Morning Update: Quebec locks down two regions as Ontario eyes similar measures amid third wave of COVID-19

Quebec imposed its strictest lockdown in nearly a year on two regions in the province as COVID-19 variants suddenly spin out of control, while Ontario was expected to announce new province-wide restrictions to temper the third wave of the pandemic.

The Quebec City region and Gatineau will close schools, restaurants, non-essential stores and services and other public venues today. The province tightened a curfew to force people home by 8 p.m. and restricted religious gatherings to 25 people, down from 250, in the areas.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet met Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a new provincewide lockdown or other changes to Ontario’s colour-coded levels of pandemic rules. Ontario had recently loosened limits for its grey zones and other regions, allowing some businesses to open. Hospitals in the province reported 421 patients in their intensive-care units – the highest number since the pandemic began – and infections continue to climb.

Editorial: It’s spring, and the pandemic is in full bloom. Get ready for more lockdowns

Open this photo in gallery Young people take advantage of the record breaking temperatures as they gather in a park in Montreal, Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

RCMP to implement Clare’s Law in Alberta and Saskatchewan

The RCMP says it will now observe a law implemented in Saskatchewan last year that allows police to warn people who are at high risk of intimate partner violence, just as a similar law comes into force in Alberta.

The measure enacted last June, the first of its kind in Canada, gave police the right to disclose information about someone’s abusive or violent history if they believe the person’s partner is potentially at high risk. Under the legislation – also known as Clare’s Law – people have the right to ask for this information themselves if they are concerned.

Until now, the RCMP had refrained from participating, arguing that disclosing personal information, even in safety-related circumstances, could contravene federal privacy laws.

Federal and provincial governments shutting down national-securities-regulator project, sources say

The federal government, seven provinces and one territory are shutting down the organization charged with creating a national securities regulator because of waning political support for the project in jurisdictions such as Ontario and British Columbia.

The federal Finance Department will announce as soon as today that it is closing the five-year-old Capital Markets Authority Implementation Organization and laying off its staff, according to two sources working on the project. Canada is the only G20 country without a national securities regulator. Each province and territory is responsible for overseeing its own capital markets.

Canadians support Bank of Canada inflation-targeting mandate: Most Canadians want the Bank of Canada to stick with its existing inflation-targeting regime, even as many question whether the central bank’s 2-per-cent target reflects the reality of rising prices.

Ontario loses bid to quash $30-million segregation ruling: Ontario’s attempt to claim immunity from most lawsuits has been rejected by the province’s top court, which upheld a $30-million award to inmates held in solitary confinement.

Report underlines troubling relationship between donors and academia: The University of Toronto must address the issue of donors trying to interfere in university hiring decisions, according to a report into the aborted hiring of a new director for the school’s International Human Rights Program.

Buffalo Sabres end 18-game losing streak: The Buffalo Sabres snapped an 18-game skid – the NHL’s longest in 17 years – with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers last night.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks gain: World stocks ran higher on Thursday following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.64 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.42 per cent and 0.30 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.72 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.97 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.52 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Campbell Clark: “The thing is, taking Mr. Trudeau at his word doesn’t lead to reassuring conclusions, either. Was there a surprising lapse by the experienced senior bureaucrats at the centre of government? Or did the Prime Minister’s aides decide that it was best he didn’t know? After all, his Defence Minister, Mr. Sajjan, had chosen not to see any evidence. One thing is certain: The Prime Minister didn’t make it easy to find out what he didn’t know.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “It is easy to understand why the Chinese government, for which transparency is a dirty word, would quash an investigation into whether SARS-CoV-2 escaped from either the Wuhan Institute of Virology or the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While lab leaks can happen everywhere, it would be a colossal blow to Chinese pride to have to admit that the worst global pandemic since the 1918 Spanish flu was the result of human error.”

Rob Carrick: “If home ownership is the virtue so many Canadians believe it to be, then taking a hit to let the younger generation in seems a patriotic thing to do.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

COVID-19 vaccines: What you need to know

Join the Globe’s health columnist André Picard and deputy national editor Nicole MacIntyre for a Facebook Live on COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. Send us your questions. Get a reminder on Facebook.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 1, 1957

Open this photo in gallery The spaghetti tree broadcast is a famous 3-minute hoax aired on April Fools' Day 1957 by the BBC current affairs programme "Panorama". BBC

BBC show announces spaghetti grows on trees

One spring evening in 1957, an estimated eight million Brits settled in front of their televisions to watch Panorama, an investigative and documentary news series. That night, a 2½-minute piece about the annual spaghetti harvest in Ticino, a region in southern Switzerland, aired. Viewers saw a family plucking long strands of pasta hanging from trees and laying them in the sun to dry. Meanwhile, host Richard Dimbleby shared a few little-known facts: Spaghetti strands were of a uniform length owing to generations of cultivation, that a mild winter meant this year’s crop was not damaged by frost and that it had also been spared the dreaded spaghetti weevil. The short was the brainchild of Charles de Jaeger, a Panorama cameraman with a reputation for pranks, who was given £100 by the network to create the mini-doc. British viewers could be forgiven for their credulity. In 1957, pasta was a somewhat exotic, foreign food and appeared in Britain only in tins with tomato sauce. Still, many viewers might not have been duped had they glanced at the calendar and noticed it was April Fools’ Day. Ian Morfitt

