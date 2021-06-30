Morning Update: Record-setting heat wave linked to dozens of deaths

Good morning,
An unprecedented heat wave in Western Canada has overwhelmed emergency services in British Columbia and is believed to have contributed to dozens of deaths across the province.
Temperatures on Monday broke 59 historic heat records in B.C., including the all-time Canadian heat record. The new record, 47.9 C, was set in Lytton, about a three-hour drive northeast of Vancouver.
The extreme temperatures caused a ripple effect throughout the province’s emergency response system, overwhelming dispatchers, filling emergency departments and stretching ambulance wait times to hours. The same heatwave has hammered Alberta and the northwestern United States with record-setting temperatures and prompted heat warnings as it moves into the territories and as far east as Manitoba.
This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.
Head of Catholic bishops won’t commit to advocating for papal apology for residential schools
The head of bishops in this country won’t commit his organization to asking Pope Francis to apologize over residential schools, nor will he commit to directing individual Catholic entities to turn over outstanding records that could aid with the identification of unmarked graves.
The president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Richard Gagnon, said in a recent interview with The Globe and Mail that the Pope has his own process and the CCCB doesn’t tell him what to say. He focused his comments on a delegation in December of Indigenous leaders to the Vatican, saying he is hopeful that the Pope will respond appropriately to their message.
Q&A with Archbishop Richard Gagnon: ‘The Holy Father will respond in an appropriate way’
Editorial: Find Canada’s missing residential school victims, and give them back their names
On today’s The Decibel podcast: Crystal Fraser, assistant professor of history at the University of Alberta, tells us how she sees Canada, as a historian and an Indigenous person, and how we can reflect on the country’s past.
China’s Xi Jinping prepares for centennial victory lap
The skies over Beijing were illuminated by fireworks this week, as tens of thousands of spectators waved Chinese flags inside the Bird’s Nest, the famed Olympic stadium.
But the grand performance they had gathered to watch was celebrating not sporting victory, but political. Next month marks 100 years since the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, the 90-million-person-strong organization that rules over the People’s Republic of China.
Such success seemed inconceivable even 50 years ago, when China was in the grips of the Cultural Revolution. Back then, Xi Jinping, now China’s President, was just one of millions of urban youth “sent down” to toil in the countryside.
Those who had a vision for future greatness – reformers such as Mr. Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, and the country’s eventual leader Deng Xiaoping – had to wait until Mao Zedong’s death in 1976 to begin transforming the country into the superpower it would become.
More: How China is turning religion into another state-controlled tool to support its Communist ideals
Subscribe to our Olympics newsletter: Going for gold under the cloud of COVID-19 makes the Tokyo Summer Games an Olympics like no other. Tokyo Olympics Update is here to help you make sense of it all, with original stories from Globe reporters in Canada and Tokyo, tracking Team Canada’s medal wins, and past Olympic moments from iconic performances.
Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Fear over rescuers’ safety is latest hurdle at site of Miami condo building collapse: The mayor of Surfside, Fla., says rescue workers have stopped combing through the rubble closest to the still-standing portion of a partly collapsed condo building, after pieces of debris fell from the structure and fears mounted that the rest of the complex could come crashing down.
How a former U.S. ambassador helped a Canadian woman get out of northeastern Syria: Former U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith said a Canadian woman he helped get out of a Kurdish-run detention camp in northeastern Syria has totally rejected the Islamic State, under whose rule she previously lived, and has provided information that will help law enforcement.
New EU vaccine rules could restrict travel by many Africans and Canadians: African leaders and health experts are voicing concern that millions of people could be excluded from travel to Europe because the European Union’s new vaccine passport system does not recognize the COVID-19 vaccine brand that is most commonly used in Africa – and has been used in Canada too.
Ottawa delays drug-pricing changes a third time: Long-delayed drug-pricing changes are being postponed again by the federal government, which cited the need for the industry to have more time to adjust in the midst of a pandemic.
Oil and gas well cleanup can mean jobs boom for Alberta, group says: Cleaning up more than 300,000 oil and gas wells scattered across Alberta will cost up to $70-billion and presents a unique chance to create 10,000 industry-funded jobs as Canada diversifies its energy sector to meet its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to a new report.
Canada Day puzzle: Ready for The Globe and Mail’s giant crossword puzzle? Test your mental mettle with this brain-twisting assortment of word, logic and number puzzles by Fraser Simpson.
MORNING MARKETS
World shares hovered within a whisker of record highs on Wednesday, on track for a 12 per cent gain for the half-year following strong U.S. consumer confidence data, though inflation and pandemic-related worries cooled European stocks. Just before 7 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.60 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 1.06 per cent and 0.96 per cent respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished off down 0.07 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.57 per cent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.63 US cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Adam Radwanski: “The bottom line, though, is that unless Mr. Biden’s administration proves very aggressive, very quickly, Ottawa is going to need to back up its new EV target with strong new domestic policies for it to be credible.”
David Shribman: “I am in personal turmoil as the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993. I’m haunted by a classic question of hockey and philosophy: Is it permissible for a dual citizen to be a dual hockey partisan?”
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Vitamins and minerals your diet is likely missing
If you’re like most Canadians, your diet probably doesn’t lack protein, carbohydrates or fats. But you might not be paying attention to the finer details. According to new data from the University of Toronto, many Canadians are under-consuming several essential vitamins and minerals. While you might not notice the effects now, chronically missing out on these nutrients can deplete your energy and lead to a range of health consequences.
MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 30, 1912
Cyclone tears through Regina
On a hot Sunday afternoon of the Dominion Day holiday weekend, dark clouds began to form just outside Regina. No one watching the sky probably anticipated anything worse than a thunderstorm – until a chilling roar could be heard in the distance. Packing winds in excess of 300 miles an hour, the tornado (called a cyclone at the time) struck Regina from the south, churning across Wascana Lake into the centre of the city before smashing through the Canadian Pacific Railway freight yards. It narrowly missed the new Saskatchewan Legislature but blew out several windows. At the telephone exchange, a massive switchboard crashed through the floor into the basement, taking the operators with it. The daughter of the province’s attorney-general hid under the family’s dining room table while the upper part of their house was blown away. Lasting no more than five minutes, the tornado exacted a heavy toll: 28 dead, 200 injured, 2,500 homeless and more than $5-million in damage. The cleanup provided temporary employment for future horror movie actor Boris Karloff, who was performing in the city with a touring U.S. theatrical troupe. Bill Waiser
Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.
If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.