Good morning,

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces not to storm the last remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the besieged city of Mariupol on Thursday but instead to block it “so that not even a fly comes through.”

His defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, said the rest of the city beyond the sprawling Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian forces were holed has been “liberated” — as Russian officials refer to areas of Ukraine they have seized. Putin hailed that as a “success.”

Ukrainian officials did not comment on the latest remarks, but earlier said four buses with civilians managed to escape from the city after several unsuccessful attempts. Thousands more remain the city, much of which has been reduced to a smoking ruin in a nearly two-month siege, with over 20,000 people feared dead.

Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing the country topped five million, the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians’ new drive to seize the industrial east.

Local residents walk past a destroyed vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 20, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Ottawa scales back drug price reforms costly to big pharma profits

Ottawa is dramatically scaling back regulatory changes to reduce the cost of drugs, five years after heralding them as a once-in-a-generation effort to cut costs and shave billions off industry profits.

The federal reprieve for pharmaceutical companies follows a series of court challenges, which the government either lost or remain outstanding.

However, Ottawa didn’t cite the legal battles in justifying the watered-down policy, but instead pointed to unspecified changes to the pharmaceutical landscape brought on by the pandemic.

The move is unsurprising to health researchers who were following the repeated delays. But they say it marks a missed opportunity and leaves the problem of quickly climbing drug costs unresolved.

Some parents are losing not one, but two children to drug overdoses, as Canada’s opioid crisis worsens

Most of us have a hard time conceiving what it must be like to have a child die from a drug overdose. But two children? A growing number of parents are going through this unfathomable experience.

Though experts can’t point to any figures or studies on the phenomenon, they say that it is no longer rare. “It’s happening more than you would think,” says Leslie McBain, one of the founders of the advocacy group Moms Stop the Harm, whose only child, Jordan Miller, succumbed to an overdose at the age of 25.

The double deaths underline the awful toll that is being taken by Canada’s “other epidemic.” Six years after the worst-hit province, British Columbia, declared the opioids crisis a public health emergency, drug overdoses are killing more people than ever.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada’s inflation rate spikes to 6.7 per cent: Canada’s inflation rate hit a new three-decade high in March and blew past expectations on Bay Street, an unwelcome development for central bankers trying to slow the acceleration. The Consumer Price Index rose 6.7 per cent in March from a year earlier, a percentage point higher than February’s rate, 5.7 per cent, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Financial analysts were expecting an inflation rate of 6.1 per cent. It was the highest rate since January, 1991, when the federal goods and services tax took effect.

Saskatchewan First Nation finds 14 possible gravesites at former residential school: Community leaders of George Gordon First Nation say they have located 14 possible burials on the grounds of a former Anglican-run residential school, the 10th community to make such an announcement since last May.

New policy will provide federal departments a ‘baseline of knowledge’ on Inuit homeland, history

Traffic pollutants linked to serious health effects, report shows: Canadians stand to make significant gains to their health and well-being by reducing the number of fossil fuel-burning cars and trucks on roadways and limiting exposure to traffic-related air pollution, a broad review of scientific literature on the subject has found.

Netflix eyes password controls, ads in bid to boost subscribers: Netflix Inc. soared during the pandemic as people flocked to the video-streaming giant to occupy themselves at home amid widespread public-health restrictions. But now that much of the world has reopened, Netflix has staged a reversal of fortune as the company forecasted a loss of two million subscribers Tuesday in the second quarter this year and shares in the company plunged 35 per cent yesterday.

Russian and Belarusian players barred from competing in Wimbledon: Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced yesterday. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, currently ranked No. 2 in the world and Andrey Rublev, ranked No. 8, are the the prominent men’s players affected by the ban. The women’s players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a former No. 1 who has won the Australian Open twice; and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the French Open runner-up last year.

MORNING MARKETS

Bond yields rise: Bond yields resumed their rise on Thursday as investors bet on aggressive global interest rate hikes. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.07 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 1.23 per cent and 1.35 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.23 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.25 per cent. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 80.18 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial: “Ottawa has talked of intervening in housing. But at the end of day, it is cities and provinces that are the deciders. Local zoning is the source of so much of our national housing crisis. And Edmonton is, however slowly, moving in the right direction. To borrow a line from a famous former Edmontonian, the city is skating to where the puck is going.”

Campbell Clark: “It shouldn’t be a surprise that after two years of pandemic restrictions, even important ones, there are people who feel strongly that government has been telling them what to do, rather than listening to them. Mr. Poilievre ties that into the idea that ordinary folks are being cut out of the normal life that should be within reach – and folks are coming out to hear it.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Is an airport lounge pass worth the splurge?

Travel is ramping up again after COVID-related restrictions are dropped across many jurisdictions, and along with that traffic is an increase in demand for airport lounges. At least four new lounges have opened in Canadian airports in the past 18 months. Many airport lounges are available only to business and first-class passengers, frequent flyers and those with certain credit cards or memberships. However, the once-exclusive spots to kick back before your flight are becoming more accessible.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 21, 2016

Messages left by fans outside the Paisley Park residential compound of music legend Prince in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016.MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Musician Prince dies

When a musician like Prince dies, he leaves a void of silence in an otherwise loud industry. His death consumed the media for days as it caught the world off guard. Fans and authorities pored over a security camera image of Prince the day before he died where he looked perfectly healthy. What made it harder was the revelation that his death, at 57, was the result of a battle with opioid abuse. More specifically, fentanyl. Prince Rogers Nelson is considered to be one of the best artists of his generation. From his debut album For You, through smash hits like Purple Rain and the soundtrack to Tim Burton’s Batman, and up to 2014′s Art Official Age, Prince was a performer of many talents and genres. In 2004, Prince was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with former Beatle George Harrison. His flamboyant and androgynous stage presence brought an air of confidence to him and his music, solidifying him as a Black superstar alongside contemporary icons such as Michael Jackson. Though he died young, his music and unmatched performance style will live on forever. As he once sang, “Excuse me but is this really goodbye?” Nicholas Seles

