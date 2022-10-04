Good morning,

Quebec has re-elected François Legault’s conservative nationalist government in a widely expected landslide victory after a bitter campaign that saw his party vow to limit immigration, preserve the French language and extract more powers from Ottawa.

The Coalition Avenir Québec was on the way to win 89 seats out of 125, giving it a larger majority than the 74 it had clinched four years ago. Since then, Legault has made his mark on the province with aggressive legislation covering language, religious symbols and public health.

Support for the three opposition parties already in the legislature shrank from the 2018 election, while the emerging provincial Conservatives were not leading in a single riding. The results confirmed predictions that a fractured electoral landscape and Mr. Legault’s populist approach would hand the CAQ a stranglehold on provincial politics.

Konrad Yakabuski: Quebeckers now know what to expect from François Legault

Francois Legault addresses an election night rally in Quebec City, October 3, 2022.MATHIEU BELANGER/Reuters

Hockey Canada needs new leadership, treated sexual assault as an ‘insurance problem,’ Minister of Sport says

Federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge levelled harsh criticism at Hockey Canada yesterday, saying it treats sexual assault like an insurance problem, rather than a systemic issue that should be addressed within the organization.

The minister’s comments were in response to a Globe and Mail investigation that revealed Hockey Canada created a second multimillion-dollar fund, built by registration fees, to shield its various branches from sexual-assault claims, without disclosing to parents and players how their money was ultimately being used.

Number of men fleeing Russia is larger than Putin’s original invasion force in Ukraine, NATO says

The Kremlin’s partial mobilization of fresh troops to fight in Ukraine has been chaotic and largely ineffective, with the number of men fleeing Russia as great or greater than the size of the original invasion force, according to a senior NATO official.

NATO intelligence also puts the number of Russians killed in action in the first three months of war alone at 15,000, and a senior North Atlantic Treaty Organization official said it is a reasonable assumption that the number of Russians killed in action has doubled since then, to about 30,000, but could not provide a precise number.

Russian forces in recent weeks have been in retreat in the south and in the east, where Ukraine took full control over the weekend of the small city of Lyman, a Russian logistics hub in Donetsk province. Russia’s Defence Ministry acknowledged yesterday that Ukrainian tanks had penetrated its line of defence in the Kherson area.

Trio of quantum researchers win Nobel Prize in physics: The prize will be shared equally by Alain Aspect of France, John F. Clauser of the United States and Anton Zeilinger of Austria for their ground-breaking work in the weird realm of quantum phenomena.

Conviction appeal in Surrey Six case heads to the Supreme Court: Two men who executed six people in British Columbia in 2007 are asking the Supreme Court of Canada for a chance to show why their convictions should be quashed over state misconduct, including a prolonged use of solitary confinement.

Head of CRTC was the subject of an e-mail extortion scam: The head of the organization that regulates Canada’s telecom industry, who works with the RCMP to stop communications scams, has revealed that a fraudster faked his e-mail address and sent messages to his staff telling them to go out and buy thousands of dollars of gift cards.

Liberal MP warned against bringing devices on trip to Taiwan: A Liberal MP visiting Taiwan shortly as part of a delegation to demonstrate support for the self-governed island said security officials in Canada advised her to leave her computer and smartphone at home and only bring a temporary “burner” phone as a safeguard on a trip that has already prompted a warning from China.

Britain backs down from controversial tax break: British Prime Minister Liz Truss has scrapped a tax cut plan for the country’s top income earners. Less than a day before the stunning turnaround, the PM had vowed in a series of news media interviews that she would stick to the proposal, despite a barrage of criticism.

Toronto Star feud heading to arbitration: A bitter dispute between NordStar Capital Inc. owners Paul Rivett and Jordan Bitove is moving from the public courts and into arbitration to resolve a rift over the future direction of the company, whose assets include the Toronto Star newspaper, an Ontario court heard on Monday.

Bay Street on edge as job cuts loom: A dramatic drop in deal flow, coupled with the stock market’s free fall, has investment bankers and corporate lawyers nervous for the first time in years. And as the revenue pipeline shrinks with each passing interest rate hike, the fears of an industry-wide job cull are only growing stronger.

Global stocks climbed for a second day today, after Britain’s decision to ditch part of a controversial tax-cut plan and slightly paler expectations for aggressive central bank action returned some confidence to investors.

The MSCI All-World index was up 0.8 per cent on the day, while stocks in Europe enjoyed a decent bounce. Britain’s FTSE gained more than 1 per cent to 7,018.52 in early trading, Germany’s DAX rose more than 2 per cent to 12,533.06, and France’s CAC 40 gained almost 3 per cent to 5,965.53.

In trade thinned by holidays in China and Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7 per cent, led by gains in Australia. Japan’s Nikkei closed up almost 3 per cent at 26,992.21.

Oil held overnight gains on news of possible production cuts, and Brent futures were last up 43 cents to US$89.29 a barrel. The loonie was trading at 73.34 U.S. cents.

Editorial: “What would be ideal would be smaller deficits, notably in Ottawa and Ontario. Don’t bring in new spending unless paid for by increased revenues; don’t introduce tax cuts unless paid for by lower spending or higher revenues elsewhere. Make the job of the Bank of Canada easier – and the fight against inflation something Canada can finish sooner.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

How to reduce your grocery bill without sacrificing nutrition

Since May, Canada’s food inflation rate has been close to 10 per cent. Dairy and restaurant meals have seen the largest price hikes, followed by baked goods and vegetables. The rising cost of groceries means many Canadians are looking for ways to save money. These strategies can help you save on your food bill.

Moment in time: Oct. 4, 1883

In 1888 the first Orient Express poster was co-published by French and English railways.Collection Arjan den Boer

Orient Express first formal journey

Long before Agatha Christie and Ian Fleming made it synonymous with intrigue and luxury in the public imagination, the Orient Express distinguished itself by offering Europe’s first transcontinental passenger train service. Launched in 1883 by Belgium’s Compagnie internationale des wagons-lits (International Sleeping-Car Co.), the express service had terminal stations in Paris and Istanbul. Departing Paris in the evening, it made stops at Munich, Vienna, Budapest and Bucharest. After three nights and 2,740 kilometres, travellers disembarked in Istanbul the following afternoon. At a time when long train journeys could be uncomfortable ordeals, the Orient Express pampered its passengers. Travellers enjoyed private sleeping compartments and a sumptuously appointed dining car, with multicourse meals served under Lalique chandeliers. The route changed over the years as new cities were added and others dropped, with service suspensions during wartime. The beginning of the end came in 1977, when the Orient Express made its last call at Istanbul. The route was gradually shortened, before the service ceased altogether in 2009, supplanted by high-speed trains and cheap air travel. Since then, the brand has been adopted by companies catering to the high-end travel market, with its principal route operating from London to Venice. Ian Morfitt

