a hard hit from COVID-19 – but hope is on the horizon post-pandemic

Linda Nazareth: “So will the economy – or maybe just women – be forever damaged by this pandemic? The answer to both is hopefully no, although with some caveats. If history repeats itself, women with kids at home who were working in shuttered industries will likely drop out again in the months ahead.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery His House: Wunmi Mosaku as Rial Majur, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù as Bol Majur. Aidan Monaghan/Netflix

Full Stream Ahead: The best new horror thrills for deep-winter chills

The Queen of Black Magic , Shudder: Director Kimo Stamboel and writer Joko Anwar deliver a tense, disturbing and delightfully disgusting tale of revenge, witchcraft and lessons on why it’s best to keep staple guns away from spirit-possessed hands.

Director Kimo Stamboel and writer Joko Anwar deliver a tense, disturbing and delightfully disgusting tale of revenge, witchcraft and lessons on why it’s best to keep staple guns away from spirit-possessed hands. His House , Netflix: There are two types of horror stories being told in His House , the largely impressive feature debut of writer-director Remi Weekes.

There are two types of horror stories being told in , the largely impressive feature debut of writer-director Remi Weekes. Random Acts of Violence, Crave: Jay Baruchel’s Canadian horror film from last year immediately and loudly announces itself as a bold and purposefully chaotic work of prestige trash cinema.

MOMENT IN TIME: Jan. 29, 1906

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs hockey player, Joe Primeau, c. 1930s. After scoring his last goal in the 1936 Stanley Cup Final, Primeau left the game, retiring at age 30 to focus on family and business. Primeau won the Stanley Cup in his first year as head coach of the Maple Leafs in 1950–51. TUROFSKY

NHL’s Gentleman Joe Primeau is born

Though the nickname Gentleman was certainly fitting for a skater who received just one major penalty during his National Hockey League career, good manners had been instilled long before Joe Primeau became a star. Raised in Victoria, he only took up hockey at 13 once his family moved to Toronto, but he became good enough to attract the attention of Conn Smythe, who was then trying to revive the New York Rangers. Mr. Smythe gave the young player $500 as an enticement, but his mother had other ideas. “She said, ‘Joe Primeau, you take that right back. You have no right to take that money.’ She thought I should be paying Smythe for the privilege of playing,” he once recalled. As it turned out, Mr. Smythe was fired shortly afterward and bought into the Toronto St. Pats, for whom Mr. Primeau was just beginning his Hall of Fame career. He was moved onto Toronto’s top line in December, 1929, and on a road trip to Chicago that winter was paired with wingers Busher Jackson and Charlie Conacher in a 4-3 win. The famed Kid Line was born, and would be the driving force behind Toronto’s 1932 Stanley Cup success, its first under the Maple Leafs moniker. Paul Attfield

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.