Morning Update: Protesters in Lebanon want to oust the ruling elite. Will their optimism prevail?

Good morning,

In Lebanon, a new generation is taking up the fight to oust the country’s ruling elite. In the weeks since an explosion devastated Beirut, the capitol of Lebanon, volunteers have been rebuilding the city where the government has not even tried, and using the momentum to fill the void in their country’s politics, too.

Older generations who tried in the past to reform Lebanon are worried that the country is once again headed down a dark path similar to the one that resulted in a 15-year civil war. The outcome of that war was a system of now-corrupt power-sharing compromises that many Lebanese blame for the port disaster. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a stockpile of ammonium nitrate that was neglected for more than six years, despite warnings to successive governments.

Story continues below advertisement

The new Lebanese organizers, including a group that calls itself the Nation Station, are optimistic in their vision of governance that involves organization, compassion and new leaders untainted by corruption. But even the most optimistic among them acknowledge it will take much work to heal the country’s social ills.

Open this photo in gallery Volunteers deliver food supplies at Nation Station, in Geitawi, Beirut, Lebanon, on August 19, 2020. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Statue debate reignites after protesters topple Montreal’s Macdonald monument

During a rally in Montreal on Saturday, protesters brought down a statue of Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, who was instrumental in racist Canadian policies such as the residential schools system and the 1885 Chinese Immigration Act that imposed a head tax on Chinese immigrants.

The removal of the statue is part of a wave of racial reckoning this summer, in which activists are questioning the role of statues venerating famous Canadians who have had racist records. Opponents such as Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Quebec Premier François Legault have framed the protest as unacceptable vandalism and call for the statue to be restored.

The Montreal protest was organized by the Coalition for BIPOC Liberation, which has called for the removal of all statues and plaques that promote anti-Black or anti-Indigenous racism, as well as a 50-per-cent budget cut to the Montreal police and reinvestment into Black and Indigenous communities.

Read more on racial justice:

Story continues below advertisement

Funding delay leaves First Nations schools scrambling to safely reopen

Amid the stress of back-to-school preparations taking place across Canada, First Nations schools have largely been left to handle these arrangements themselves. While the federal government announced days ago that it would give schools on reserves $112-million for COVID-19 preparations, it’s unclear how this money will be distributed and what help will be available to off-reserve First Nations schools.

The funding announcement came after First Nations leaders in Northern Ontario accused the federal government of ignoring back-to-school plans from educators and tribal councils, who have largely been left to navigate school reopenings on their own.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Leonard Cohen estate threatening legal action against Trump campaign: Cohen’s estate is “dismayed” after the Republican National Convention used his song, Hallejuah, despite the estate rejecting the RNC’s request.

Public-health experts criticize Health Canada’s decision not to approve at-home testing: Health Canada has decided that it will not provide Canadians with at-home COVID-19 tests because of accuracy concerns. Public-health experts are criticizing this decision, saying such tests could significantly help in managing the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

India records world’s biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases: India reported 78,761 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the largest single-day jump worldwide. Since the country began conducting nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests every day, case counts have spiked to more than 3.5 million as the government begins easing restrictions.

Floods in Sudan hit capital hard, more than 90 dead countrywide: Khartoum has been hit hard by weeks of heavy flooding that has killed at least 90 people across the country and destroyed tens of thousands of homes. More than 380,000 people have been affected since the rainy season started in July.

Zimbabwe investigates mysterious deaths of 11 elephants: Officials have taken blood samples from the elephants to ascertain cause of death. So far, they have ruled out poachers and cyanide, as the elephants still had their tusks and none of the surrounding wildlife, such as vultures, were affected.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks hold firm: World stocks hovered near record highs on Monday and were set to end August with five consecutive months of gains, as investors bet on central banks keeping policy in check for years to come. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Germany’s DAX rose 0.69 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.93 per cent. Markets in the U.K. were closed for a public holiday. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.96 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.52 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes dividend share shopping, GICs in demand and rethinking bank stocks.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Canada’s ‘other’ national broadcaster deserves our praise

Story continues below advertisement

Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair: “But APTN is more than just a network; it’s a national institution. The network has fostered a critical mass of Indigenous journalists who have spread throughout the country. It’s become a hub for Indigenous writers who are taking television production in new directions. Its programming connects remote communities and provides a much-needed service for elders to preserve traditional knowledge and youth to hope for the future.”

Don’t expect just sweetness and light under Biden

Lawrence Herman: “So while Canadians take comfort in the possibility of Donald Trump going down in flames in November, it would be naive to expect a diminution in use of American trade laws as one of the main weapons of U.S. policy. It means Canada will be as much in the crosshairs as any other country, even with the Democrats in control.”

Tinkering with EI leaves the core problems unresolved

Hugh Segal: “The chance to make a substantial change for the better for those who live in poverty – their families and neighbourhoods, their health status and life prospects – is required of all of us who value the idea of equality of opportunity, not just for the fortunate and well-off, but for all Canadians.”

To reopen schools safely, governments need to be ready to close them, too

Story continues below advertisement

The Editorial Board: “In short, there are concrete, defensible reasons to believe that the decision to reopen schools is the right one. There will be outbreaks, no doubt. But they can be contained if the proper procedures are followed, and rapid testing and contact tracing are available.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Erin O’Toole’s “Defund CBC” plan is bogus policy

O’Toole’s plan amounts to a ruse. The enemy he sees is CBC TV and CBC News. He acknowledges that CBC Radio is popular and that, in Quebec, CBC/Radio-Canada is a vital service. The ruse is to eliminate the annoyance that is CBC English TV and keep the good bits of CBC. It is bogus policy. CBC TV’s mandate needs to be reassessed and its performance vigorously scrutinized. Declaring “Defund CBC” before that scrutiny is done amounts to empty sloganeering.

MOMENT IN TIME: Canada and the International League

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leaf shortstop Billy Moran is framed by legs of second baseman Sparky Anderson, April 13, 1961. They form an outstanding double-play combination for Leafs who open defence of International League title on Monday, April 17, 1961. Graphic Artists

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at the great summertime sport of baseball.

Sparky Anderson was just getting started in his baseball career in this 1961 photo, as the Toronto Maple Leafs second baseman leaps to complete a double play with shortstop Billy Moran. It was International League (IL) action, and the future hall-of-fame manager was a key part of the Leafs, the Triple-A team that won the previous year’s championship. The name International League is a bit of a misnomer now – all the teams are based in the northeastern United States – but for decades, it included powerhouses in Toronto and Montreal. Toronto was where Babe Ruth hit his first pro home run. Montreal was famous for giving Jackie Robinson – who would go on to break the colour barrier in major-league baseball – his start in the minor leagues. The IL, the major feeder league to the bigs, is currently on a COVID-19 hiatus. Philip King

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.