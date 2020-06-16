Morning Update: RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki faces calls to resign

Good morning,

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki faces calls to resign

Two prominent Indigenous politicians are calling for the resignation of the RCMP Commissioner over her comments about systemic racism in the force.

Commissioner Lucki was criticized last week after she said in interviews that she struggled with the term “systemic racism” and its application to the RCMP. She issued a statement on Friday saying it does exist within the national force.

Senator Lillian Eva Dyck of the Gordon First Nation in Saskatchewan said Commissioner Lucki was hired to eradicate racism and that her comments on Friday are not enough. She wants the Commissioner to resign or be removed.

Damning report points finger at city of Montreal, police for failure to address systemic racism

Montreal police operate with a culture of impunity fuelled by indifference in the city administration to complaints of racial profiling, violence and other forms of discrimination, according to a new report on systemic racism in the city.

The police force also works without data and concrete objectives for diversifying its work force, a vacuum that has made it unrepresentative of the community, much like other Montreal city departments, the report by the city’s independent public consultation office says.

Families, Indigenous chiefs press for answers in New Brunswick police shootings

Two Indigenous families grieving separate police shootings met on a New Brunswick First Nation on Monday, consoling each other while vowing to press for answers into the killings.

The deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi, killed eight days apart in the province, have helped exposed an ugly truth, their families say: that Indigenous people in Canada get a different standard of protection from police.

Tory open to police reforms, budget cuts

Toronto Mayor John Tory says he is committed to speeding up the reform of his city’s police force, but that a proposal to chop 10 per cent of its budget next year is too rash.

Tory said there is a consensus at city hall for a review of what the police are asked to do – and whether some of their $1.22-billion budget could be better spent on mental health or other social programs.

But he calls a motion from councillors Josh Matlow and Kristyn Wong-Tam that would request an immediate 10-per-cent chop from next year’s police budget an arbitrary measure.

How Canada failed migrant farm workers

In interviews for a Globe and Mail investigation, farm workers detailed how COVID-19 has infiltrated farms with devastating success. The spread was abetted by lack of personal protective equipment, an information vacuum and pressure to work, despite symptoms.

Rules were rolled out, but they weren’t adequately enforced and failed to consider what life on a farm is actually like for a migrant worker.

Ontario’s phased reopening

More areas of Ontario will be allowed to reopen businesses and services on Friday, but not Toronto, Peel Region or Windsor because of a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

The Ontario government announced Monday that seven additional regions will be permitted to enter Phase 2 of the province’s reopening plan, joining 24 others that were allowed to open hair salons, restaurant and bar patios, and shopping malls last Friday.

But the three remaining regions of the province will have to wait.

Trudeau promises CERB extension as many Canadians will soon exhaust benefits

The Prime Minister says Ottawa will announce some form of an extension this week to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is set to expire for many Canadians next month.

China/Canada relations

The Chinese government is using a recently released report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to bolster its allegation that the arrest of Meng Wanzhou was a political scheme concocted by the United States.

Two top spokespersons from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday pointed to a CSIS report to support Beijing’s claim that the Dec. 1, 2018, detention of the Huawei executive at Vancouver International Airport was unjustified.

Meanwhile, Telus Corp. has Huawei gear in its 4G wireless network in the National Capital Region – headquarters for much of Canada’s federal government – in apparent contravention of an understanding that it would not use the Chinese firm’s equipment there.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

U.S. Supreme Court rules civil rights law protects LGBTQ workers from job discrimination

In a resounding victory for LGBTQ rights, the court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against LGBTQ workers.

Mary Trump, a niece of President Trump, to reportedly publish book with ‘harrowing’ revelations

A niece of President Donald Trump will divulge a series of damaging stories about him in an upcoming book, the first time that the president could be forced to grapple with unflattering revelations by a member of his own family.

MORNING MARKETS

Stimulus splurge restarts global stocks rally: The global stocks rally was back on track on Tuesday, with more support from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan helping end a bumpy few days for financial markets. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 2.10 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 2.71 per cent and 2.12 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 4.88 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.39 per cent. New York futures were higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.73 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

In the stay-at-home era, why have we so sorely neglected home care?

André Picard: "Canada has one of the highest rates of institutional care and one of the lowest rates of home care among developing countries, so our high death rate is not a surprise.

Let’s face it, Canada: Even drinking in moderation can be dangerous

Editorial: “So many people in this country are dependent on this drug that, even during an urgent health crisis that demands physical isolation, governments have had no choice but to ensure a steady supply.”

TODAY'S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

What you need to know about managing your finances during the pandemic

From basic budgeting to handling debt, making investing decisions during turbulent markets and maximizing your tax savings, here’s your guide to personal finances during the pandemic.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 16, 1963

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 16, 1963

Valentina Tereshkova was not the best-qualified candidate when she joined the Soviet Union’s training program for female cosmonauts in 1962, but she had two things going for her. As the daughter of a factory worker and a factory worker herself, she was an impeccably credentialed member of the proletariat, and she was an experienced parachutist (Soviet cosmonauts were required to parachute from their capsules on re-entry). In June, 1963, Tereshkova, codenamed “Seagull,” became the first woman in space – and to this day the only woman to fly solo in space. Tereshkova was 26 years old when she orbited the Earth 48 times over three days in her Vostok 6 spacecraft. Safely back in the USSR, she was hailed as a heroine of the people – and a symbol of Soviet superiority. Nikita Khrushchev said: “The bourgeoisie always emphasize that women are the weaker sex. … Look what she has shown to America’s cosmonauts. She’s shown them who’s who!” Still, to her disappointment, Tereshkova was never given another space flight. She was later elected to Russia’s Duma, but never forgot her dream. Upon turning 70, she said, “If I had the money, I would enjoy flying to Mars.” – Elizabeth Renzetti

