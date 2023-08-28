Good morning,

A memo sent in April called for the Nova Scotia RCMP to “acknowledge its failures and display a willingness to be accountable” for missteps in the force’s handling of the April, 2020, mass shooting that killed 22 people. Four months later, that still hasn’t happened.

The mass shooting began on April 18, 2020, when a resident of the small community of Portapique, N.S., attacked his partner before murdering 13 of his neighbours. He evaded an RCMP cordon and stalked through central Nova Scotia, where he continued to kill for about 12 more hours before being shot dead by police while trying to refuel his stolen vehicle.

A final report from an inquiry into the attack and the police response was submitted in late March this year. It identified police failures in communication, training, command, equipment and many other areas.

Open this photo in gallery: A couple pays their respects at a roadblock in Portapique, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Indigenous females face more hurdles in health care access, study finds

New research confirms what many Indigenous people have known all along: First Nations, Inuit and Métis females face many disparities in accessing health care.

A study, led by the Public Health Agency of Canada, found that First Nations, Inuit and Métis females have less access to a regular health care provider than their non-Indigenous counterparts, wait longer for appointments and have more unmet needs, particularly for mental health.

The study aimed to address a lack of data on the barriers and challenges Indigenous females encounter in the health care system. While many of these barriers were already known, they were not represented in the scientific literature.

Opposition mounts as London expands fee on older vehicles in bid to curb air pollution

As of Tuesday, anyone in England’s capital city driving a diesel car or truck built before 2015, or a gas-powered vehicle made prior to 2006, will have to pay $21.39 per day, every day except Christmas.

The fee is the result of the controversial expansion of London’s ultra-low emission zone, or ULEZ, a program introduced in 2019 by Mayor Sadiq Khan to curb air pollution. Until now, the ULEZ had been confined to central London and it covered about 44 per cent of the population. This week, it will come into force across all 32 boroughs. The fine for non-compliance is roughly $308.08.

Critics say the scheme will penalize low-income families who are already struggling with the rising cost of living and is bringing green policy too far.

Rogers calls Telus “hypocritical” in dispute over TTC wireless: The conflict between Rogers and its two chief rivals – Telus and BCE Inc.– began after Rogers acquired a company with the sole right to develop wireless infrastructure inside Toronto’s subway system. Rogers vowed to work with the other carriers to grant them access to the network, but the companies are now accusing each other of refusing to negotiate.

Ottawa commits to improve infrastructure in NWT: Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made “specific commitments” to address her criticisms about the lack of infrastructure in her territory. The commitments included speeding up the Employment Insurance process for residents and providing an advance under the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements to aid with cash flow.

Russia says genetic tests confirm Wagner chief died in plane crash: Russian investigators said on Sunday that genetic tests have confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin was among the 10 people killed in a plane crash last week. Authorities have not yet said what they believe caused the crash.

Ruling party wins Zimbabwe election after 43 years in power: Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared the winner over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, in an election tainted by widespread voter intimidation and the arrest of independent observers.

Morning markets

Global markets rally: World shares rallied on Monday after China announced measures to support its ailing markets, but Western markets remained cautious ahead of European and U.S. economic data expected later in the week. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Germany’s DAX rose 0.47 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.67 per cent. Britain’s FTSE was closed for a public holiday. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended up 1.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.97 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was up modestly at 73.54 US cents.

China’s growing economic angst is another political threat for Xi

“The end of the economic boom threatens China’s ‘post-Tiananmen bargain’ in which citizens tolerate marginalized civic freedoms and rule of law in return for continuously improving living standards. Suddenly, Mr. Xi seems politically vulnerable.” – Charles Burton

Canada’s underemployed economic immigrants: How to stop wasting talent

“Foreign-educated immigrants, particularly recent immigrants, often encounter difficulties finding employment that aligns with their qualifications, and experience persistent skills underutilization. This phenomenon exists even among immigrants in targeted occupations in category-based selection, limiting the benefit of immigrants’ influx in those occupations.” – Parisa Mahboubi and Tingting Zhang

Open this photo in gallery: David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Tips to eat healthy on campus despite food inflation

Students heading to university in September are facing food inflation that has pushed up prices on common grocery items by 19 per cent from a year ago. The temptation might be to eat less. Or eat cheap food with little nutritional value. Both can undermine health and ultimately affect grades. But there are solutions. Kate Helmore collects professional tips on how to eat well on a student budget.

Open this photo in gallery: Team Canada celebrates their CONCACAF championship win on September 6th, 1998.Covershots/Canada Soccer/Covershots/Canada Soccer

Canadian women’s team wins 1998 CONCACAF championship

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at women’s soccer.

Maybe the other women’s teams in the region weren’t very good. Or maybe the Canadian team was just that much better. But in the late summer of 1998, Canada won its first CONCACAF championship. The Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament didn’t generate a lot of publicity, though, with little media coverage and only a few thousand spectators at Etobicoke’s Centennial Park Stadium in the northwest corner of Toronto. Canada’s first game was a 21-0 thrashing of Puerto Rico – the biggest win recorded by a national team at any level of a FIFA world championship or qualifying tournament. After that, it was a 14-0 blowout over Martinique, a 4-0 romp over Guatemala, a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in the semi-final and a 1-0 win over Mexico in the final, in front of a sellout crowd of 4,971. Silvana Burtini of North Vancouver scored 14 goals in the tournament as the Canadian women advanced to their second World Cup in a row. Philip King

