Russia told Ukrainian fighters still holding out in Mariupol to give up as it pushed for a decisive victory in its new eastern offensive, prompting Western governments to pledge more military help to Kyiv.

Thousands of Russian troops backed by artillery and rocket barrages were advancing in what Ukrainian officials called the Battle of the Donbas. Earlier, they seized the city of Kreminna.

Russia’s nearly eight-week-long invasion has taken longer than many expected while still failing to capture any of the biggest cities, forcing Moscow to refocus in and around separatist regions.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has, however, seen nearly five million people flee abroad and reduced cities to rubble as the incursion drags on.

A local resident walks past a building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 19, 2022.ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Rogers deal would see Xplornet take over Freedom Mobile

Rogers Communications Inc. has presented the federal government with a deal that would see rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. acquire wireless carrier Freedom Mobile in an attempt to win approval for Rogers’s $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc., sources say.

It’s now up to Ottawa to determine whether Xplornet, which is owned by New York-based Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, would be a suitable buyer for Shaw’s wireless business, according to two sources familiar with the sale process.

Industry observers are watching the proposed merger closely to see how Rogers will address Ottawa’s desire for greater competition in the wireless sector. The federal government has long pursued policies aimed at creating a strong fourth wireless carrier in the hopes that it would lead to lower cellphone bills.

Floods in South Africa and drought in Somalia latest signs of climate change

From the parched scrublands of Somalia to the flood-wrecked streets of KwaZulu-Natal, climate change is sweeping across Africa at a faster pace than ever, at a catastrophic cost in human lives.

At opposite corners of the African continent, extreme weather – including massive rainfall and prolonged drought – is inflicting suffering on millions of people. Somalia is facing a looming famine, while drought and hunger are rapidly rising in neighbouring East African countries, leaving millions at risk of starvation. South Africa this week announced a national state of disaster after devastating floods that left nearly 500 people dead or missing.

The crises in South Africa and the Horn of Africa are evidence of what climate scientists have warned about for years: Africa is more vulnerable to climate change than anywhere else in the world, and the damage is escalating as extreme weather becomes more common.

IMF slashes global growth forecast: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, pushing inflation higher and fragmenting the world trading system, the International Monetary Fund said yesterday. Global economic prospects have “worsened significantly” in recent months, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook.

Ottawa’s Block 2 redesign offers six striking options: When was the last time the federal government commissioned a great building? This hasn’t happened for half a century in Ottawa, where recent public architecture has been unambitious and underwhelming. That is likely to change with Block 2, a new office complex to be built across the street from Parliament Hill, which as some of the world’s top architects vying to lead the design.

More than half of South Asian women planning to leave their jobs, study reveals: A study released in March found that South Asian women are twice as likely to report unfair treatment in the workplace, despite being among the most qualified workers in the country. It also found that 47 per cent of South Asian women said they were thinking of leaving the work force altogether because the pandemic had only made inequities in their workplaces worse.

Canadian home sales fall in March, price growth slows: Canadian home sales dropped in March and prices fell in some of the country’s hottest markets, as borrowing became more expensive after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates. The number of resales decreased 5.4 per cent from February to March, with the sharpest drops in Calgary and the Toronto region, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

World stocks edge higher: Stocks edged higher on Wednesday, but gains were capped by questions over how far real bond yields will rise as investors sifted through disappointing Netflix earnings and war continued in Ukraine. Just after 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.41 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.88 per cent and 1.37 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.86 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.40 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.71 US cents.

Editorial: “... they continue to classify Canadians with two shots as ‘fully vaccinated.’ It’s a misleading message that could easily be corrected. Instead, governments are compounding it with a lackadaisical approach to delivering third doses.”

Konrad Yakabuski: “Canada’s banks will have a decisive role in determining whether the oil and gas sector can meet Ottawa’s reductions targets while at the same time supplying the world with responsibly sourced oil and gas. Doing so would require more, not less, bank financing in the years to come.”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

On National Canadian Film Day 2022, here are reasons to cheer, and fear for, our homegrown industry

The ninth annual edition of National Canadian Film Day arrives today at a rather confusing time. On the one hand, theatres are now open across the country and seem to be staying that way. On the other, the sixth wave of COVID-19 is still keeping audiences home. But that’s okay. Here are four reasons to celebrate NCFD with as much gusto as Canadians can manage, and three reasons why homegrown film lovers should be concerned about the future.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 20, 2008

Danica Patrick shows off her trophy after winning the Indy Japan 300 auto racing at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, northeast of Tokyo, April 20, 2008.Shuji Kajiyama/The Associated Press

Danica Patrick wins IndyCar race

Over the course of her six-year IndyCar career, Danica Patrick regularly defied expectations. If gender wasn’t enough to set the Wisconsin native apart from her almost exclusively male opponents, stature certainly was, with Patrick standing at 5-foot-2 and just over 100 pounds when she went pro in 2002. When she made her Indy 500 debut in 2005, she was only the fourth female driver to ever compete in the renowned 500-mile race. After leading for 19 laps and making history yet again as the only woman to ever lead a lap in the competition, she finished fourth and placed 12th over all in the 2005 Indy Racing League Season. Patrick would spend the next three years – as well as the rest of her career – walking the balance of public applause and criticism on everything from her professional performance to her physical appearance. But that didn’t stop her from inching toward success. On this day in 2008, Patrick clinched the Indy Japan 300 and claimed her most prestigious record as the first woman in history to win an IndyCar race. Fourteen years later, her legacy lives on as both the first and only woman to have ever won a race in the IndyCar Series. Pascale Malenfant

