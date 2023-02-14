Good morning,

Premiers agreed yesterday to accept a federal offer that will add $46-billion in new health care funding over 10 years even though it falls far short of what the provinces and territories say they need.

Ottawa is now negotiating bilateral agreements with each province and territory. The government is going to allow each premier to prioritize where their share of that funding will go as long as it falls within the priorities identified by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: family health teams; health workers and surgery and diagnostic backlogs; mental health and substance use; and a modernized, digital health care system.

Health care systems across the country have not yet recovered from the pandemic strain. People are going without access to primary care and enduring long waiting times while hospitals are beset by surgery backlogs, staffing shortages and clogged emergency rooms.

André Picard: Ottawa is not coming for your personal health data

Provincial premiers leave following a press conference discussing health care, in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prevalence of flying objects stems from ‘looking for more,’ U.S. says

The discovery of a string of mysterious airborne objects over Canada and the United States in recent days is partly the result of increased detection capabilities NORAD put in place after the appearance of a Chinese high-altitude spy balloon last month, the White House says.

Sunday marked the fourth time in nine days that fighter jets were scrambled to fire on flying objects appearing unexpectedly in the air over North America. A U.S. F-16 shot down an object over Lake Huron, which Canadian Major-General Paul Prevost yesterday referred to as a “suspected balloon.”

The drama began in late January when a high-altitude balloon drifted across Alaska and Western Canada before traversing the continental U.S.; it was brought down off the Carolina coast by an American fighter plane on Feb. 4. China claimed it as its own but said it was merely a weather balloon that had drifted off course. The U.S. said it was built for espionage.

Canada’s big banks face lower mortgage growth in 2023 as housing sector remains slow

Canada’s biggest banks are facing a year of slumping mortgage growth as high interest rates knock borrowers off the list of those that qualify for the loans at traditional lenders.

Real estate lending rose 8 per cent in the year ended Oct. 31, 2022, breaking the trend of double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021 when historically low rates spurred homebuyers and bolstered bank earnings.

As hot inflation pushes up interest rates and continues to cool Canada’s housing market, analysts expect mortgage growth to dip further this year.

Tory to stay on as Toronto mayor for budget debate: Toronto Mayor John Tory won’t resign his post until the city budget is finalized, leaving unclear how long he will remain at city hall after admitting an affair with a subordinate and promising to step down.

Kyiv carries on anxiously as war’s anniversary approaches: While anxiety levels in Kyiv are rising somewhat ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary, no one appears in a panic – far from it. Residents of the capital have adapted remarkably well to the war and seem confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not dare invade the city again as he tried to do almost a year ago.

Stress over money hitting young, racialized people hardest, report finds: A quarter of Canadians wouldn’t be able to come up with $500 to cover an unexpected expense, according to a new Statistics Canada survey that also found people who are younger and racialized report higher levels of financial stress than those who are older and non-racialized.

Syrians desperately wait for help after earthquake: In northwest Syria, as rescuers continue to recover bodies from the rubble left by last week’s devastating earthquake, Ismail Alabdullah, a volunteer with the White Helmets, finds himself unable to get an image out of his mind: the sight of women, dead in the wreckage, with their arms wrapped around the bodies of small children they were unable to protect.

B.C.’s Carbon Engineering is seeing its dream take shape in U.S.: Canadian technology to extract carbon dioxide from the air is taking shape in West Texas in the form of a US$1.1-billion project, aided by a massive new package of U.S. green incentives seen as a competitive threat for startups in Canada.

Markets await U.S. inflation data: Global shares edged higher on Tuesday, tracking a rebound on Wall Street ahead of a key U.S. inflation report and speeches by Federal Reserve members, while the yen recouped losses after Japan nominated a new central bank governor. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.49 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.35 per cent and 0.52 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.64 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.24 per cent. New York futures were modestly positive. The Canadian dollar was relatively steady at 74.96 US cents.

Editorial: “The bottom line is that Mr. Ford is on the defensive. There was already a bad smell coming from the Greenbelt decision. Unless the Premier provides some transparency on the issue and credibly demonstrates that he and his cabinet were isolated from a controversial decision made by the government, the smell is not going to go away.”

John Rapley: “With their deep pockets and access to cheap credit, rich countries were able to avoid economic collapse with generous support programs. Poor countries had to let their citizens fend for themselves. But while poor countries consequently took bigger hits, by and large, they’re now bouncing back quicker. For one thing, they haven’t exited the pandemic with all the debt that’s now burdening Western countries.”

In a fitness rut? Here’s how to get out of it

Never mind our muscles; when it comes to working out, it’s our brains that fail us most often. There are all sorts of tricks and tactics for recalibrating our minds when they begin to wander. One method that works best is the “reboot” – a brief reprieve from chasing after our big, audacious goals in favour of having some fun in a new arena. No matter where you are on your fitness journey, if you’re starting to lose focus, here’s the solution.

Moment in time: Feb. 14, 1992

Indigenous drummers stand outside the Carnegie Centre prior to the start of the 15th Annual Women's Memorial March, Feb. 14, 2006.RICHARD LAM/The Globe and Mail

First Women’s Memorial March to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

The first Women’s Memorial March did not start off how it is today: hundreds of people thundering down the streets of British Columbia, drumming, weeping, chanting and singing. It started on this day in 1992 when a small group of people gathered in a parking lot on Powell Street in Vancouver. Family and friends got together to mourn the death of a Coast Salish woman who had recently been killed. Now, when people assemble for the annual Women’s Memorial March in the city’s Downtown Eastside, it’s to grieve the loss of more than 1,000 Indigenous women and girls, and two-spirit and trans people. This number increases every year. Statistics say Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be killed or go missing than white women in Canada. On Valentine’s Day, people march to highlight the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual violence that Indigenous women face. They also remember those who are lost and call for justice. Family members make speeches, followed by a healing circle and a community feast. “I’ve lost a lot of family members, and beautiful nieces,” Janet Pete said to the crowd during the 2021 march. “But I’ve got all of you.” Catriona Koeing

