Good morning,

It was a scene that, until it happened, was almost impossible to imagine. The Holy Father delivering an apology in a First Nation community, surrounded by the same Indigenous language, regalia, culture and ceremony the Catholic Church had once intentionally – and often brutally – attempted to eradicate.

“I am here because the first step of my penitential pilgrimage among you is that of again asking forgiveness. Of telling you once more that I am deeply sorry,” Pope Francis said in Spanish, which was then translated and spoken in English to a hushed crowd on Monday in Maskwacis, Alta. The community was once home to the Ermineskin Indian Residential School, one of the largest residential schools in the country.

It was an apology that some had been awaiting all their lives. It touched on far-reaching and systematic abuse of Indigenous people and the devastation of the residential school system, and included a pledge to investigate what took place and help survivors heal. But while Pope Francis’s words went further than some expected, for others they were not enough, and were delivered too late for many who had suffered the worst.

A headdress is placed on the head of Pope Francis after his apology for the residential school system at Maskwacis, Alta., on July 25, 2022.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Three dead, including suspect, after shootings in Langley, B.C.

Two people were killed and two others injured in a six-hour shooting rampage early Monday morning in the suburban Vancouver-area community of Langley. A suspect was also killed by police.

Authorities had initially indicated that at least some of the victims were “transient,” raising fears that a gunman was methodically preying on the vulnerable, report The Globe and Mail’s Andrea Woo and Alanna Smith. At an update later in the day, police said they were still working to confirm whether the victims were homeless.

The shootings began around midnight on Monday near the Cascades Casino on Fraser Highway, where a woman sustained critical injuries, said Sergeant David Lee of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Ottawa urged to hold sports leaders accountable as Hockey Canada faces scrutiny over response to sexual-assault allegations

The sexual-assault allegations that have recently emerged against former Canadian Hockey League players underscore the need for Ottawa to do a better job of holding sports organizations accountable, according to a group of leading researchers.

In an open letter issued Tuesday to federal Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge and a group of MPs, 28 academics from 21 institutions in Canada, Britain and the U.S. say incidents in hockey are not caused by a few “bad apples,” but are rather a “symptom of a deeply rooted culture” that exists in hockey and other sports, reports Kathryn Blaze Baum.

“These problems are not rare – they are endemic, particularly in elite junior hockey and in other elite male-dominated sports,” says the letter, which was signed by researchers across a number of disciplines, including sports medicine, management and policy. “Politicians, the media, and the public must begin holding sport leaders accountable and monitoring them closely to ensure they take meaningful action.”

RCMP Commissioner denies political interference: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said she was not under under political direction from the Trudeau government to release information on the type of firearms used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting, but acknowledged she felt an imperative to get more information to the public as quickly as possible on the tragedy.

MPs criticize slow response by Rogers after massive outage: The telecom’s CEO Tony Staffieri was grilled on Monday about the widespread outage that left millions of customers without wireless, internet and home phone service earlier this month, as the company sought to assure Ottawa it’s taking steps to bolster the resiliency of its network.

Russia’s Gazprom tightens squeeze on gas flow to Europe: Gazprom said supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20 per cent of capacity because it needed to halt the operation of a Siemens gas turbine at a compressor station on instructions from an industry watchdog. Germany said it saw no technical reason for the latest reduction.

Harper endorses Poilievre for party leader: In a rare public return to party politics, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper said in a short video on Twitter that while the leadership contest is filled with candidates, Pierre Poilievre stands out.

Trump deleted references to prosecuting rioters in speech draft, testimony shows: U.S. president Donald Trump refused to call for the prosecution of rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a draft of a speech he delivered the next day, congressional testimony showed on Monday.

Morning markets

Europe remains subdued: European shares were trading weaker on early Tuesday as lower earnings and the anticipated U.S. interest rate hike left investors wary. Around 5:40 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.64 per cent. France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX dropped 0.16 per cent and 0.21 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.16 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.67 per cent. U.S. futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.72 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Amid hockey’s reckoning, let’s not forget that sexual violence is a health issue

“If victims of sexual assault are going to be able to heal, one of the essential changes required is taking a more survivor-centered approach – one that empowers survivors by prioritizing their rights, safety, well-being, needs and wishes. Some victims may want their abuser or abusers to be held publicly accountable, but some just want support and counselling. We are not going to prosecute our way out of this deeply ingrained problem. It’s going to take more than a vague ‘action plan.’” - André Picard

Putin is unlikely to face justice for war crimes

“It’s virtually certain no international court – whether the ICC or any other tribunal – will ever see individual Russians arrested, extradited and brought to stand trial. Even if Mr. Putin and other Russian leaders have been labelled war criminals by U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders, the reality is that they’re unlikely to ever be brought before an international court to answer for their actions. And trying Russian leaders in absentia wouldn’t go anywhere. Moral and political consequences are another matter.” - Lawrence Herman

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

Seven ways to make a healthier – and tastier – summer salad

When it’s too hot to cook indoors, a cold crisp green salad is a refreshing meal option. If your go-to summer salad is just mediocre – e.g., a chicken breast plopped on a bed of baby greens – it’s time to bolster its nutritional value and flavour factor.

Leslie Beck has some tips that will help amp up the nutrition content of your salad and make it tastier and more satisfying, too.

Moment in time: July 26, 1953

Cuban Revolution begins with failed attack led by Castro

The guerrilla leader Fidel Castro, right, arrested by police, poses with a group of comrades, in July, 1953, after the attack on the Moncada Garrison.OFF/AFP via Getty Images

The plan: a convoy of rebels disguised as soldiers would infiltrate the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba at dawn on this day in 1953, launching an uprising against Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship. The outcome: a tactical fiasco, in which the insurgents gave up the element of surprise before getting inside the base. Outgunned and outnumbered, most were killed or captured, either on the scene or in the weeks that followed. But their leader, 26-year-old Fidel Castro, didn’t let the battle’s propaganda value go to waste. He used his subsequent trial to deliver a lengthy indictment of Batista and expound on his own promises for the country’s future. When he got out of prison, he named his organization Movimiento 26 de Julio, after the date of the fight. By 1956, Castro was ready to try again, launching a long guerrilla war. When it was over, Che Guevara, Castro’s Argentine comrade, had defeated Batista’s troops, the soon-to-be-ex-president had fled Cuba, and Castro was poised to install the leftist authoritarian regime that governs the island to this day – with reverberations felt throughout Latin America and the Cold War. And that bloody morning at Moncada would be remembered as the Día de la Revolución that started it all. Adrian Morrow

