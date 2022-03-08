People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022.Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

Russia has asserted the right to inflict new damage on Europe by shutting off flows of natural gas, even as Moscow made new promises to allow people to leave the cities it continues to bombard — including Sumy, which was struck by 500-kilogram bombs Monday night, killing at least 18 civilians.

Russia pledged that its guns and artillery would go silent around the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol on Tuesday, allowing people to leave places that have been under heavy shelling, starved of water and electricity.

But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since the Second World War.

Deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay require further action, report says: The sudden deaths of 15 Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, including that of a two-month-old baby with cocaine in its system, require further investigation by police or the coroner’s office, investigators said in a report that follows two investigations that found racism in the local force.

Judge rules convoy organizer can be released on bail: An Ontario judge ruled yesterday that Ottawa convoy protest organizer Tamara Lich can be released on bail, reversing a prior court ruling. Justice John Johnston said it is highly unlikely that Lich, who has no criminal record, would face a penitentiary sentence of two years or more if convicted.

Alberta to temporarily suspend provincial gasoline tax: Alberta will temporarily suspend provincial fuel taxes on gasoline and diesel on April 1 to provide relief at the pump for customers, as premiers across the country face pressure to respond to rising oil prices and inflation.

Cruise ships return to Canadian ports: International cruise ship passengers will return to Canada for the first time in more than two years, when the Caribbean Princess arrives in Victoria on April 6. The ship’s arrival is expected to herald the return of tens of thousands of visitors to Canada this year, reviving an industry that once injected more than $2-billion annually into the national economy.

Global stocks near recent lows: World stocks held at a one-year low on Tuesday, while gold climbed above the key US$2,000 level, as the prospect of a ban on Russian oil imports pushed up oil prices. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, the pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.08 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.50 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.14 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.71 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.39 per cent. New York futures were modestly positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.90 US cents.

André Picard: “We need to stop blindly worshipping at the altar of the car, and get back to the instincts we had early in the pandemic to make streets more accessible, more pleasant and safer.”

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Freeriders find endless peaks of paradise in the mountains of B.C.

There comes a point for many advanced skiers when they want to experience freeriding. Loosely speaking, this means heading away from the official groomed runs and onto other areas of the mountain. Good thing then, that skiers and snowboarders in western Canada can get their rush at dozens of big mountain resorts, providing virtually limitless freeride thrills.

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 8, 1877

Fort Livingstone's Swan River barracks, Saskatchewan, 1877. This sketch, attributed to Henri Julien, is the only contemporary graphic record of the Fort.Canadian Illustrated News

NWT Council convenes at Fort Livingstone

It was the first and only session of the North-West Territories Council to be convened at Fort Livingstone. On this day in March, 1877, lieutenant-governor David Laird read the Speech from the Throne to his three appointed councillors and anyone else who could be rounded up for the occasion. By that point, though, many who were stationed there had gladly fled. The problem was snakes – lots of them. In 1876, the Alexander Mackenzie Liberal government had selected Fort Livingstone, at the junction of Swan River and Snake Creek (north of present-day Kamsack just inside the Saskatchewan boundary) as the first internal capital of the North-West Territories. The selection of Livingstone – named for the famous British explorer – was something of a mystery. Located on a small ridge in a heavily timbered area, the site had few redeeming features. An unexpected bonus was a nearby garter snake hibernaculum. The snakes were everywhere, even migrating indoors, sometimes slithering into beds. The end of the two-week legislative session sparked another exodus from Livingstone. Laird faithfully remained until August, 1877, when he moved to a new territorial capital at Battleford. Fort Livingstone had been long abandoned when the ruins were destroyed by fire in 1884. The snakes now have the place to themselves. Bill Waiser

