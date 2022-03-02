Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front, March 1, 2022.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images

Russia claimed to have “taken full control” of Kherson on Wednesday, a city of 300,000 that occupies a strategic position between the Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea shores of southern Ukraine.

People living in the city rejected that claim, however, saying Russian troops have captured the city’s railroad station, port and the Antonovskiy Bridge, a critical point of connection between Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the roadways that lead to Odesa, the country’s most important port city.

In Lviv in western Ukraine, the day began with air raid sirens. Later, gunmen in black uniforms – who appeared to be Ukrainian special forces, or member of the country’s SBU security services – cleared part of the city’s main square, though the reason was not immediacy clear.

More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the past six days, the UN refugee agency said yesterday.

The West, meanwhile, continued to respond with an escalating barrage of sanctions that has seen Russia increasingly cut off from the international financial system, with its airlines banned from flying over most of Europe and North America.

In his State of the Union address last night, U.S. President Joe Biden framed the war in Ukraine as an existential fight against autocracy, and warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be harshly punished for the invasion to stop other authoritarians from emulating his attack on the democratic world.

Meanwhile, in Poland, authorities said that more than 377,000 Ukrainians had entered the country since the invasion began last Thursday, including 100,000 on Monday alone. Poland is starting to feel the strain of welcoming the refugees, with some shelters near the border now restricting how long they can stay.

Here, at home, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland warned Canadians yesterday that there will be an economic price to pay as Canada expands its sanctions against Russia to target more Putin-friendly oligarchs and businesses. Also, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters in Geneva that Ottawa will petition the International Criminal Court to investigate crimes against humanity and war crimes, saying it was “important for us to show that we are steadfast in terms of our support to Ukraine.” And International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan announced that Canada is providing $100-million to the United Nations to support aid operations in Ukraine and refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Read more from The Globe's correspondents:

Analysis and opinion on the war in Ukraine:

Federal debt costs to exceed $40-billion a year by 2025-26, report finds: The cost of financing the federal debt is projected to exceed $40-billion a year by 2025-26 – more than double the cost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux that says Canada’s debt costs will grow more quickly than what the government has forecast.

Confusion, lack of command complicated RCMP response to Nova Scotia shooting: The first RCMP officers to respond to a mass shooting in April, 2020, in Portapique, N.S., ditched their police cars and walked into the community on foot because they were concerned their vehicles would make them targets, a public inquiry was told yesterday. The revelation is the first time the public is hearing from the perspective of the police on scene in the early moments of the rampage.

Alberta First Nation discovers 169 potential unmarked graves: The Kapawe’no First Nation in northern Alberta announced yesterday the discovery of 169 potential unmarked graves on the former grounds of the St. Bernard’s Indian Residential School, another in a growing number of school burial sites.

Stocks came under renewed pressure and oil spiked further on Wednesday, as Russia showed no signs of stopping its assault on Ukraine. A week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of its neighbour, the bombardments of Ukrainian cities continued while Western nations tightened sanctions on Moscow. European stock indexes were in their second day of falls, with the STOXX 600 down 0.7%, while Germany’s DAX was down 1.2% on the day. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.4%. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.65 US cents.

Konrad Yakabuski: “Yes, climate change is an existential global threat that must be addressed collectively. But environmental policies cannot be made in isolation of other national security and economic imperatives, or as has often been the case, just to satisfy domestic political constituencies. Germany appears, belatedly, to have learned that lesson. Canada should, too.”

MOMENT IN TIME: MARCH 2, 1923

Fishermen with their halibut catch, c. 1920s.Courtesy of the International Pacific Halibut Commission

Canada signs Halibut Treaty with U.S.

The Liberal government of William Lyon Mackenzie King used a fish to draw a line in the sand. In seeking greater autonomy within the British Empire after the Great War, Canada proposed to sign a fisheries treaty with the United States. Up to then, any Canadian commercial agreement with another country had to carry the endorsement of a British representative, even if negotiated by Canada. The British government balked at the Canadian move, but backed down in the face of King’s determination to throw off the “badge of colonialism.” On this day in Washington in 1923, Ernest Lapointe, the minister of marine and fisheries, signed for Canada the Halibut Treaty. It marked the first time that a British dominion had concluded a commercial agreement with another country – which would soon become accepted practice within the empire. Canada claimed the Halibut Treaty marked the beginning of a new independent relationship with the United States – in this case, an environmental agreement to preserve the Pacific halibut. But when the convention was discussed on the floor of United States Senate, it was described as an agreement with Great Britain. Bill Waiser

