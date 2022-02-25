Good morning,

Russian troops have entered Kyiv from the north, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said in a statement that called on residents to prepare to fight.

The Defence Ministry said Russian reconnaissance units were now in the Obolon neighbourhood, close to Kyiv’s historic Podil district. “We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment!” the statement said. “Make Molotov cocktails, neutralize the occupier!”

The Ukrainian government said they had destroyed three bridges on the northern approach to the capital to slow the Russian advance.

A few hours later, as fighting moved closer to the centre of the city, the Interior Ministry announced it had distributed some 18,000 assault rifles to residents.

Canada, the United States and other Western allies are preparing more sanctions against the country’s banks and oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin and will impose bans on high-tech exports. The alliance, however, stopped short of kicking Russia out of SWIFT – one of the toughest sanctions under discussion – which facilitates international banking transactions and trade-related payments. Moscow relies on the system to collect crucial fossil fuel sale royalties.

In Canada, the Ukrainian-Canadian community held demonstrations across the country to denounce Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and fundraisers were being set up to raise money both for humanitarian aid and military supplies for the country.

The UN’s food agency warned that the invasion will trigger a sharp rise in food and shipping costs, hurting the world’s poorest and hungriest.

People rest in the subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press

Conservatives reject proposed structure for Emergencies Act review committee: The Official Opposition has rejected the proposed makeup of a new oversight committee that will review the federal government’s decision to invoke special powers under the Emergencies Act. A draft motion proposes the committee include seven MPs and four senators.

Justice Moldaver to retire from the Supreme Court: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will get an opportunity to push an increasingly divided Supreme Court to the left after Justice Michael Moldaver, an appointee under the Harper government, said he plans to retire in September.

Health Canada authorizes first made-in-Canada vaccine: Canada’s health regulator authorized a new COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, touting it as the first greenlit shot to be developed by a Canadian company and the first to be made with plant-based technology.

The Queen postpones two virtual audiences: The Queen cancelled two virtual appearances as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. It marked the second time this week that the monarch postponed virtual sessions.

Listen to The Decibel: How Black porters made Canada a fairer place: Former porter David MacAndrew Clarke shares what it was like working on the Canadian Pacific Railway in the late 1960s and the discrimination an older generation of Black porters faced.

John Doyle: CBC’s The Porter isn’t just a history lesson, it’s one sizzling series

European markets see tentative gains: European stocks rose on Friday following Wall Street’s dramatic late rally, as investors welcomed co-ordinated Western sanctions against Russia that targeted its banks but left its energy sector largely untouched. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 2.02 per cent. Germany’s DAX added 1.11 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 1.55 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.95 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.59 per cent. New York futures were lower. The Canadian dollar traded at 78.07 US cents.

Ready or not, Canada must now face the crisis in Ukraine head on

“On one front, Canada is uniquely qualified to step up. Almost half a century ago, we opened our doors to refugees fleeing chaos in Vietnam. Since then, we have welcomed Somalis, Syrians, Afghans, Hong Kongers – all those seeking a new home in the wake of war or oppression. Now, many thousands of Ukrainians may have to flee a homeland overrun by Russian troops.” - John Ibbitson

There’s plenty of room for affordable housing in Canadian cities. We just need to legalize it

“What kind of housing would we enable if we were interested both in affordability and well-being? Some pundits insist what we really need is more urban sprawl. If we just paved over more farmland, they argue, thousands of people could find the bungalows of their dreams. This argument seems to make sense on the surface, but kick the tires and the wheels fall off.” - Charles Montgomery

MOMENT IN TIME: Feb. 25, 1951

The first Pan Am Games open in Buenos Aires

Official poster for the first Pan American Games held in Buenos Aires, 1951.Panam Sports

The idea of a Pan American Games – a sporting competition among countries from North and South America – was first raised in 1932. It came up again in 1940 and in 1948, when the Pan American Sports Congress agreed that the Games would be held every four years, in the year before the Olympics. On this day in 1951, the first Pan Am Games opened in Buenos Aires. Canada, which felt its sporting agenda was full with the Olympics and the Empire (later Commonwealth) Games, took a pass. Still, more than 2,500 athletes from 21 countries competed in 18 sports and 140 events. Argentina won the most medals. The most recent Pan Ams, in 2019, attracted more than 6,600 athletes from 41 countries, with 39 sports and 419 events. Canada has embraced the Games warmly, using them as an important tune-up for the more prestigious Olympics. It played host in 1967 and 1999 (both in Winnipeg) and in 2015, in Toronto. Other than in the inaugural year and in 1991, when Cuba was host, the United States has won the most medals at every Games. Canada is third in total medals overall, behind the U.S. and Cuba. Philip King

