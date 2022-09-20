Good morning,

Britain and the world bid farewell yesterday to Queen Elizabeth in a day-long series of services that began with a sombre funeral at Westminster Abbey and ended with the symbolic removal of her crown, orb and sceptre at Windsor Castle.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined streets, filled parks and jammed into city squares across Britain on Monday to either catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin one last time or watch the proceedings on giant television screens.

“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the hundreds of world leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden, who gathered at Westminster Abbey for the funeral. “Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.”

The procession carries the coffin on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, in London, September 19, 2022.TOM NICHOLSON/Reuters

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

Also on our radar

U.S. Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bluntly warned in a speech last month that the Fed’s drive to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates would “bring some pain.” Tomorrow, Americans may get a better sense of how much pain could be in store.

Indigenous conservation key to protecting wilderness, report says: Indigenous-managed conservation areas are key to Canada’s pledge to designate nearly one third of its land and ocean waters for biodiversity protection by the end of this decade, according to a new report.

Ukraine makes gains: Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow’s occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.

Adnan Syed of ‘Serial’ podcast released: A Baltimore judge ordered yesterday the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee – a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial,” a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.

Morning markets

Stocks await central banks: World stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors braced for more hefty interest rate hikes from central banks to quell inflation, with Sweden setting the tone ahead of its U.S., Swiss and British counterparts later in the week. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03 per cent. Germany’s DAX and Frances’ CAC 40 slid 0.53 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.44 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.16 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.26 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Huda Mukbil: “For seven years, British teenage girls, their families, and lawyers have been looking for answers to urgent questions about how and why these youth ended up in Syria. They deserve answers from Canada.”

Omar El Akkad: “Of all the fuels on which the far right feeds, perhaps the most difficult to counteract are apathy and fatigue. For half a decade now, the most consistently rewarding way in which any GOP candidate has been able to build a profile has been to engage in the wanton destruction of democratic and civic norms.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

The Globe and Mail

Living better

Why choline belongs in a brain-friendly diet

Your menu might be missing foods rich in choline, such as soybeans, eggs, red potatoes and kidney beans. Consuming enough of this B-like vitamin has been tied to better cognitive performance and, recently, a lower risk of Alzheimer’s dementia. Here’s what to know about this under-consumed nutrient and its benefits for brain health and beyond – and how to get a sufficient amount in your diet.

Moment in time: Sept. 20, 1969

The Archies is the debut studio album by The Archies, a fictional pop band from the Archie comics.Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Sugar, Sugar hits No. 1 on U.S. Billboard chart

The song Sugar, Sugar, written by Jeff Barry and Canadian Andy Kim for the cartoon band The Archies and featuring Kim on backing vocals, topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in 1969, from this day until Oct. 11. It was the No. 1 single of the year, besting The 5th Dimension’s Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in and The Rolling Stones’s Honky Tonk Women. The song also hit No. 1 in Belgium, South Africa and Britain. It took Kim and Barry all of 10 minutes to write Sugar, Sugar, which sold nearly one million copies in 1969 alone. They wrote it for The Archie Comedy Hour, a Saturday morning animated children’s series based on Archie Comics, and they included references to candy to make it appeal to kids. Most radio stations initially refused to play a song from a fictional cartoon band, but then a station in San Francisco started playing it and it took off. Montreal-born Kim is also known for other popular singles, such as Baby I Love You and Rock Me Gently, but this hummable hit was definitely his sweetest confection. Mark Iker

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.