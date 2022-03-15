A women stands near a broken window in her apartment after a Russian bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

Russia kept up its devastating assault on cities across Ukraine for a 20th day as air strikes and artillery fire pounded civilian neighbourhoods of Kyiv and other centres. Ceasefire talks have continued to founder, although another round of virtual negotiations was expected to happen today.

An apartment building on the western side of Kyiv was hit, killing at least two civilians early Tuesday.

As Russian forces continued to slowly push towards the centre of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko declared a 36-hour curfew that would begin at 8 p.m. local time tonight and last until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia were due to visit Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government. “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence,” Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala wrote on his Facebook page.

Police challenge Ottawa’s plan to offload military sexual assault investigations

Police chiefs and provincial officials are challenging Defence Minister Anita Anand’s plans to have civilian law enforcement take over military sexual assault investigations, in some cases raising questions about who will fund the work.

Last fall, two former Supreme Court justices commissioned by the federal government to investigate the crisis had each recommended that sexual assaults no longer be handled by the military’s internal justice system.

But some police forces say they simply cannot absorb these new cases without additional resources, because their staff and budgets are already too stretched.

Retired union leader Jerry Dias under investigation by Unifor

Jerry Dias, the influential labour leader who abruptly announced his retirement as president of Unifor on Sunday, is being investigated by the union for an alleged breach of its constitution.

Unifor national secretary-treasurer Lana Payne received a written complaint about Dias on Jan. 26 and then started an independent external investigation, according to a statement the union issued yesterday. But the union declined to divulge specifics about the complaint and said it will not publicly comment on the matter until it receives the investigative report, which it said is expected in the near future.

Ottawa’s small-business program subsidizing foreign tech giants, industry says: The federal government’s new Canada Digital Adoption Program provides grants and loans for small- and medium-sized businesses to pay for a variety of digital needs. But experts in the tech industry say the program has no provision to direct that spending toward domestic firms, so most of the money will end up flowing to giant foreign-owned platforms, such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft.

Ukraine war should push Canada to speed up move to clean tech, report says: The energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should prompt Canada to accelerate its development of industrial strategies to be a leader in clean technology, not delay efforts, say the authors of a new report urging specialization in key low-carbon initiatives.

Unlikely pair keep the spirit of traditional Inuit birthing alive: In Iqaluit, an Inuk elder and her daughter’s best friend, a modern doula, are training a new generation of Inuit birth advocates. Their organization, Uummati, strives to keep the spirit of traditional Inuit birthing alive at a time when fewer options than ever are available to Nunavut women who want to have their babies close to home.

Hong Kong blamed for COVID-19 outbreak in China: As cities across China announce new measures to counter a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, many have pointed to Hong Kong – where new cases have been running out of control for weeks now – as the most likely source of infection.

Up to half a million dead from Tigray war, researchers say: As many as 500,000 people have died from war and famine in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia over the past 16 months, researchers say. The estimate is a rare attempt to calculate the war-related death toll in a region that has been largely cut off from the outside world.

Stock markets fell again on Tuesday as a combination of rising COVID-19 cases in China, the war in Ukraine and worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates this week for the first time since 2018 all knocked investor confidence. Brent crude fell 5.76 per cent to US$100.74 per barrel, while U.S. crude tumbled 5.5 per cent to US$97.25 a barrel. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 5.8 per cent following an almost 5-per-cent selloff a day earlier. All Wall Street index futures are lower, dipping less than 1 per cent. The loonie was trading at 77.77 U.S. cents.

André Picard: “Pandemic public-health measures are supposed to be temporary. Masks will come off, eventually. Yet, politicians and public-health officials have not provided a compelling reason why we need to rush this move, especially as we are seeing a resurgence of cases in Europe and Asia.”

Cathal Kelly: “One of two things happened with Tom Brady and his six-week retirement from football. Either he realized he had no idea what to do with himself or this was the plan all along. I’m going with Door No. 2.”

Stretching has serious benefits for most people

Stretching is considered one of the most contentious of fitness protocols. But stretching has some legitimate benefits – they’re just not the benefits you may assume them to be.

Steel helmeted German troops marching into Prague during the invasion of Czechoslovakia, c. March 1939.Three Lions/Getty Images

Hitler invades Czechoslovakia

Six months earlier, when Adolf Hitler demanded that Czechoslovakia surrender the Sudetenland to Germany, British prime minister Neville Chamberlain had wondered why Britain should be forced into war over a “quarrel in a far away country, between people of whom we know nothing.” To prevent that war, after meeting with Hitler in Munich, Chamberlain convinced Czech president Edvard Benes to surrender the Sudetenland. In exchange, Hitler declared that he had no further territorial ambitions in Europe. It was a lie. On this day in 1939, German troops marched, unopposed, into what remained of Czechoslovakia. Slovakia became a puppet state; the rest became a German protectorate. The world now knew that Hitler’s ambition had no end and his word no meaning. Britain and France warned the dictator that if he invaded Poland, the obvious next target, they would declare war. Hitler thought they were bluffing. He was wrong. John Ibbitson

