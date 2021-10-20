Morning Update: Rogers family, advisers meet to discuss rift in boardroom

Good morning,

The Rogers family and its closest advisers were scheduled to gather yesterday evening in a meeting to discuss a power struggle at Rogers Communications Inc. that has created a rift between chair Edward Rogers and his relatives, according to sources.

The meeting comes after Mr. Rogers attempted to replace chief executive officer Joe Natale with chief financial officer Tony Staffieri and oust other members of the leadership team. The move triggered a boardroom fight that has pitted Edward against his sisters Martha Rogers and deputy chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and his mother, Loretta Rogers.

Story continues below advertisement

Various parties were expected to present their perspectives on recent developments and a possible path forward for the company, one of the sources said.

Andrew Willis: Edward Rogers needs to learn that timing is everything

Open this photo in gallery The Rogers Communications tower at One Mount Pleasant in Toronto on March 15, 2021 (Melissa Tait / The Globe and Mail) Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Ottawa urged to drop litigation on human rights tribunal orders that affect Indigenous children

Representatives of the Canadian Bar Association are urging the federal government not to pursue any further legal action against a pair of human rights tribunal decisions that could make Canada liable for billions of dollars in compensation to Indigenous children and their families.

The Liberal government has until Oct. 29 to decide whether it will appeal a landmark ruling from the Federal Court, which upheld findings from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) related to two orders that affect Indigenous children.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, during a visit to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation, that the government has not yet decided whether to appeal the Federal Court’s ruling. He reiterated the government’s frequent assurance that it remains committed to compensating First Nations children.

New Alberta mayors set sights on fixing battered economies

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta’s two largest cities will be led by first-generation Canadians who campaigned on rebuilding and reinventing local economies battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil-sector downturn that preceded it.

Calgary’s Jyoti Gondek, a city councillor, and Edmonton’s Amarjeet Sohi, a former Liberal federal cabinet minister, will be sworn in at the end of next month after winning their respective mayoral elections this week. Gondek is the first woman elected mayor of Calgary, while Sohi will be the first person of colour to be mayor in Edmonton.

They inherit cities struggling to find ways out of a province-wide economic decline that was set off by a recession more than half a decade ago and made worse by COVID-19.

How should the rest of Canada react to Alberta’s equalization referendum? By ignoring it

The Decibel podcast: Globe columnist Kelly Cryderman discusses the preliminary results of Alberta’s referendum on equalization and what it means for Premier Jason Kenney’s political future.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

New COVID-19 mutation of Delta variant under close watch in U.K.: Scientists in Britain are monitoring a new version of the Delta variant, called Delta Plus, that has begun to spread in England and could be slightly more contagious. The U.K. Health Security Agency added that the mutation was “on an increasing trajectory.”

The Queen cancels events, accepts medical advice to rest: The palace didn’t offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is “in good spirits,” and disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland for engagements Wednesday and Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is finally the cover story at Frankfurt Book Fair, seven years later: As the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the world’s largest trade book fair, opens for business on Wednesday, returning to a physical form after a one-year digital shift prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada is in the international spotlight as the fair’s Guest of Honour. But this particular story got off to a rocky start.

CN Rail CEO to leave company: Jean-Jacques Ruest, Canadian National Railway Co.’s chief executive officer, will leave the Montreal-based railway in January amid calls for his resignation from an activist shareholder.

Working from home for the long-term isn’t beneficial, CIBC CEO says: Permanent work-from-home arrangements may not be beneficial for companies over the long haul, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce chief executive Victor Dodig says, and could spark division between front-line employees who have to come to work, and others who are given a choice.

New Ontario property assessments to come out after next provincial election: The Ontario government is planning to further delay the release of provincewide property assessments – on which property taxes are based – until after the June provincial election, municipal sources involved in government consultations tell The Globe and Mail.

Haiti gang seeks $1-million for each kidnapped person: A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group demanded $1-million in ransom per person, although authorities were not clear whether that amount included the five children being held, a top Haitian official said yesterday.

MORNING MARKETS

Shares from Asia to Europe gained on rising optimism about the global economy and corporate earnings, while government bond yields rose and the yen fell to its lowest in four years against the dollar.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings reports will be in full swing in many countries over coming weeks. Tesla is among companies that will release results later today. “Some volatility should be expected in a time when you have the earnings season, you have a multiplicity of shocks going through the system,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Also, investors expect the Federal Reserve to announce tapering of its bond buying and money markets futures are pricing in one U.S. rate hike later next year.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Gary Mason: “While the risk of violence has been something legislators have always had to live with, there is a sense it’s much worse now, amplified by social media and the ecosystem of the aggrieved.”

Ian McGugan: “The return of inflation is now the market’s most feared Halloween horror story. But how petrified should investors be about the threat from rising prices? It depends whom you ask.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Ready to travel again? Here are deals for trips abroad and at home

Many Canadians are ready to travel again, and fortunately destinations worldwide are opening up to visitors after many months of pandemic restrictions. Whether you’re hoping to take a trip this winter, or are looking further down the road, there are incredible deals to be found in the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and right here at home.

Story continues below advertisement

MOMENT IN TIME: OCTOBER 20, 1955

Open this photo in gallery Taking a smoke, J.R.R. Tolkien, author of 'The Hobbit' and its sequel 'The Lord of the Rings', December 2, 1955. Haywood Magee/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Return of the King is published

As the title states, the third part of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings turns out mostly fine. The Return of the King, released on this day in 1955, wraps up the epic tale that began with the 1937 publication of The Hobbit and wound through parts one and two. It’s a story of right and wrong, of elves and dragons, of wizards and gentle creatures who surprise even themselves with heroism. The Lord of the Rings first became popular in Britain shortly after its release but really took off in the 1960s in the United States, says Neil Randall, a University of Waterloo professor who teaches Tolkien’s work. The series gained new popularity with the release of the movie series between 2001 and 2003. The Return of the King concludes with the evil ring destroyed and the rightful ruler enthroned, but not without a cost. “It was all about duty and sacrifice,” says Randall, who has read the thousand-plus-page series about 80 times. “There’s an evil to be overcome and there’s a lot of sacrifice that has to happen to make that happen. Even though it’s a joyous ending, it’s also sad because of all that’s been lost.” Eric Atkins

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.