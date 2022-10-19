Good morning,

An RCMP officer in Burnaby, B.C., who was part of the force’s mental health and homeless outreach team was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning while she and a city employee visited a man camping in a park.

Constable Shaelyn Yang, 31, and a parks board worker arrived at Broadview Park, located not far from Vancouver’s eastern edge, shortly after 11 a.m. During an altercation, Constable Yang was killed and the homeless man – now a suspect in her murder – was shot and sent to hospital, senior Mounties told a news conference Tuesday evening.

Paramedics responded but Constable Yang was pronounced dead at hospital, said Chief Superintendent Graham De La Gorgendiere, the commander of the RCMP’s detachment in Burnaby. Constable Yang joined the force in December of 2019.

RCMP officers block an intersection near the park where Constable Shaelyn Yang, 31, was stabbed to death in Burnaby, B.C., Oct. 18, 2022.

Trudeau accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of hiding during convoy protests, new documents show

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Doug Ford of hiding during the Ottawa convoy protest that quickly overwhelmed the city’s police force, and talked with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson about pressing the Ontario Premier into action, according to evidence presented at the Emergencies Act inquiry.

In a Feb. 8 call between Trudeau and Watson, the two leaders talked about Ford’s absence from meetings meant to co-ordinate the response to the disruptive protest against vaccine mandates and the federal government. The comments are included in meeting minutes that paraphrase the conversation between the two. The document was tabled at the inquiry on Tuesday.

The minutes reveal discrepancies between Mr. Ford’s public comments at the time, when he said he supported the police and Mr. Trudeau, and the behind-the-scenes wrangling between the three levels of government.

Months-long drought on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast prompts water ban, climate anxiety

After three months without rain, amid the unrelenting drought hitting much of British Columbia, Mel Sylvestre says her fields are dry as dust.

Farmers such as Sylvestre have been barred from using any water for irrigation since Aug. 31. That’s when the Sunshine Coast Regional District enacted its highest-level water restrictions, Stage 4, putting a stop to all outdoor water use. On Monday, the district declared a state of local emergency that introduced further restrictions.

Physical evidence of the climate crisis is impossible to ignore here on the Sunshine Coast, where the grass has turned yellow and brittle, streams have run dry and kids are still going to school dressed in shorts and T-shirts. But in conversations with The Globe and Mail, it has become clear that people here are becoming increasingly concerned about another, less obvious consequence of the rapidly escalating emergency: the toll on mental well-being.

Ukrainians asked to cut energy use as Russian strikes cause blackouts: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked people earlier this week to cut their energy use between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. in order to save supplies and prevent power outages. Zelensky said yesterday that ever since Russia intensified its bombardments of electricity, heat and water services on Oct. 10, 30 per cent of the country’s power stations have been destroyed.

Alberta Premier apologizes for comments about Ukraine: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is apologizing for what she calls “ill-informed comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” In April, Smith said the only answer for Ukraine is neutrality, adding that she understands why Russia would be concerned about a Western-aligned Ukraine armed with nuclear weapons on its doorstep.

Top soldier warns that Canada’s control of Arctic will be challenged: General Wayne Eyre, the Chief of the Defence Staff, warned MPs that Canada’s “tenuous hold” on its Arctic territories will come under increasing challenge in the decades ahead, as China and Russia expand their presence in the region.

Utilities not preparing for the coming surge in electricity use: A recent report from Royal Bank of Canada predicted Canadian electricity consumption will rise by 50 per cent over the next decade alone. The investment required to build all that capacity has been likened to wartime spending. But Canada’s major utilities aren’t preparing for anything of the sort.

Rental apartment construction slumps in Toronto: Rental apartment construction dropped sharply in Toronto in the first half of the year, according to a new government report that suggests it has become “less and less tenable” for developers to shoulder rising building costs.

Biden promises to codify abortion rights: U.S. President Joe Biden is pledging that legislation to protect abortion rights will be the first bill he sends to Congress if enough Democrats are elected in midterm elections, a new attempt to win over voters who are already casting early ballots crucial to the ability of the White House to continue pursuing its agenda.

World stocks tentative: World stocks were a touch softer on Wednesday with sentiment caught between upbeat earnings and further signs that strong inflation will keep major central banks firmly in rate-hiking mode. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.24 per cent. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.13 per cent while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.40 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.37 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.38 per cent. New York futures were modestly higher. The Canadian dollar was trading at 72.72 US cents.

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

When you eat your calories may help weight loss, new research shows

It’s long been assumed that calories are calories and, when it comes to losing weight, it doesn’t matter when they are consumed during the day. Recent studies, however, have challenged this notion, suggesting that timing of calorie intake – and how you distribute your calories across the day – may influence weight loss effectiveness. Here’s what to know about the latest research – and how the findings might apply to you.

Moment in time: Oct. 19, 1922

A man walks past the Great Mosque of Paris, in the 1920's in Paris.AFP/Getty Images

First stone laid for the Grand Mosque of Paris

By the time its first stone was laid, the notion of building a government-financed mosque in the centre of Paris had been captivating French society and leadership for almost a century. After all, a growing proportion of French citizens were Muslim, a consequence of Algeria having become French territory after 1830. That conquest may have been exceptionally brutal, but with it came a widespread colonizing desire to transform North Africans into French citizens, and a popular fascination with Islam that reached its zenith in the 1920s. That fascination grew as Tunisia and Morocco fell under French control in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. What really made the mosque possible, however, and persuaded the city of Paris to give up a large plot of land next to the botanical garden and the state to spend 500,000 francs on it, was the decisive role played by more than 100,000 North African Muslim soldiers in the French army during the First World War. While constitutionally a secular country, France in 1922 saw this ornate, Moroccan-styled mosque as a worthy show of gratitude to its Islamic citizens. The beautiful compound, if not the sentiment behind it, remains central to Parisian life. Doug Saunders

