Morning Update: Provinces struggle to shift vaccinations into high gear

Good morning,

As Canada works to contain a third wave of the pandemic, provincial and territorial governments continue to struggle vaccinating people at a fast pace.

Only two-thirds of available vaccine doses across the country have been administered. As of yesterday, Newfoundland and Labrador had the slowest rollout of vaccinations, administering only 54 per cent of available shots. Saskatchewan leads the way at 78 per cent.

Vaccination campaigns are facing challenges, including thousands of unfilled appointments, low vaccination rates among groups at the highest risk of COVID-19, and lack of certainty in deliveries.

Follow The Globe’s Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Open this photo in gallery Nurse Tahani McDonald from Humber River Hospital administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Toronto Community Housing seniors building on March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Toronto school boards to close classrooms today, shift to remote learning

An alarming rise in COVID-19 infections has forced public-health officials in Toronto to overrule the Ontario government and shutter schools in the city one day after students returned from the Easter holiday.

Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, used her authority to close schools to in-person learning. Schools in Toronto will be closed for at least two weeks, starting today, although the second week is the scheduled April break for staff and students.

Alberta imposes restrictions on restaurants, stores gyms as COVID-19 infections spike

Opinion: Online learning is here to stay in the postpandemic education system

Gary Mason: Amid the third wave of COVID-19, our governments continue to fail us

Ex-bureaucrat blames system for response to Vance allegation

The former clerk of the Privy Council said he regrets that no further action was taken regarding an allegation of sexual misconduct against former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance.

In testimony before the House of Commons national-defence committee yesterday, Michael Wernick said the entire system is to blame for what happened, adding that government officials who learned of the allegation in 2018 could have taken a different approach.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Trudeau open to discussions on global minimum corporate tax rate: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s open to talks on global tax reform after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called this week for a global minimum corporate tax rate. Yellen said she is urging her Group of 20 nation colleagues to support the move as a way of ending a “race to the bottom” on corporate taxes.

Greenland election results in: The future of a massive mining project in Greenland that has captured the attention of China and the United States has been thrown into doubt after the country’s main opposition party scored a victory in national elections.

Andrew Coyne: Global minimum corporate tax: making the world safe for U.S. tax increases

Nenshi says he won’t run in next mayoral election: Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, one of Canada’s most recognizable and long-serving mayors, has decided not to seek a fourth term in office.

One in three COVID-19 patients in U.S. developed neurological or psychiatric condition, study finds: A study of more than 236,000 people in the United States who contracted COVID-19 last year has found that one in three developed a neurological or psychiatric condition and one in 50 of those who became seriously ill received their first diagnosis of dementia within six months.

Ukraine looks to Canada for help with NATO membership: Ukraine is looking to Ottawa for help in persuading the NATO military alliance to set it on a path to membership, a campaign Kyiv is pursuing as a Russian military buildup takes shape near its eastern borders.

MORNING MARKETS

Economic optimism bolsters global markets: World stocks held near record highs on Wednesday, as an International Monetary Fund forecast of the strongest global growth since the 1970s this year and steady bond and FX markets kept risk appetite buoyant. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.80 per cent. France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.19 per cent. Germany’s DAX was flat. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.12 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.91 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.39 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial Board: “What’s being forgotten is that we are in an emergency. Essential workplaces are the source of COVID-19 outbreaks that are spreading to families and communities, and until immunization is much more extensive, the only way to stop that is to pay infected people to stay home.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “While the transition to a net-zero carbon economy will ultimately lead to the creation of new green jobs, it will not come without causing dislocation for others who currently work in ICE-vehicle parts and assembly plants. Nor is there any guarantee that established North American automakers that cut their teeth building Impalas, Mustangs and Chargers can survive the switch to an EV business model amid competition from nimbler foreign rivals.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Globe Craft Club: Create paper flowers with Chantal Larocque

New Brunswick artist Chantal Larocque will be our guest at the seventh Globe Craft Club, teaching us to make a multicoloured paper flower bouquet, entitled Fleurs on Canvas. The piece can be mounted on a small canvas, or on a decorated piece of cardboard.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 7, 1837

Open this photo in gallery Anderson Ruffin Abbott in United States army uniform, 1863. Toronto Public Library

Canada’s first Black doctor born

It’s a continuing climb toward equal representation for Black doctors in Canada, one that Anderson Abbott began more than 160 years ago. Abbott was born in Toronto to Wilson Abbott and Ellen Troyer, an affluent couple from Alabama who were free from enslavement. In his early years, he attended a racially integrated private school near Chatham, and later studied at the Toronto School of Medicine. He earned his medical licence in 1861, becoming the first Canadian-born Black doctor. Abbott spent time in the United States, treating Black soldiers in the American Civil War, former slaves and Civil War refugees. He famously attended to Abraham Lincoln after the U.S. president was shot and mortally wounded. Returning to Canada, he served as the first Black coroner in Kent County and president of the Chatham Medical Society. He later became medical superintendent of Provident Hospital in Chicago, which trained Black nurses. Abbott’s drive for equality carries on. In 2020, the University of Toronto accepted 24 Black medical students, a national record, after admitting one Black medical student out of 259 in 2016. Wency Leung

