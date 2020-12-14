Morning Update: Quebec will get first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Canada

Good morning,

The first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine touched down in Canada for the first time last night.

Once provinces receive their doses, they will be responsible for distribution. Ottawa is also preparing for the Moderna vaccine to be approved as expected and sent out to the population in the weeks ahead.

Residents of two Quebec nursing homes will be the first in Canada to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week, the initial steps in what will turn into a massive immunization drive against COVID-19.

While other provinces say the vaccine’s handling requirements make it hard to immunize nursing-home residents immediately, Quebec is starting right away in those facilities, where the disease continues to tear through at an alarming rate.

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Armed Forces personnel load special freezers for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines, bound for northern territories, onto aircraft pallets near the Ottawa Airport December 12, 2020. CPL MATTHEW TOWER/Reuters

Surprising past, uncertain future of Belarus’s unlikely leader in exile

How do you go from school teacher to president-elect in exile? It’s been a strange 2020 for everyone, but Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has had a more bewildering year than most.

A year ago, she was, by her own description, apolitical. Twelve months later, Ms. Tsikhanouskaya can barely recognize her life. Her husband is in jail in Minsk, and she and her children have fled to neighbouring Lithuania, where she heads what increasingly resembles a government in exile.

Ms. Tsikhanouskaya wanted none of this. But she gave The Globe’s Mark MacKinnon a peek inside her (extra) unusual year.

Open this photo in gallery Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya , Belarusian opposition figure, in Vilnius, Lithuania on December 11th, 2020. Andrius Aleksandravicius/The Globe and Mail

COVID-19 pandemic has exposed deep flaws in Canadian philanthropy, fragility of non-profits

The same story is playing out at charities across Canada as donations dry up and organizations struggle to survive. So far, 372 charities have closed since April, according to figures from the Canada Revenue Agency. And even as charities cut costs, close offices and lay off staff, they are being stretched further as demand for their services soars.

Open this photo in gallery Isabella Internicola, a volunteer at the Parkdale Community Foodbank, packs food boxes on Dec 9 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Online abuse prompts company to pull out of federal government’s gun buyback program: The virtual fracas was condemned by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, who is overseeing the government’s efforts to ban and take possession of semi-automatic rifles in the hands of legal gun owners.

Alaska fishing village continues recovery after landslide leaves two missing, homes destroyed: A massive landslide Dec. 2 buried four homes and wiped out roads in Haines, leaving a debris field measuring some two football fields across.

Owner of Bay Street’s top fitness clubs files for creditor protection as COVID-19 empties financial core: Entrepreneur Clive Caldwell, owner of the Adelaide Club, the Cambridge Club and the Toronto Athletic Club in downtown Toronto, is asking the courts to help his private company, Cambridge Group Inc., restructure $2-million of debt and rework leases with landlords.

Alberta, oil sector laud changes in federal climate plan: The oil industry and the Alberta government say Ottawa’s removal of gaseous and solid fuels from Canada’s long-awaited federal Clean Fuel Standard will avoid an exodus of investment in the fossil fuel sector.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets gain as Brexit talks continue: Stocks began the week with gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus, while the British pound rose on an extension to Brexit talks. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.46 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.03 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.30 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 0.44 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.39 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The NHL needs to stop even talking about jumping the COVID-19 vaccine queue

Cathal Kelly: “There will be some amount of glory for those who volunteer to go last, who make that small sacrifice for the wider, far less wealthy community.”

Bitter fights over pipelines and other Canadian projects don’t have to be the norm

JP Gladu: “First Nations, Métis and Inuit deserve to share in Canadian prosperity; indeed, they increasingly show that, as with the A2A Rail project, Indigenous communities are determined to help create economic opportunity, for themselves and all Canadians.”

Very Canadian controversy: Queen’s Gambit or The Crown for top status

John Doyle: “Still, supporters of The Queen’s Gambit merely purr at the excellence of it and the verve of the style in Beth’s ensemble, scene after scene. Possibly you could argue the series has a Canadian kind of worldview.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Perry Mason, The Weeknd, Dolly Parton, Measha Brueggergosman, John Wilson, Tehran, Grounded, Mrs. America, Ted Lasso, Schitt’s Creek, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Ridge, Fiona Apple, Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story, I May Destroy You, After Life and Zachary D. Carter’s The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes gave us some of this year’s best content. Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail/Handout

Our favourite TV shows, albums, films and arts performances that got us through 2020

Getting through 2020 hasn’t been a piece of cake. But art and entertainment helped a lot of us in lockdowns and isolation.

Even with cinemas, galleries, playhouses and concert halls shut for most of the year, the past 12 months offered a wide-ranging and excitedly varied treats. The Globe and Mail Arts team picks the high, low and mostly in-house culture that stood out this year.

MOMENT IN TIME: News photo archive

Open this photo in gallery Boys playing hockey on Grenadier Pond in High Park over the Christmas holidays in December 1961. James Lewcun/The Globe and Mail

Pond hockey, 1961

For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re out having fun in the snow.

Gordie Howe learned to skate on frozen roads and ditches near his home in Floral, Sask. For Wayne Gretzky, it was a backyard rink built by his father in Brantford, Ont. For generations of Toronto kids, it was pick-up hockey on the ice of High Park’s Grenadier Pond, as captured in the photo above by Globe photographer James Lewcun in 1961. Skating has come a long way since Finns strapped sharpened bones to their feet 4,000 years ago – or even 800 years ago, when the Dutch figured out the efficiency of attaching steel blades to pieces of wood. Today’s skates are technological marvels – carbon-fibre composite bodies, spring steel – but some things never change. Skating – in Canada, there is no need to call it ice skating – still requires balance and practice. But what better way to whisk along an otherwise impossibly slippery surface? Philip King

