Elizabeth, the child who was never meant to be Queen, reigned longer than any other British monarch, including her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. The first monarch of the telecommunications age, Queen Elizabeth embraced jet travel to visit the far-flung peoples of her increasingly independent realms, and used radio, television, e-mail and even Twitter to connect with her subjects. Her passing marks the loss of a beloved global figure who presided over a kingdom lacerated by economic turmoil, social dissension and diminished status – from wartime rationing to pandemic lockdown, precarious recovery and global climate crisis, writes Sandra Martin in an obituary of the late Queen.

In one corner of rural Britain that is beginning to feel her loss, people came bearing flowers, candles and handwritten notes to pay tribute, reports The Globe’s Paul Waldie. “The country is not going to be the same without her,” said Ben Gage as he watched a steady stream of mourners gather outside the main gate at Sandringham, a royal estate in Norfolk. “I think the nation will take a while to get over this.”

In central London, thousands of people descended on Buckingham Palace to pay their respects. In Washington, the U.S. flag over the White House was lowered to half-mast, and in Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark in tribute. In Canada, during the mourning for the Queen, flags will remain lowered to half-mast on federal government buildings.

Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London Feb. 29, 2012.POOL New/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says through her “steady presence, her grace and strength,” the Queen “brought comfort and strength to us all,” and she will be missed deeply by Canadians for her “deep abiding love and affection” for this country. “She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so,” Trudeau told reporters after he cut short a cabinet meeting in Vancouver to return to Ottawa.

An elaborate funeral for the Queen and a series of ceremonies for the new monarch, King Charles III, will be held. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for at least four days, which will be followed by a funeral at Westminster Abbey. She will then be interred in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, near her husband and parents.

Queen Elizabeth passes a Canadian flag during a walkabout to celebrate her 80th birthday in Windsor, U.K., on April, 21, 2006.KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/The Associated Press

A loss of a link to the past and some of the fairy dust of Canada’s constitutional monarchy

“In 70 years of change, colonial independence, repatriating constitutions and politicians jockeying for power, she was rarely drawn in, or seen to be drawn in,” writes Campbell Clark. “Yet, to Canadians, at least there was still the sense that the Queen personified the legitimacy in say, a governor-general refusing a prime minister’s unconstitutional demand. A politician might try to question a viceroy’s legitimacy – but not if the Queen was behind them.”

When I met the Queen and Royal Family, I realized they’re just like us, except not

“Just as there are no atheists in the foxhole, there are no cool people in line to meet the Queen. Everyone, even non-monarchists like myself, became giddy. When we were finally face to face, I was surprised that she was so small, a sturdy and brightly wrapped package balanced on two sensible shoes. Her skin was stunning, glowing and lightly powdered. She exuded an air of calm interest, which seemed extraordinary given the thousands of people she’d had to be interested in over the years. Or at least feign interest,” writes Elizabeth Renzetti.

Queen Elizabeth, carrying the orb and the scepter, enters Buckingham Palace after her coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953.Anonymous/The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave to thousands of guests attending the Patron's Lunch celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday on June 12, 2016, in London.Arthur Edwards /WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chiefs, leaders speak at James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan

First Nations leaders, the Premier of Saskatchewan and the head of the RCMP publicly addressed the James Smith Cree Nation on Thursday, as the community began moving forward after a stabbing rampage that ended with 12 people dead, including the two murder suspects.

Many of the speakers at Thursday’s event had been personally affected by the killing rampage, and they described a community deep in grief. Community leaders also spoke of the many systemic issues affecting First Nations people and communities in Canada, and the need for systemic changes, including the creation of Indigenous-led policing and justice systems, and the introduction of new resources for mental health and addiction counselling.

Read more:

Moment in time: Sept. 9, 1876

Treaty Six signed at Fort Pitt

Treaty 6 with Saskatchewan Cree, 1876, by A. C. McIntyre.Courtesy of Libraries and Cultural Resources Digital Collections, University of Calgary

On behalf of the Crown, Canada negotiated in 1876 the sixth of seven numbered western treaties – meeting first at Fort Carlton in late August and then Fort Pitt in early September. The Cree of what is now central Saskatchewan and Alberta had asked to meet in 1871. “Our country is no longer able to support us,” said Sweetgrass (Wikaskokiseyin), the leading Plains Cree chief. “We invite you to come and see us and speak to us.” When no one came, the Cree took matters into their own hands and stopped a telegraph construction crew and turned back a Geological Survey of Canada party in their traditional territory. Canada was forced to negotiate a treaty agreement. At the Fort Pitt meeting, Indian commissioner Alexander Morris solemnly promised that Queen Victoria was prepared to take the Crees under her protective care: “I see the Queen’s councillors taking the Indian by the hand saying we are brothers.” Sweetgrass responded that the days of the bison hunt were numbered and that he was prepared to turn to farming. “Let us be one,” he urged. “Use your utmost to help me and help my children, so that they may prosper.” He affixed his mark to Treaty Six on this day in 1876. Bill Waiser

