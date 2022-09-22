Good morning,

Ukraine announced a high-profile prisoner swap early Thursday that was the culmination of months of efforts to free many of the Ukrainian fighters who defended a steel plant in Mariupol during a long Russian siege. In exchange, Ukraine gave up a prominent ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin – pro-Russian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, who is Ukrainian – and 55 other prisoners.

Putin has doubled down on his war against Ukraine, ordering a partial mobilization of reservists and warning that his country is willing to use its nuclear arsenal if Russian territory is attacked.

Putin’s definition of what is and isn’t Russian territory is about to change to include large swaths of Ukraine. He used a televised speech yesterday to declare his support for stage-managed referendums that Russian-installed officials are planning to carry out later this week in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which would open the way for Russia to illegally annex the areas.

Putin’s speech followed weeks of battlefield defeats that have seen the Ukrainian army drive Russian forces completely out of the eastern Kharkiv region.

In a speech at the United Nations later in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would “rule out” making concessions in exchange for Putin stopping his invasion. Zelensky said the only peace terms Ukraine would agree to would see Russian forces driven out of all Ukrainian territory, Moscow forced to pay Kyiv compensation and Ukraine’s security guaranteed by the international community.

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address in Moscow on the conflict with Ukraine in this still image taken from video released Sept. 21, 2022.SPUTNIK/Reuters

MP calls for probe of inauthentic documents for Afghan family

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is calling for a parliamentary probe into the extent to which inauthentic Canadian government travel documents were used during efforts to rescue people from the Taliban last year, and into the fairness of the government’s resettlement programs for Afghans.

The Globe and Mail reported yesterday that Senator Marilou McPhedran and her staff sent documents to an Afghan family shortly after the Taliban overthrew Afghanistan’s government in August, 2021. The documents, called facilitation letters, said the people named on them had been granted visas to enter Canada.

But the federal government told The Globe that the documents the senator and her office sent were not authentic, and that the people named on them had not been approved to come to Canada.

McPhedran has defended her actions to The Globe. She has acknowledged using a template version of a government facilitation letter, but she denied that the documents were fake, or that she had used them in an unauthorized way.

South Korean President to press for access to Canadian critical minerals in talks with Trudeau

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is using an official visit to Canada to try to gain access to Canadian critical minerals that could bolster the Asian country’s high-tech and manufacturing industries as it seeks to reduce dependence on China.

In the first official visit of a South Korean leader to Canada in eight years, the recently elected Yoon will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the next two days. Top of the agenda is how best to counter China in the race to safeguard global supply chains. The Asian economic powerhouse is also keen to purchase Canadian liquified natural gas when it becomes available for export.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s dominance of critical rare earth minerals, countries around the world are looking at ways to improve supply chains and secure the minerals and energy resources to protect their economies.

Coroner orders two inquests into Saskatchewan stabbing rampage: The chief coroner of Saskatchewan has ordered two separate public inquests into the stabbing rampage earlier this month: one into the deaths in the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon, and the other into the death of the accused killer, Myles Sanderson, in police custody after his arrest.

China establishing police stations across world: A recent report has revealed that China has opened up unofficial police stations across five continents to hunt down alleged criminals for their return, including at least three stations in the Greater Toronto Area. These unofficial police stations have forced more than 230,000 people to return from abroad.

Home-ownership rate falls to 20-year low: Canada’s home-ownership rate dropped to 66.5 per cent last year, new census data show, the lowest level since the turn of the century, as more Canadians became renters. The percentage of homeowners has been in decline since climbing to a high of 69 per cent in 2011 from 65.8 per cent in 2001. The steady increase in home prices has pushed many would-be buyers out of the market and into rentals.

Fed announces another big hike: Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate yesterday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signalled more large rate hikes to come – an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession.

Neptune and its rings shine in photos: NASA released new glamour shots of Neptune, our solar system’s outermost planet, yesterday taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune’s thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.

This image obtained from NASA on September 21, 2022 and taken by the James Webb Space Telescope shows the rings of Neptune and a series of bright spots in the southern hemisphere of the planet that represent high-altitude methane-ice clouds.SPACE TELESCOPE SCIENCE INSTITUT/AFP/Getty Images

Markets weigh Fed fallout: World stocks struggled and Japan unilaterally intervened in FX markets for the first time since 1998 on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive U.S. rate hike signals put markets on the run. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25 per cent. Germany’s DAX slid 0.51 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.81 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.58 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished 1.61-per-cent lower. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.24 US cents.

Tanya Talaga: “As people came together to share knowledge and truths about the daily realities of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, the obsession with the British monarchist fairy tale continued across Canada. It was a terrible disconnect to experience: between grief and affection for the distant Crown, and the people, here at home, who were left to do the hard work of picking up the pieces of the Crown’s broken promise to care for all its subjects.”

Editorial: “As the incumbent, Mr. Legault should be coasting home, confident that there is no alternative to his party for half the province’s voters. But the old Yes/No binary is over, and it’s his party more than any other that has been responsible for ending it. Maybe that’s why he’s so mad.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Shopping for an online mortgage? It now takes more time to find the best rate

It used to be possible to go to one mortgage rate comparison website and quickly see all the best mortgage deals in Canada. Not any more. If you’re out there shopping mortgages online, you should be aware of four things in particular.

Moment in time: Sept. 22, 1692

An illustration showing a woman executed by hanging, for the practice of witchcraft, Salem, Massachusetts, 1692.A Pictorial History of the United States', 1845

Salem witch trials’ final hangings take place

Seven women and one man were put to death on this day in 1692, as the final hangings of the Salem witch trials were carried out on Gallows Hill, in Salem, Mass. The trials began months earlier, after a group of young girls began barking, convulsing and hallucinating and accused older women in the village of bewitching them. Hysteria ensued, and the finger-pointing spiralled from there. Anyone who questioned authority could be put on trial as a witch, but many accusations stemmed from feuds between neighbours, political disagreements and church politics. In total, more than 200 people were accused of witchcraft, and 20 were condemned and executed – most of them by hanging, with one man crushed under rocks. More died in prison while awaiting trial or execution. Many of the cases were tried on the basis of “spectral evidence,” which could include the dreams or visions of the accusers. It was only after the final hangings that the tide of public opinion began to turn, as people realized the absurdity of the trials and the notion of spectral evidence. It took until 1957 for the state of Massachusetts to formally apologize for the trials. — Molly Hayes

