Morning Update: Quebec to relaunch factories, retail in May

Quebec’s economic relaunch plan

The whirr and buzz of activity will resound across Quebec as hundreds of thousands of workers go back to factories, construction sites and stores over three weeks in May.

Quebec Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda said the consequences of the relaunch are unpredictable, but promised to closely monitor spread of the coronavirus.

“I hope not too many people will die. But make no mistake, the virus is here, and it is here for a long time,” Dr. Arruda said. “We know it’s a risky bet. But we can’t eliminate this virus. It will circulate. The question is, ‘How do we balance everything?’ The economy, money, mental health. … It isn’t just infectious diseases that are determinants of health.”

Quebec, the hardest-hit province, announced 83 new deaths from COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total to 1,682, and 775 new cases, raising the total of current cases to 18,234. Most of Quebec’s outbreak is now in long-term care homes. Premier François Legault said the situation is stable outside the homes.

The plan:

On May 4, stores with exterior-opening doors will be allowed to open outside the Montreal region, and in the city one week later. Shopping centres, bars, sit-down restaurants and services such as hair salons will remain closed.

On May 11, factories throughout Quebec can open with limits on how many workers can be on the floor at a time. Those restrictions could be lifted as early as May 25.

Construction will relaunch completely on May 11.

Within an hour of the announcement, Bombardier Inc. said it will bring back 11,000 workers to resume production of private jets on May 11 with the assistance of the federal wage-subsidy program.

Share of COVID-19 deaths connected to seniors homes climbs higher

Seventy-nine per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in Canada are now connected to long-term care homes, and the death rate for the disease is 5.5 per cent.

Two weeks ago, deaths connected to long-term care made up almost half of all COVID-19 deaths. That has climbed to almost four out of every five deaths and led to a dramatic increase in the death rate.

Despite the bleak figures, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said the overall picture in Canada is improving and the spread of the disease is slowing significantly. In late March, the number of confirmed cases was doubling every three days. That has slowed to every 16 days.

Until there is a treatment or vaccine, life won’t go back to normal, Dr. Tam said. What’s clear, she said, is Canadians will be living with the virus for a “significant number of months” and mass gatherings are off the table for the foreseeable future.

Cancer and cardiac surgeries to take precedence in Ontario after pandemic restrictions lifted

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says cancer and cardiac operations will take priority once restrictions on hospitals are lifted. Nearly 53,000 procedures have been cancelled or delayed since mid-March as a result of COVID-19.

Elliott cited a study that she said found up to 35 people awaiting cardiac surgery may have died because their procedures were not performed during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure we protected as many people as possible. There may be some people who died because of cardiac or cancer deaths, but we also saved thousands of lives by moving as quickly as we did,” she said at a news conference.

Long-term care home staff, residents struggling with restrictive COVID-19 policies

Health providers say the restrictive policies meant to reduce disease transmission are causing traumatic death experiences for many residents, family members and staff.

Doctors are able to provide pain relief and palliative treatments to help alleviate any suffering. But many residents aren’t allowed to have visitors, don’t understand why nurses are wearing face masks and can’t be physically touched by care providers when they are dying, which is causing some to experience fear, anxiety and isolation, care providers say.

Taiwan donates 500,000 masks to Canada

Taiwan, when it made its donation of half a million masks to Canada, hoped that some of the masks would be used for Indigenous people. The donation of medical supplies is the latest in Taiwan’s efforts to offer a string of gifts to other jurisdictions.

Taiwan has proven extremely successful at containing COVID-19, with just 429 infections and six deaths as of yesterday.

Of the 500,000 surgical-grade masks shipped to Canada, 400,000 are earmarked for the Canadian Red Cross to distribute, and another 50,000 are destined for Ontario, 25,000 to British Columbia and 25,000 to Alberta. Canada’s Public Health Agency is testing them now.

There are no strings attached to this “mask diplomacy,” but the Taipei government wants to work with foreign governments to fight COVID-19. Taiwan has been prevented from taking part in World Health Organization efforts because Beijing regards the island as a renegade province.

The latest on the Nova Scotia shooting

Nova Scotia RCMP say they believe the gunman responsible for Canada’s deadliest mass shooting slipped away from police only minutes after they arrived in Portapique by driving through a farmer’s field.

Police have identified 435 witnesses, sifted through hours of surveillance footage, and are getting help from the Canada Border Services Agency as they probe how the gunman obtained long guns they believe came from the U.S.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Marco Muzzo receives day parole after four years

The Parole Board of Canada has granted day parole to Marco Muzzo, a scion of billionaire developers, after he served just over four years of a 10-year-sentence for killing three children and their grandfather while driving drunk. But the board denied Mr. Muzzo full parole.

Muzzo will live in a halfway house and be barred from contacting the family of his victims, board spokeswoman Holly Knowles said.

Trump signs executive order to keep meat processing plants open

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the food supply.

Meat processing will be classified as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open and prevent a shortage of chicken, pork, and other meat on American supermarket shelves.

‘I will bring down the entire house of cards’: Stone to Assange

Weeks after Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel in the Russia investigation, Roger Stone, a confidant of U.S. President Donald Trump, reassured WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in a Twitter message that if prosecutors came after him, “I will bring down the entire house of cards,” according to FBI documents made public yesterday.

The records reveal the extent of communications between Stone and Assange, whose anti-secrecy website published Democratic e-mails hacked by Russians during the 2016 presidential election, and underscore efforts by Trump allies to gain insight about the release of information they expected would embarrass Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares squeeze out gains as economies look to reopen

World shares eked out slim gains on Wednesday, with optimism over economies easing coronavirus lockdowns and oil prices clawing back ground offset by caution over corporate earnings. Around 5:45 a.m., Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.98 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.45 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.28 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 71.74 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Thanks to Canadians, we can start talking about reopening the economy

Editorial: “Something more optimistic is poking its head above the ground, like a spring flower: The first plans for lifting restrictions and putting the country on the long path back to normality.”

There are glimmers of good news in Canada’s coronavirus numbers

André Picard: “There appears to be very little spread of coronavirus in the general community. That bodes well as provinces and territories actively start planning to loosen restrictions.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Forty days, forty delights

Some recreated classic films and paintings. Others dressed themselves or their pets in silly costumes. Here’s how a few of your fellow Canadians broke the monotony of isolation and brightened their day.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 29, 1878

Open this photo in gallery Louis Pasteur, French chemist, died September 28, 1895. Popular tribute from French "Le Petit Journal", Paris, published just after his death on October 13, 1895. Credit: Photos.com Photos.com

As late as 1850, the causes of many infectious diseases were unknown and widely attributed to bad air and other misguided theories that have influenced physicians since antiquity. That thinking underwent a remarkable transformation when a new generation of researcher-physicians, empowered by the scientific method, began studying epidemics in a rapidly urbanizing Europe. A key turning point was the work of Louis Pasteur, a French biologist who demonstrated that air alone could not cause contamination or disease. Rather, his evidence pointed to microscopic organisms, which could be killed in boiling water, as responsible for seeding infection. When presenting his ideas, now called the germ theory of disease, Pasteur said: “If it is a terrifying thought that life is at the mercy of the multiplication of these minute bodies, it is a consoling hope that Science will not always remain powerless before such enemies.” In the 1880s, Pasteur’s ideas were crystallized in the postulates of his German counterpart Robert Koch. By the 1890s viruses were discovered. That set the stage for a world-changing revolution that saw the beating back of infectious diseases during the 20th century – a legacy that continues to offer humanity its best hope as new health threats emerge.​ – Ivan Semeniuk

