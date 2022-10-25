Good morning,

He’s got a glittering résumé, billionaire in-laws and enjoyed a meteoric rise in politics. But Rishi Sunak, Britain’s new prime minister, remains something of a mystery to many in the country.

Sunak, 42, was acclaimed Conservative Party Leader yesterday and took over as prime minister on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss who resigned after just 45 days in office. He makes history as Britain’s first person of Indian origin to hold the post and the youngest in more than 200 years. He’s also the country’s third prime minister in seven weeks.

Sunak may look like a steady pair of hands after the chaos caused by Truss, but it’s far from clear how he will govern or how he will tackle the huge challenges facing Britain.

Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak arrives at CCHQ on October 24, 2022 in London, England after he was appointed as Conservative leader and the UK's next Prime Minister.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

John Tory wins third term as mayor in Toronto election

John Tory cruised to a third term as mayor of Toronto in yesterday’s municipal elections, after a campaign that was short on real competition or drama, even in the face of a deepening housing crisis and a perception that city services are deteriorating.

Tory, who took office in 2014, was re-elected with more than 60 per cent of the vote. He will now be the first Toronto leader given strong-mayor powers by the provincial government, which will make it easier for him to impose his will on city council. He has said he intends to make housing one of his top priorities. The 68-year-old will remain head of a local government that faces major financial troubles.

Federal body a bottleneck to access to information, House of Commons inquiry told

A federal body that is supposed to help Canada’s delay-plagued access-to-information system function better has become a bottleneck instead, a House of Commons committee has heard.

Lawyer Michel Drapeau, one of the country’s leading experts on federal access-to-information laws and practices, yesterday told the standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics that the Office of the Information Commissioner has become a “top-heavy” organization that has strayed from its primary function of investigating complaints.

The hearing marked the second day of testimony in a parliamentary study of the federal access-to-information regime.

The long road ahead: Remaking the Coquihalla Highway after a one-in-1,000-year storm

The work to restore British Columbia’s Coquihalla Highway started this summer without a firm design or budget in hand, using an unusual collaborative model: The design and construction firms were hired at the same time to accelerate the work. Their job: to fully return the highway to four lanes for the first time since catastrophic rainstorms last November led to multiple washouts and seven bridge failures.

And to do it in a way that can withstand weather events that were not imagined when the asphalt was laid in 1986.

The repairs are to be substantially completed by the end of 2022. What is known is that the best engineering standards when the highway was originally built proved insufficient in November. What a more robust highway and bridge design looks like, however, remains opaque.

Also on our radar

Ford summoned to testify at commission after refusal: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his former solicitor-general Sylvia Jones are going to court to fight summonses to appear before the commission investigating the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act – after refusing multiple requests to provide interviews or testify voluntarily.

Political backlash to Bank of Canada grows: The New Democratic Party is criticizing the Bank of Canada’s rapid interest rate increases, further complicating the political environment for the central bank as it attempts to get inflation under control. With inflation surging to multidecade highs, monetary policy has become a major topic of political debate for the first time in a generation.

Taiwan asks Canada for help as China threat looms: Taiwan’s new top envoy in Canada says China is accelerating its timeline to seize the self-governed island and he’s calling on Ottawa to begin negotiations on a trade agreement with Taipei as a demonstration of support for the Taiwanese people.

Rising grocery prices prompt watchdog to launch study: The federal competition watchdog is launching a study of Canada’s grocery sector, as surging inflation in the cost of basic necessities has riled consumers and brought retailers under increasing scrutiny.

Ecologist wins Canada’s top science prize: As an ecologist, Lenore Fahrig has spent her career studying the stubborn patches of nature that persist alongside farm fields, highways and suburban strip malls – places where the landscape has been highly altered by human activity. Dr. Fahrig spoke to The Globe and Mail about her quest to discern how nature endures, and how we can help.

Morning markets

Fed optimism helps sentiment: European stocks saw some advances in early trading on Tuesday, as investors took confidence from signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, although concern about China’s economy still weighed on Asian markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.21 per cent just after 5:30 a.m. ET. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.13 per cent while Germany’s DAX slid 0.43 per cent. Britain’s FTSE was off 0.45 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.02 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.10 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker at 72.81 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Editorial: “Riding a reputation of accomplishments got [David] Eby to the [B.C.] premier’s chair without making detailed promises. Soon, he’ll have to deliver something a lot more tangible.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

PCOS carries infertility and other health risks. Here’s how to manage it with diet and exercise

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of child-bearing age. There is no one diet, per se, for managing PCOS. However, diet and lifestyle changes are considered the first-line treatments. Making such modifications can help lessen PCOS symptoms, reduce its associated health risks and improve reproductive outcomes.

Moment in time: Oct. 25, 1964

Rock and roll band 'The Rolling Stones' perform on the Ed Sullivan Show on October 25, 1964.ONE-TIME USE ONLY WITH STORY SLUGGED NW-MIT-STONES-SULLIVAN-1024

Rolling Stones make first appearance on Ed Sullivan show

The Rolling Stones were still relative unknowns in North America in the mid-1960s, but their reputation for being wild, edgy and irreverent was making headlines (such as, “Would You Let Your Daughter Marry a Rolling Stone?”). That kind of publicity caught the attention of Ed Sullivan, who invited the bad boy band onto his show. During that performance, fans went nuts, screaming over the shaggy-haired Mick Jagger as he belted out the single, Time Is On My Side. Sullivan was not amused by the racket or the unruly crowd. He also took issue with the Stones’s untidy appearance and gave them an ultimatum: If they wanted to come back they had to clean up their act (and wash their hair). The band, shockingly, toed the line because they recognized they needed the exposure from his top-rated show to sell records. In total, the Rolling Stones performed on The Ed Sullivan Show six times. Their last appearance was in the fall of 1969 when they sang their new hit single, Honky Tonk Women. The Stones had finally hit the big times. The other act that night? Jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald. Gayle MacDonald

