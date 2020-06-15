Morning Update: RCMP shooting of First Nation man sparks anger and fear, and intensifies calls for reform

Good morning,

The RCMP shooting of Rodney Levi, a 48-year-old father of three from a Mi’kmaq First Nation in New Brunswick, is sparking anger and fear, and intensifying calls for police reform across the country.

Mr. Levi had been at a barbecue at a pastor’s house when something went wrong and he was asked to leave. The RCMP were called to remove him from the property, and say he was armed with a knife.

The shooting comes after the Prime Minister acknowledged that systemic racism exists in the police force – as did the RCMP Commissioner a day after disputing it – and as calls to change policing to better protect minorities are growing across the country.

Mr. Levi is the second Indigenous person in little more than a week to die in the province in a police shooting. Chantel Moore, a 26-year-old Indigenous woman, was killed earlier this month. Her death sparked rallies and protests around the country.

Six Indigenous people have been killed by police in Canada since April.

Quebec’s watchdog association dedicated to investigating cases of serious injury or death of civilians by police has sent agents to New Brunswick. The BEI will investigate the RCMP shooting of Mr. Levi and the Edmundston police shooting of Ms. Moore.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde: "Let’s spare ourselves another futile debate over whether systemic racism exists in Canada. There have been countless reports over the past 50 years, and the conclusion is always the same: First Nations face systemic racism in every aspect of life and from every institution of Canadian society. This is a fact.”

Open this photo in gallery Police tape surrounds a house on Boom Road in Sunny Corner, N.B., on Saturday June 13, 2020. Viktor Pivovarov/The Globe and Mail

Canada accused of double standard by restricting arms to Turks but not Saudis

Arms-control advocates are accusing the Canadian government of a double standard when it comes to restricting exports of military goods after Ottawa cracked down on shipments to NATO ally Turkey but not Saudi Arabia.

In April, Canada ended blanket moratoriums on the approval of applications for new arms exports to both Saudi Arabia and Turkey. These bans were initially applied amid mounting condemnation of each country: Saudis for the bloody war led by Riyadh in neighbouring Yemen and the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi agents and Turkey for its incursion in northern Syria to attack Kurds.

While all restrictions were removed for Saudi Arabia, Ottawa announced on April 16 a revised prohibition on exports of military goods to Turkey, warning arms exporters that they should expect any requests to ship Group 2 items would be denied.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

As school resumes, will physical distancing help or hurt our kids?

As provinces plan for a return to school in September, doctors argue that too little attention has been paid to how measures designed to fight the novel coronavirus, such as physical distancing of students, can cause psychological harm. In Quebec, 1,066 physicians signed a petition demanding public health drop the two-metre social-distancing guideline for young children. And an expert group from Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is advising the Ontario government to let children play together again when school resumes in the fall.

New study suggests drinking guidelines be reduced to less than one a day

A new study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs suggests Canada’s low-risk drinking guidelines should be reduced to no more than one drink a day, from a limit of 10 drinks per week for women and 15 drinks per week for men. The new study found that more than 50 per cent of cancer deaths resulting from alcohol use in B.C. in 2014 were among people who drank within the national guidelines or were former drinkers. British Columbians drinking within these guidelines also experienced nearly 40 per cent of the alcohol-attributed deaths due to injuries that year. “Basically, if you’re drinking any amount of alcohol, you’re increasing your risk of cancer – and that’s very clear – and for many other conditions as well,” said the lead researcher.

MORNING MARKETS

Virus second-wave fears rattle world markets: Fears that a second wave of COVID-19 infections is under way sent jitters across global markets on Monday with stocks and oil under pressure while investors bought into safe havens such as German government debt. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.43 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively. Japan’s Nikkei lost 3.47 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 2.16 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 73.28 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes dividend-growth stars, Buffett-style value pick and big-name stocks dropped from TSX indexes.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Canadians have farmed out tragedy to the migrant workers who provide our food

Edward Dunsworth: “For their part, governments in both Canada and migrant-sending countries have remained steadfastly disinterested in taking measures to better safeguard the health and safety of migrant workers, preferring to treat worker deaths and accidents as isolated incidents rather than as manifestations of systemic oppression.”

A strong child-care system is essential to our recovery from the pandemic

Margaret Norrie McCain: “Too many early childhood programs were in difficulty before the onset of COVID-19, unable to recruit qualified staff and struggling financially. Those that make it through the lockdowns will be ill-equipped to compensate children for the time they lost with educators and friends. Early childhood education needs to be removed from market fluctuations and take its place as education’s first tier, supported by a strong public infrastructure and open to all children.”

Canada needs all hands on deck for future waves of the COVID-19 pandemic

Steve E. Hrudey: “Optimizing procedures for monitoring signals of various infective agents in community wastewater could provide effective population surveillance for future disease outbreaks as well as endemic disease surveillance thereby leaving Canada with an enduring benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic experience.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

If you’re worried about your eco-footprint but overwhelmed by all the advice out there, check out our guide to making your life more sustainable at home. Our tips, ideas and resources will help you make earth-friendly changes without taking away from the things you enjoy. Living more sustainably also doesn’t have to cost a lot, and can save you money – for example, using the rest of the space in your oven while baking to cook vegetables for another meal, buying clothes via the growing re-commerce market or making your own household cleaner.

MOMENT IN TIME: Cycling in the city, 1994

Open this photo in gallery Andrew Toole cycles to work in Toronto in 1994. Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re celebrating cycling.

Recreational cyclists get dissed a lot. Packs of them are labelled “Lycra louts” and those of a certain age get dubbed MAMIL (middle-aged man in Lycra). But the popular focus on flashily dressed people riding sporty bicycles ignores everyone using two wheels to do regular trips. In 1994, when this photo was taken in Toronto by The Globe and Mail’s Edward Regan, there were not many committed cycle-commuters. Andrew Toole’s use of a folding bicycle and his dashing – or is it eccentric? – way of sporting a bowler and wielding an umbrella further set him apart. Since then, urban riders have become an increasing part of Canadian city life – however they’re dressed. As cities grapple with how to manage traffic amid health concerns about using transit, many hope cycling will play a key role. Toole, if he’s still riding, may have a lot more company. – Oliver Moore

