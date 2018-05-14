Morning Update: Rising gas prices; Statscan tests non-binary gender options

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

The average price of gasoline in Canada has hit $1.38 a litre

And don’t expect prices to go down any time soon: “My outlook is we’re going to see prices remain for the summer, more or less, at the levels we see them right now,” said long-time gasoline market-watcher Michael Ervin (for subscribers). The current average price is more than 20 per cent higher than the rate of about $1.10 a year ago. That difference adds up to an extra $14 per fill for the typical driver who pumps 50 litres of fuel a week. And some regions have it worse than others: Gas in Vancouver is at $1.60 a litre, while Calgary is at $1.29 and Toronto at $1.36.

The agreement that could keep Supreme Court documents secret forever

The court has placed a 50-year embargo on public access to documents related to the deliberation of judges, from the time they rule on a case. When it was announced last year, the agreement was hailed as a way to preserve and make files available for “future generations.” But the fine print on the embargo states that the Supreme Court can withdraw files at any time, and keep the documents secret forever, without providing a justification. That could leave experts in the dark on how the country’s top court arrived at crucial decisions on everything from gay marriage to assisted dying.

Donald Trump is pledging to help a Chinese tech firm ‘get back into business’

ZTE suspended its main operations after the U.S. Commerce Department banned American companies from selling to the firm after it was caught illegally shipping U.S. goods to Iran. In a tweet, Trump said “Too many jobs in China lost” and instructed the Commerce Department to address the issue. The U.S. is about to sit down for trade talks with China this week. Trump has publicly slammed the state of trade relations between the two countries as “one-sided in favour of China.”

For the first time, Statistics Canada is testing non-binary gender options in its surveys

The agency’s classification structure now has options for male, female and a “gender diverse” or non-binary category. And in one recent survey, respondents were asked to note their assigned sex at birth, with the following question asking them to identify their gender as male, female or “please specify.” The changes come as Statscan prepares for the 2021 census; the last one drew criticism for only listing female and male options in its sex question (and not including a gender question).

Playoffs: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to take a 2-0 series lead over Vegas

After securing a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday, the Jets are hoping to head to Las Vegas up 2-0 in the Western Conference final. The puck drops just after 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Our editorial board argues that it’s not too late for Canadians to root for the Jets: “Sports purists will tell you there’s no such thing as ‘Canada’s Team’ in the NHL playoffs – that hockey allegiances are neither transferable nor temporary. Don’t listen to them. The Winnipeg Jets are the perfect team for all Canadians to root for, and we should do so with abandon.”



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jaspal Atwal has been charged with uttering threats against a B.C. radio host

Atwal made headlines earlier this year after he attended a reception in India with Justin Trudeau and was photographed with the Prime Minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. (Atwal was convicted of attempted murder after an attack on an Indian cabinet minister on Vancouver Island 1986.) He is now facing one count of “uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm” over his alleged remarks outside a Punjabi radio station. Atwal’s lawyer says his client denies making any threats.

MORNING MARKETS

Markets mixed

Prospects of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions supported global stocks on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to help ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban crippled the Chinese technology company, while oil prices retreated from highs. Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent. In Europe, though, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down around 5 a.m. ET, albeit by 0.1 per cent or less. New York futures were mixed, and the Canadian dollar was below 78.5 U.S. cents.

WHAT EVERYONE'S TALKING ABOUT

At a moment of salutes and farewells, this may be John McCain’s greatest moment

“As he continues to battle glioblastoma brain tumours while resting in his mountain hideaway in Arizona — where his support for immigrants is out of step with the state’s impatience with illegal immigration, where his opposition to President Donald J. Trump is out of sync with the Manhattan billionaire’s decisive 2016 victory in the state — McCain is, in a phrase redolent of the romance of the old American West, dying with his boots on.” – David Shribman

For Justin Trudeau, a Doug Ford win in Ontario might have a silver lining

“...with [Liberal Leader Kathleen] Wynne’s re-election hopes already looking pretty grim, you have to wonder whether some of Trudeau’s team will start to entertain a sneaky thought about self-preservation – that the election of Doug Ford at Queen’s Park might help the Liberals get re-elected in Ottawa. Not the current, dull, non-emoting version of Doug Ford campaigning around Ontario - the front-runner trying to avoid making his personality the issue. That’s not the voluble, belligerent city councillor that Torontonians came to love and/or hate. Only a few glimpses of the old Ford have slipped out from behind the campaign robot – but if he does become premier, it’s only a matter of time before we see more. And that Ford could be just what Mr. Trudeau’s Liberals are looking for: a big target.” – Campbell Clark (for subscribers)

The birds, the bees and the schools of the future

“Sex education is an essential part of students’ safety and well-being. Recognition of diverse families, gender identities and sexual orientations is not ideology, it’s a constitutional right. It is a central purpose of schools to prepare students for a fast-changing, potentially risky world. In doing that, controversy is inevitable. Second, the best educators reach out to those who disagree – especially those who’ve been part of a maelstrom of misinformation and even hatred. They know their job is to reach both parents and children – and to engage in brave acts of learning together.” – Kelly Gallagher-Mackay and Nancy Steinhauer, authors of Pushing the Limits: How Schools Today Can Prepare Our Children for the Challenges of Tomorrow

LIVING BETTER

The cooking habits that undermine your diet

The way you cook and prep food can affect their nutritional value or even jeopardize your health. For example, washing raw meat or chicken won’t make it clean or free of bacteria. Instead, it can increase the risk of food poisoning by scattering bacteria to the sink and countertop. And instead of throwing chopped garlic in the pan right away, let it sit for 10 minutes to preserve its beneficial phytochemicals. Go here for four more tips.

Moment in Time will return tomorrow.

