Morning Update: Remembrance Day reads; federal judiciary still lags on diversity; Alberta’s ‘Fair Deal’ panel

Good morning,
On Remembrance Day, delve into these stories:
A French village liberated by Canadians in the Second World War still keeps close ties to this side of the Atlantic. The bonds were forged in 1974, when Canadian veteran Keith Crummer returned for a visit to Criquebeuf-sur-Seine. Locals held a celebration, and all these years later, a bridge was built to honour Crummer’s memory.
The problem with how we understand our veterans: Canadian Armed Forces veteran Kelly S. Thompson examines the stereotype of the white, male, war-hardened soldier: “Our soldiers, like the rest of the population, should be celebrated for our differences – age, health, gender expression, sexuality, racial group, length of service, combat or non-combat. But stigma against those who are outside the ‘traditional’ veteran ideal remains all too common.”
Coach’s Corner co-host Don Cherry sparked outrage on Saturday when he said new immigrants don’t support veterans. While Sportsnet’s president apologized for what he said were “discriminatory” and “offensive” remarks, Simon Houpt writes that this is Cherry’s “latest and most nakedly xenophobic incident in a long career of bigotry.”
Helping veterans find jobs after service: Rita Trichur says it’s time for a “call to action in Corporate Canada that goes far beyond wearing poppies and marking two minutes of silence on Remembrance Day.”
The federal judiciary is moving closer to gender parity as appointments of minorities drop
Women now account for 43 per cent of federal judges after the second straight year that saw female appointments outnumber male selections, this time by a margin of 47 to 39.
But out of 86 new judges, just four identified as visible minorities and only two as Indigenous persons. (There were 19 LGBTQ2 applicants and six disabled ones, but none were appointed.) This is the second straight year that appointments of minorities have fallen.
Members of the legal community are calling on Ottawa to do more to address the issue, saying measures put in place in 2016 to emphasize judicial diversity haven’t gone far enough.
Investors are suing Ontario’s government over the supervision of risky mortgages
The regulator responsible for licensing mortgage brokers was negligent in allowing the sale of syndicated mortgage products marketed by Tier 1, investors allege in a proposed class-action lawsuit.
Real estate developments that Tier 1 raised financing for, including multiunit homes for Alzheimer’s patients, have since collapsed or been placed in receivership.
Syndicated mortgages have grown in popularity, but also pose significant risks for investors if the developments fail. Ontario recently introduced new rules on syndicated mortgages in response to the fall of Fortress Real Developments, which raised $920-million from 14,000 Canadians.
Alberta is floating the idea of breaking away from the CPP and creating a provincial police force
Premier Jason Kenney has created a “Fair Deal” panel that will explore withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan, removing the RCMP in favour of a provincial force and even whether Alberta should write its own constitution.
It was all laid out in a speech at the Manning Centre conference where Kenney railed against the “Laurentian elites” and again criticized the Trudeau government.
Kelly Cryderman says Kenney “will continue to find a receptive audience for anger directed at the rest of Canada as long as Alberta’s position on federal energy policy, and worry about jobs and investment, are dismissed as whiny and regionalist.”
And on carbon taxes, our editorial board argues that Kenney and Justin Trudeau aren’t as far apart as they’d like you to think.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Bolivia’s president resigns: Evo Morales ceded to the demands of the military and the public, stepping down as leader after more than 13 years in power. Allegations of vote-rigging in last month’s election prompted deadly street protests, culminating in a decision by police this weekend to abandon their posts outside the presidential palace. Bolivia’s capital La Paz was rocked by violent clashes overnight with buildings set on fire in apparent retaliatory attacks.
Hong Kong police shoot protester: An online video shows an officer firing multiple shots, with a bullet hitting one protester, during morning rush-hour demonstrations. The person who was shot is undergoing surgery.
A far-right surge in Spain: Vox, a party that has pushed for a tougher line on migrants and Catalan separatists, rocketed to a third-place showing in Spain’s second national election this year. The left-wing Socialists held on as the leading party, but remain short of a majority.
Mercury set to pass in front of the sun: The planet will begin its roughly five-hour trek across the face of the sun at 7:35 a.m. ET. For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomenon – it won’t be repeated until 2032 – viewing opportunities have been set up across Canada.
MORNING MARKETS
World shares fall as Hong Kong violence unnerves investors: Shares across the globe fell on Monday, buffeted by escalating violence in Hong Kong that pushed Asian stocks to their worst day since August and stoked demand for the safe-haven yen and gold. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 1.10 per cent at 6:15 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX lost 0.46 per cent. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.83 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.62 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.63 US cents.
Looking for investing ideas? Check out The Globe’s weekly digest of the latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes a tasty dividend stock, where to park your cash and a look at Shopify’s real worth.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
There is a way for Canada to break out of its China traps
Michael Byers: “For a year now, Canada has been playing for time, hoping that either China or the U.S. will lose interest or change direction. That is not about to happen: China is unrelenting on Meng and the U.S. is unrelenting on Huawei. Yet between these uncompromising positions, there is room for Canada to act.” Michael Byers holds the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia
Born in disappointment, Toronto FC has learned to lose with valour
Cathal Kelly on TFC’s 3-1 loss in the MLS Cup final: “Toronto FC was notching another first in recent Toronto sports history – a team that really shouldn’t win, but does so anyway. But that’s the thing about luck – it turns on you. The first 60 minutes of Sunday’s final may have been Toronto’s best combined effort of the year. Until they weren’t.”
This year I won’t be holiday shopping until December
Brianna Bell: Most Canadians bristle at the ridiculousness of holiday shopping before we’re ready to purchase our Halloween candy – but it’s hard to deny that every year, our wallets open earlier, and our spending increases, with the wider holiday shopping window.” Brianna Bell is a Guelph-based journalist.
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Eataly is about to open its first Canadian location
Eataly is about to open a 50,000 square-foot food emporium in Toronto this Wednesday, but professor Sylvain Charlebois wonders if the city is too downmarket: “Countless consumer surveys on food consumption have shown that Torontonians are bargain hunters.” Montreal may have been a better starting option, he writes.
Curious about what Eataly has planned for Toronto? Go here for a sneak peek.
MOMENT IN TIME
Separation of families in Berlin, 1962
For more than 100 years, photographers have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
On Aug. 13, 1961, Berliners woke to a barbed wire fence dividing their city. Before that morning, people could easily cross from East to West with a simple passport check, to work for better wages, shop for more appealing goods or visit family living in what was once one city. Soon the S-bahn no longer stopped at western stations on an eastern route; instead, it whipped through deserted ghost stations with only border guards holding guns on the platform. Some citizens, such as Monika Marotz, pictured above, became separated from their families overnight. A year later, when she married a West Berliner, her parents were not allowed to cross the border for one hour to celebrate. Instead, with the help of a strong wind from the third storey of an East Berlin building, they tossed her a bouquet. – Alison Gzowski
