Morning Update: PMO rushed to contain fallout from GPHIN shutdown

Good morning,

Internal e-mails show the Prime Minister’s Office was scrambling last summer to contain the fallout over the silencing of Canada’s pandemic early warning system after learning it was curtailed less than a year before COVID-19 struck.

The e-mails show upper levels of government were caught off guard when details about the silencing of the Global Public Health Intelligence Network were made public by a Globe and Mail investigation.

“Front page of globe. How will we respond to this?”

“Can you send me any background there is on why this was stopped and restarted? As well as your messaging on it.”

“We’re working on getting specifics and answers to some questions. … When did this change happen? Why did this change happen? Who made the decision?”

The e-mails are among thousands of federal documents being disclosed in response to a production order for COVID-19 records that the House of Commons approved in October despite objections from the Liberal government.

In vaccine news:

When the Trudeau government spent big to preorder vaccines, it said Canada would be well prepared. But now, Canadian inoculation rates are behind peer nations, as experts say federal officials put too much faith in global supply chains

Open this photo in gallery A worker walks through the post-vaccine waiting area at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021.

PMO alerted concerns to Vance back in 2018

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s top staffer told a senior adviser inside the Prime Minister’s Office three years ago that the minister was troubled by information about former chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance, shortly after the minister met with a military watchdog.

Mr. Sajjan’s then-chief of staff, Zita Astravas, spoke to Elder Marques, a senior adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, about concerns related to the country’s top military adviser, two sources told The Globe and Mail.

The Globe is keeping the sources confidential because they are not allowed to discuss internal matters involving the Prime Minister’s Office and the Privy Council Office, the federal body that runs the public service.

Open this photo in gallery Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan is seen via videoconference as he rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, Feb. 25, 2021.

Canada says shutdown of Line 5 a threat to country’s energy security

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said Canada considers the continued operation of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline as “non-negotiable” and that Canada would aim to stop Michigan from shutting it down.

The pipeline passes through the state on its way to Sarnia, Ont. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the May, 2021, shutdown, citing environmental risks. Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. has challenged the decision in court.

Line 5 pipeline carries petroleum from Western Canada through Great Lakes states to Ontario, where much of the crude is turned into gasoline and other fuels before the remainder is shipped through the Line 9 pipeline to Quebec refineries.

Open this photo in gallery Fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac in Mackinaw City, Mich., on June 8, 2017.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

‘Buttergate’ raises alarm on palm-based feeds: Canada’s dairy farmers are under pressure to stop using feed supplements containing palm fats, largely because of the environmental consequences, but animal-nutrition specialists say there are no substitutes.

Aviation sector aid talks could total up to $9-billion in bailout loans: Jerry Dias, head of Unifor, the largest private-sector union in Canada, said the worsening of the prolonged crisis has increased the amount of loans being discussed in Ottawa and it is still unsure if it will be enough.

Pacific quake sets off tsunami, threat lifts in New Zealand: The latest quake had a magnitude of 8.1 and struck the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand’s North Island. This came shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region.

Hong Kong court orders 47 pro-democracy activists to remain in custody: The activists were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law and detained over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government.

MORNING MARKETS

Global markets struggle: Global markets struggled Friday as another push higher in bond-market borrowing costs and a rising U.S. dollar hit stocks while oil prices jumped after OPEC and its allies opted against increasing supply for the time being. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE edged up 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 lost 0.73 per cent and 0.55 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.47 per cent. Wall Street futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.65 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

New York’s ego-driven Governor Cuomo is destroying himself

Lawrence Martin: “He bullied and threatened critics in his party who had the integrity to question what was going on. Assemblyman Ron Kim, for one, said he received a call from an enraged Mr. Cuomo threatening to ‘destroy’ him if he didn’t shut up.”

TODAY'S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Mask on Aille Design images Handout

Clothing embellishment to communicate through braille

Founded in Toronto by Alexa Jovanovic, Aille offers clothing and accessories embellished with Swarovski crystals that spell out messages written in braille.

“Why couldn’t we move all of these beads a little bit so that you could have an actual message and it could completely empower an entire community of people?” she asked.

While developing her line, Jovanovic conducted interviews with potential customers to better understand the challenges they faced while dressing. Beyond having trouble identifying the clothing in their closets, they yearned to maintain their identity.

MOMENT IN TIME: March 5, 2004

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Senators goalie Patrick Lalime (R) pulls the sweater over the head of Philadelphia Flyers goalie Robert Esche while fighting, during third period NHL action in Philadelphia, March 5, 2004.

NHL game sets record for penalties

It was like a scene from Slap Shot played out in the hometown of Rocky Balboa. Having been eliminated by the Ottawa Senators from the Stanley Cup playoffs the two previous springs, the Philadelphia Flyers were mired in a five-game winless run against their northern rival. Matters were hardly helped when Senators forward Martin Havlat earned a two-game suspension on Feb. 26 for slashing the face of Flyers winger Mark Recchi. Philadelphia head coach Ken Hitchcock didn’t take too kindly to it, calling Mr. Havlat “a reckless player and some day, somebody is going to make him eat his lunch.” That lunch turned into more of an evening meal eight days later as both teams served up a smorgasbord of knuckle sandwiches. Team heavyweights Rob Ray and Donald Brashear got the proceedings under way with less than two minutes left in the third period and the game all but decided in Philadelphia’s favour. But with the pair skating off the ice, other players squared off, right down to the two goalies, Patrick Lalime and Robert Esche. That was seemingly just the undercard though. Ultimately, there were five consecutive brawls and 23 players ejected, racking up a total of 419 penalty minutes for an NHL record. Paul Attfield

