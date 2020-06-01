Morning Update: Protests against police brutality sweep U.S.

Good morning,

Protests against police brutality swept the United States from coast to coast over the weekend. The actions were initially sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last week, and tapped into rising anger to anti-Black racism in the United States.

Police responded in most cities with force, arresting hundreds and firing paintballs and rubber bullets into crowds. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to use the army on the protesters. He had made no similar threat against the mostly white, armed demonstrators who stormed Michigan’s legislature weeks earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Concerns about police conduct and racism are alive in Canada, too. Demonstrations were held on Saturday in support of the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet. Ms. Korchinski-Paquet died in Toronto last week in the presence of police officers, who had been called to an apartment to help the woman, who was in mental distress. Ms. Korchinski-Paquet instead died after falling from a high-rise balcony. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders has called for the investigation of what happened to be expedited.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Watchdog groups say dozens of journalists have been attacked or arrested while covering U.S. protests

As protests against police brutality have sprung up across the United States, journalists are getting caught in the crossfire. The Committee to Protect Journalists says it has recorded as many as 68 incidents of violence against journalists covering the marches. Most of the violence has come from police officers, though some of the attacks have come from protesters.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Days after a court decision against Meng Wanzhou, China shows no sign of angry retaliation: And it may stay that way, at least in the short-term, observers say. Instead, China may be preoccupied with other conflicts, such as the ever-escalating trade war with the United States.

Ontario’s contact tracing efforts are falling short, experts say: The problem of tracking down the contacts of those with COVID-19 is particularly acute in the neighbouring Toronto and Peel regions, which account for two-thirds of all cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Dennis Oland says report doesn’t discuss missteps in father’s murder investigation: The New Brunswick Police Commission did not specifically review the high-profile 2011 Oland murder case, but instead reviewed cases from 2014 to 2019.

Ottawa hopes to ‘save the summer’ with big cash injection to boost domestic travel: The $30-million marketing budget that was going to be spent to attract foreign travellers to Canada will instead be directed inward – even while Canadians are still being urged to stay at home.

The weekend that wasn’t in N.B., from hope to disappointment as cases increase: New Brunswick was so close to quashing the curve and reopening ... until one doctor visited Quebec and brought the novel coronavirus back home with him. Now at least 12 more people have the virus and the province is once more under lockdown. It’s a cautionary tale for what may lay ahead in the months to come until a vaccine is developed.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks near three-month peak, U.S. dollar sags: World stocks were just shy of three-month highs and the U.S. dollar weakened further on Monday as optimism on economies opening up boosted risk appetite, shrugging off worries over riots in the U.S. and unease over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up nearly 1 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.09 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 0.84 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 3.36 per cent. New York futures were choppy. The Canadian dollar was trading below 73 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes how not to buy bank stocks, borrowing to play the market and which financial institution cut its dividend.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

To overcome racism, we need to be more than merely good. We must raise our voices

Story continues below advertisement

“We all came into this world the same way – as humans. No one is born to be racist and none of us sees colour at first. I believe there are far more good people than bad people, but sometimes the good must do more than simply be good. They must overwhelm the bad.” – Masai Ujiri, president of the Toronto Raptors

Led by Saudi Arabia, the G20 bungled its response to the pandemic. Canada needs to boycott the next summit

“Participating in that gathering would be a slap in the face to ordinary Canadians who’ve lost jobs in the oil patch, to our eight citizens who remain imprisoned in Saudi Arabia and to the Canadian family of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi and his sister Samar Badawi.” – Rita Trichur

Engineering a ‘green recovery’ is a terrible idea

“The government’s inability to pick winners in the marketplace is precisely why the preferred climate policy for almost all economists is to steadily increase the carbon tax on the GHG emissions that we know to be harmful and let the market forces do the rest.” – Christopher Ragan and Andrew Potter, both of the Max Bell School of Public Policy at McGill University

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

There’s a lot to be afraid of right now. But fear is a normal human emotion, and it can be managed. “Allowing yourself to be afraid while remaining calm – not giving in to panic but accepting the emotion you’re feeling – has been helpful for me,” writer Eva Holland told The Globe. Ms. Holland is the author of Nerve: A personal journey through the science of fear, which explores her own story, including the death of her mother and a phobia of driving cars, along with a scientific explanation for what drives the emotion.

Story continues below advertisement

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery AP Laserphoto The Associated Press

Pierre Trudeau goes cycling in Korea, 1981

For more than 100 years, photographer and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re celebrating cycling.

The 1981 visit was the first to South Korea by a Canadian prime minister, coming one year after Pierre Trudeau won his final election. In the twilight of his career he nonetheless enjoyed what a reporter called “Trudeaumania all over again” at Wolsung, where Canada was building a nuclear reactor. The visit took him from the modern to the mystical, with a stop at the ancient Bulguksa temple at Gyeongju, near Seoul, where he was given a bicycle to ride around. The cut of his suit may be dated, and the flower on his lapel now something of an anachronism, but his ride remains firmly on point as the United Nations prepares this week to mark World Bicycle Day. With its fenders, light, bell and rack on the back, it is the sort of sturdy and practical commuter bike widely used in cities across Canada. Oliver Moore

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.