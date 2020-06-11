Morning Update: RCMP commissioner ‘struggles’ with definition of systemic racism, but denies it exists on force

Good morning,

Though she admits she struggles with the definition of the term, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is disputing the existence of systemic racism in her organization.

Her claims have gone directly against messages from both the federal government and Indigenous leaders over the need for reforms at the national police force to protect racial minorities in Canada.

“It is very important for all federal government institutions, including the police, to operate from an understanding that systemic racism is a problem for us here in Canada – to not be complacent about that – and we have to work together against it,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

“Yes, there’s excessive use of force [in the RCMP]. Yes, there’s racism and yes it is systemic racism. And it has to change," Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

What does this mean? NDP public safety critic Jack Harris said in an interview that the commissioner’s comments on systemic racism demonstrate it will be difficult to confront problems within the organization and that they can’t be resolved one complaint at a time.

What is the definition anyway? “Systemic racism is when the system itself is based upon and founded upon racist beliefs and philosophies and thinking and has put in place policies and practices that literally force even the non-racists to act in a racist way. So it is what you would call systematic racism," explained Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the landmark Truth and Reconciliation Commission​.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2020, following a press conference regarding a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

State-owned Bank of China holds mortgages on London apartments of Canada’s foreign affairs minister

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has two registered residential mortgages with the state-owned Bank of China in London, which the opposition says opens him to ”personal financial vulnerability” at time when relations with Beijing are at a standstill.

The mortgages were initially valued at $1.7-million, and the current balance is $1.2-million.

Mr. Champagne said he had a temporary work permit for the United Kingdom and was unable to get a loan from a British bank. He also said he fully disclosed the two mortgages and other liabilities and assets to the Office of the Ethics Commissioner. They are listed in a disclosure statement on the office’s website.

Coronavirus news today: here’s what you missed

Analysis: At least 113,000 have been killed in the United States, where coronavirus is a failure decades in the making. Is there time to do better? Infectious-disease experts explain what went wrong – and why it’s up to Washington to act now.

No fines, jail times for CERB fraud: The 39th sitting of the minority Parliament lasted just 12 minutes as the Liberal government failed to secure support for legislation imposing new fines and jail time for people who file fraudulent claims for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Quebec dentists charging patient fees for PPE, infection control measures related to COVID-19

dentists charging patient fees for PPE, infection control measures related to COVID-19 Alberta expects students will return to ‘near normal’ school conditions in September, minister says

expects students will return to ‘near normal’ school conditions in September, minister says Tourism sector calls for national plan to cut back pandemic travel restrictions

The coronavirus has killed at least 113,000 Americans, and while Trump's inaction helped make matters much worse, problems from previous administrations played a role, too.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Philonise Floyd urges U.S. Congress to not let brother’s death be in vain: “George wasn’t hurting anyone that day. He didn’t deserve to die over $20. I’m asking you, is that what a Black man’s worth? $20? This is 2020. Enough is enough,” his brother said. “It is on you to make sure his death is not in vain.”

Canada pledges $16.5-million for women’s rights, food security in Africa: The money will support the work of humanitarian and health organizations in a number of African countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Ghana and Mozambique, as they respond to the impact of the pandemic.

MP for Nova Scotia riding where N.S. mass shooting took place wants inquiry to examine domestic violence: Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann said she would like to see an independent inquiry that probes the link between domestic violence and the violence that transpired in April.

B.C. Supreme Court grants injunction to take down Vancouver homeless camp: Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson ruled on Wednesday that campers at CRAB Park have three days to pack up their belongings and leave the property, but he did not include an enforcement order.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks tumble, bonds rally on downbeat Fed: World shares took their biggest tumble in five weeks on Thursday as a sobering outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve challenged market optimism on the global economy, while bonds rallied on bets yet more stimulus would be needed to ensure recovery. Around 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 2.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 2.18 per cent and 2.30 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished down 2.82 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.27 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.30 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Why was the arrest of a sitting MP not disclosed to media?

Robyn Urback: “It is everyone’s business that a current member of Parliament was arrested on a handful of serious – and some violent – charges.”

François Legault’s denial of systemic racism reveals Quebec’s great divide

Konrad Yakabuski: This clash in values between Montrealers and other Quebeckers risks putting the province on a path toward the extreme political polarization that has destabilized the United States and many European countries.

We must act now to prevent a second wave of long-term care deaths

Carole Estabrooks, Colleen M. Flood, Sharon Straus: “We cannot sacrifice our elderly on the altar of federalism. The federal government must be ready to use its emergency powers to ensure all of Canada’s LTC settings are ready for the second wave of COVID-19.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Open this photo in gallery Jeanine Brito/The Globe and Mail

A new podcast for your finances

You had your best-laid plans and then COVID-19 came along and hammered the entire economy. But you’ve got this – if you have the right information. Introducing Stress Test, a new podcast hosted by The Globe’s personal finance team, columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw. Join them over the next eight weeks as they guide you through one of the biggest stress tests your finances will ever face. Episode No. 1 is all about surviving the gig economy. Listen now and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts

MOMENT IN TIME: June 11, 1770

Open this photo in gallery Painting by Samuel Atkins (1787-1808) of Endeavour off the coast of New Holland during James Cook's voyage of discovery 1768-1771. National Library of Australia

Captain James Cook runs aground on Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef – a giant coral system composed of more than 2,900 individual reefs stretching more than 2,300 kilometres off the coast of Queensland, Australia – was first noticed by Western civilization when Captain James Cook almost shipwrecked on it. Cook, a revered English skipper and cartographer, was in the middle of a three-year scientific mission in the South Seas and everything was going well until about 11 p.m. on this day in 1770. That was when the HMS Endeavour (a former coal hauler), sailing north up the eastern coast of Australia, crashed into something. Turns out the great explorer had inadvertently run the British naval ship aground on the 500,000-year-old reef. It’s one way to discover the largest structure in the world made of living organisms. The men lightened the ship by tossing overboard 50 tons of ballast, including six cannons, and the ship slipped off its spiny captor 23 hours later at high tide. The hard, sharp coral wrought havoc on the Endeavour’s hull, which needed months of repair. Aside from learning about the reef, Cook’s Antipodean adventure was considered a huge success; he also claimed the eastern coast of Australia for the British Crown. Philip King

