Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $4.6-billion package of income-tested measures aimed at helping Canadians struggling with higher costs of living, at the same time insisting that the injection of new cash into the economy will not make inflation worse.

The three-part package includes new payments to uninsured parents to cover their young children’s dental costs, a doubling of the GST credit and a boost in rent supports.

Some of the funding for dental care and rent supports was included in the April budget, but more than $3-billion of the package is new spending that had not previously been announced.

The new measures are partly a response to public pressure on federal and provincial politicians to help people facing unusually high inflation. But economists are cautioning political leaders not to make price increases worse by adding billions in new spending into the economy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement in St. Andrews, N.B., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The prime minister says the story of a woman in Fredericton who was turned away when requesting a sexual assault forensic exam at a Fredericton hospital is horrific.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren CalabreseDarren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Thousands expected to fill London streets to pay respects to Queen

The Queen will make her final journey from Buckingham Palace today and officials are expecting tens of thousands of people to line the London streets around Westminster Hall where her coffin will lie in state for four days.

The casket will be taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage from the palace to the 900-year-old building on the parliamentary estate. The closed coffin will rest on a raised platform draped in the Royal Standard with the orb and sceptre placed on top.

The lying in state will run from 5 p.m. today until just before the funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

The public will be able to pay their respects around the clock and officials have estimated that at least 400,000 will be able to pass through the hall. However, many more people are expected to try, and the line is likely to extend for more than five kilometres at a time. Mourners have been warned that they may have to wait for 12 hours and they won’t have a chance to sit or rest because the line will be moving constantly.

Surprise jump in U.S. inflation sends stock markets tumbling

So much for the hope U.S. inflation had come off the boil this summer: A surprisingly hot reading for price increases in August sent stocks tumbling yesterday amid concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively.

Major stock market indexes, which had been rising in recent trading sessions as inflationary pressures appeared to ease, are now back to reflecting a continuing battle with those pressures and economic uncertainty.

This means the Fed and other central banks will likely turn even more aggressive in their determination to wrestle inflation back to about 2 per cent, even if they hurt economic activity.

In Balakliya, grim evidence of Russia’s violent occupation: Proof of the harsh repression the Russians used to control Balakliya, a small industrial city in Ukraine, is not hard to find. There are no signs, so far, of the kind of mass murder that Russian troops infamously carried out in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. But Russia ruled by fear and intimidation here too.

Supreme Court takes its show on the road: The Supreme Court of Canada will hold its first hearings in Quebec City this week, including one on whether Quebeckers can legally own and grow cannabis plants. The nine judges will also meet with young people and the legal community, and invite the public to ask them questions in person at a community event.

Michelin Guide awards 13 Toronto restaurants: Michelin, the influential but controversial guide to fine dining, has released its first Canadian edition, awarding 13 Toronto restaurants with prestigious stars. The Michelin guide, which operates in more than 30 countries around the world, announced its Toronto edition on Tuesday, which includes one two-starred restaurant and 12 one-starred ones.

Quebec MP quits Conservative caucus: Alain Rayes, an MP from Quebec, announced yesterday that he will leave the Conservative caucus and sit as an independent because he objects to the confrontational style of politics associated with new Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Right-wing extremism becoming mainstreamed, experts warn: Right-wing extremism is becoming increasingly mainstream, with the COVID-19 pandemic serving as an accelerant to that process, Canadian and international experts warned yesterday. Experts also emphasized that with right-wing extremists organizing across borders through the internet, efforts to combat such extremism must also be international in nature.

World stocks struggle on rate fears: World stocks were stuck in a sea of red on Wednesday as markets braced for an even more aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation roars, and the yen jumped as Japan gave its strongest signal yet that it could act to shore up the battered currency. Around 5:14 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.66 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 were off 0.14 per cent and 0.07 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 2.78 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Send lost 2.48 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.96 US cents.

Robyn Urback: “Police can build trust with communities through communication – sharing what they know – which is something RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki confessed to have learned in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia shooting. ‘We need to be more transparent,’ she said, while testifying before the Mass Casualty Commission in August. It seems the RCMP might get around to that eventually – maybe – in the Saskatchewan case, too.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “Tax cuts and big spending are back in fashion on Quebec’s political runways this fall. As Canada’s second-largest province prepares to go to the polls on Oct. 3, Quebec’s main political parties have thrown all caution to the wind by promising massive amounts of new spending. None of their plans seem based in reality.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Best places to explore Canada’s wild caves

From the country’s longest cave, the 21-kilometre Castleguard Cave in Jasper National Park, Alta., to its deepest, the Bisaro Anima cave near Fernie, B.C., which plunges 683 metres on its 5.2-kilometre route, there are plenty of options for subterranean tourism in Canada.

Moment in time: Sept. 14, 1759

Sketch for The Death of Montcalm by Marc-Aurèle de Foy Suzor-Coté, 1902.Courtesy of Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec

Montcalm dies of battle wounds

Louis-Joseph de Montcalm-Grozon, marquis de Montcalm, had led the French troops in New France quite ably against the British for several years before the Battle of Quebec. The general gained respect and loyalty for his honesty, fairness and bravery. But the tide turned on the Plains of Abraham, a broad field behind Quebec City, where British forces had massed in the summer of 1759 and advanced on Sept. 13. Montcalm decided to face the enemy and, astride his horse and waving his sword, led 4,500 troops in a charge. It did not go well. The highly trained British were too strong and Montcalm was shot in the leg and abdomen during the French retreat. He ordered a couple of his men to keep him upright on his horse as he stoically returned to the city. (His opponent, Major-General James Wolfe, perished in battle, shot three times within minutes of the French fusillade.) After Montcalm was told he would die from his wounds, he is alleged to have said, “So much the better. I shall not see the surrender of Quebec.” He died, surrounded by the grieving, early in the morning on this day in 1759. He was 47. Philip King

