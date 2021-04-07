 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Morning Update Newsletter

Morning Update: Provinces struggle to shift vaccinations into high gear

Omair Quadri
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good morning,

As Canada works to contain a third wave of the pandemic, provincial and territorial governments continue to struggle vaccinating people at a fast pace.

Only two-thirds of available vaccine doses across the country have been administered. As of yesterday, Newfoundland and Labrador had the slowest rollout of vaccinations, administering only 54 per cent of available shots. Saskatchewan leads the way at 78 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination campaigns are facing challenges, including thousands of unfilled appointments, low vaccination rates among groups at the highest risk of COVID-19, and lack of certainty in deliveries.

Follow The Globe’s Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Open this photo in gallery

Nurse Tahani McDonald from Humber River Hospital administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing seniors building on March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Toronto school boards to close classrooms today, shift to remote learning

An alarming rise in COVID-19 infections has forced public-health officials in Toronto to overrule the Ontario government and shutter schools in the city one day after students returned from the Easter holiday.

Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, used her authority to close schools to in-person learning. Schools in Toronto will be closed for at least two weeks, starting today, although the second week is the scheduled April break for staff and students.

Read more:

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta imposes restrictions on restaurants, stores gyms as COVID-19 infections spike

Opinion: Online learning is here to stay in the postpandemic education system

Gary Mason: Amid the third wave of COVID-19, our governments continue to fail us

Ex-bureaucrat blames system for response to Vance allegation

The former clerk of the Privy Council said he regrets that no further action was taken regarding an allegation of sexual misconduct against former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance.

In testimony before the House of Commons national-defence committee yesterday, Michael Wernick said the entire system is to blame for what happened, adding that government officials who learned of the allegation in 2018 could have taken a different approach.

Story continues below advertisement

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Trudeau open to discussions on global minimum corporate tax rate: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s open to talks on global tax reform after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called this week for a global minimum corporate tax rate. Yellen said she is urging her Group of 20 nation colleagues to support the move as a way of ending a “race to the bottom” on corporate taxes.

Greenland election results in: The future of a massive mining project in Greenland that has captured the attention of China and the United States has been thrown into doubt after the country’s main opposition party scored a victory in national elections.

Andrew Coyne: Global minimum corporate tax: making the world safe for U.S. tax increases

Nenshi says he won’t run in next mayoral election: Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, one of Canada’s most recognizable and long-serving mayors, has decided not to seek a fourth term in office.

One in three COVID-19 patients in U.S. developed neurological or psychiatric condition, study finds: A study of more than 236,000 people in the United States who contracted COVID-19 last year has found that one in three developed a neurological or psychiatric condition and one in 50 of those who became seriously ill received their first diagnosis of dementia within six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Ukraine looks to Canada for help with NATO membership: Ukraine is looking to Ottawa for help in persuading the NATO military alliance to set it on a path to membership, a campaign Kyiv is pursuing as a Russian military buildup takes shape near its eastern borders.

MORNING MARKETS

Economic optimism bolsters global markets: World stocks held near record highs on Wednesday, as an International Monetary Fund forecast of the strongest global growth since the 1970s this year and steady bond and FX markets kept risk appetite buoyant. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.80 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.91 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.39 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial Board: “What’s being forgotten is that we are in an emergency. Essential workplaces are the source of COVID-19 outbreaks that are spreading to families and communities, and until immunization is much more extensive, the only way to stop that is to pay infected people to stay home.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “While the transition to a net-zero carbon economy will ultimately lead to the creation of new green jobs, it will not come without causing dislocation for others who currently work in ICE-vehicle parts and assembly plants. Nor is there any guarantee that established North American automakers that cut their teeth building Impalas, Mustangs and Chargers can survive the switch to an EV business model amid competition from nimbler foreign rivals.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery

Brian Gable

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club: Create paper flowers with Chantal Larocque

New Brunswick artist Chantal Larocque will be our guest at the seventh Globe Craft Club, teaching us to make a multicoloured paper flower bouquet, entitled Fleurs on Canvas. The piece can be mounted on a small canvas, or on a decorated piece of cardboard.

Story continues below advertisement

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 7, 1837

Open this photo in gallery

Anderson Ruffin Abbott in United States army uniform, 1863.

Toronto Public Library

Canada’s first Black doctor born

It’s a continuing climb toward equal representation for Black doctors in Canada, one that Anderson Abbott began more than 160 years ago. Abbott was born in Toronto to Wilson Abbott and Ellen Troyer, an affluent couple from Alabama who were free from enslavement. In his early years, he attended a racially integrated private school near Chatham, and later studied at the Toronto School of Medicine. He earned his medical licence in 1861, becoming the first Canadian-born Black doctor. Abbott spent time in the United States, treating Black soldiers in the American Civil War, former slaves and Civil War refugees. He famously attended to Abraham Lincoln after the U.S. president was shot and mortally wounded. Returning to Canada, he served as the first Black coroner in Kent County and president of the Chatham Medical Society. He later became medical superintendent of Provident Hospital in Chicago, which trained Black nurses. Abbott’s drive for equality carries on. In 2020, the University of Toronto accepted 24 Black medical students, a national record, after admitting one Black medical student out of 259 in 2016. Wency Leung

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies