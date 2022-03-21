Good morning,

Ever since Russian troops began bombing Ukraine last month, Dmitry Strotsev has been wrestling with guilt and shame.

Mr. Strotsev, 29, is among the small number of Russians who live in Warsaw and, though he fiercely opposes the war and has no time for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the invasion has left him struggling with a sense of responsibility.

“It’s hard to reconcile your thoughts, your feelings,” he said between sips of coffee in a downtown café. “Surely we do not blame all Germans for what the Nazis did, but at the time I guess every German was guilty. And right now every Russian is guilty.”

In Ukraine Monday, Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged strategic port city.

In the capital Kyiv, Russian shelling devastated a shopping center near the city center, killing at least eight people.

Anastasia Sergeeva, co-founder of the Free Russia Foundation in Warsaw, holds up a new flag that prodemocracy Russians living outside the country have adopted since the war in Ukraine began. They dropped the red stripe on the Russian flag, which for them symbolized blood.Anna Liminowicz/The Globe and Mail

Why aren’t more hate-crime charges being laid in Canada? A Globe and Mail analysis examines police performance across the country

In the majority of hate-crime cases across Canada, charges are not being laid – despite police reporting an overall spike in hate-crime offences during the pandemic – and there is a wide range of how agencies approach hate crimes and secure justice for victims.

A Globe and Mail analysis examined the performance of the country’s 13 largest municipal and regional forces, six of which had multiple officers dedicated full-time to solving hate crimes. The average rates at which individual forces solved a hate crime by charging someone – or “cleared” it, in police-speak – varied widely, ranging from six per cent to 28 per cent.

The federal government publishes the national clearance rate for hate-crimes cases, but The Globe’s investigation offers the first public look at the detailed records of different forces in this relatively nascent area of law enforcement (the first Canadian hate-crimes unit was created in Ottawa in 1993).

Imam Syed Soharwardy has long considered his local police’s response to hate crimes a “black hole.” He and his congregation still report when they are threatened or victimized, but they have given up much hope for justice.Shannon Vanraes/The Globe and Mail

The untold story of how Lester Pearson influenced the dubious spy probe of a gay diplomat

A notorious spy case that resulted in the death of a former ambassador to Russia after weeks of intense questioning by two RCMP members has a new and unexpected main character: Lester Pearson.

The ambassador was John Watkins, whose posting to Moscow in the 1950s included unusually close relations with the Kremlin. The Mounties had reason to suspect he had been in the pocket of the KGB, the Soviet Union’s spy agency. When Mr. Watkins died of a heart attack during interrogation in 1964, the incident was covered up, the details hidden from public view for years.

An untapped trove of intelligence material now exposes an even deeper secret: Mr. Pearson, who was prime minister at the time of the Watkins investigation, was closely involved in the planning, conduct and cover-up of the case.

The documents, obtained under the Access to Information Act, significantly change the previously accepted narrative. What once appeared to be a Mountie-run spy probe that ended tragically is now revealed as a dubious inquisition into a gay man’s private life, overseen by the highest office in the land.

Liberal leader Lester Pearson speaking at election rally in Hamilton, May 9, 1962.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

China Eastern Airlines Boeing jet crashes in China: A flight with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, according to the country’s aviation ministry. Rescue operations are underway, state broadcaster CCTV reported, and the number of casualties is currently unknown.

Paintings of clouds are just what the world needs right now: Clouds are having a moment, baby. But why? There is more to be concerned about around the globe at this moment than water vapour scudding across the sky.

‘It was terrifying,’ says man who witnessed attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.: Members of the mosque were left reeling on Saturday after a man wielding an axe and bear spray charged at worshippers during early-morning prayers.

The billion-dollar question for Ontario sports betting: Are profits possible – or is it the next cannabis bust?: Sports betting is a big business, but it can also be a brutal business if the conditions aren’t right.

Candice Bergen’s move into Stornoway cost federal government $19,404, though she will move out in a few months: The federal government paid almost $20,000 to prepare for Candice Bergen’s move into Stornoway, the official residence of the Official Opposition leader, though she holds the role on an interim basis and will need to vacate the home in a matter of months.

Inside the ultrasecretive exit of CEO Mayo Schmidt from Nutrien after eight months: Nutrien Ltd. cut ties with chief executive officer Mayo Schmidt after a culture clash over his imperious leadership style, his sluggishness in getting things done and friction involving his chief of staff, according to three sources.

Listen to The Decibel: Putting a name to the hidden pattern behind domestic abuse: Every six days, a woman in Canada is killed by an intimate partner, and yet it’s rare to have discussions about intimate partner violence (IPV). The Globe’s Elizabeth Renzetti talks about the stigma surrounding IPV and how to recognize coercive control.

World markets slide: Stock markets around the world slipped on Monday as fighting in Ukraine raged on with no sign of a ceasefire even as diplomatic efforts continued, while Brent crude prices climbed above US$110 a barrel as supplies remained tight. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.45 per cent just after 5:30 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX was flat. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.04 per cent. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.89 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed. New York futures were weaker. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.36 US cents.

A global economic Cold War is coming

“U.S. President Joe Biden has left a threat of global economic war hanging out there with his warning that China would face consequences if it aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. But even if that devastating economic clash is averted, the stage has been set for an economic Cold War.” – Clark Campbell

The lies we tell ourselves about house prices

“We are wired to think what is happening now will continue to happen. That is particularly true if something has been happening for a long time. Real estate prices have been rising more or less without pause for a quarter-century. The streak has been so long that the last time there was a serious drop is a distant, almost historical memory, like some story your grandpa told about the war.” – Marcus Gee

Jason Kenney braces for potentially awkward leadership review in Red Deer

“The April 9 leadership review for Jason Kenney is shaping up to be an especially busy day in Red Deer. Where leadership reviews in the days of the old Alberta Progressive Conservative party involved 1,200 or so members, as of late this week there were more than 9,000 signed up to attend next month’s United Conservative Party event.” – Kelly Cryderman

Canada’s newest Ukrainian immigrants can find inspiration from those who came before in Saskatchewan

”Front-line staff in retail and food service got us through COVID-19, and in return, they got much-needed recognition and higher income – until they didn’t. What must be done to give them a fair deal that will last?” – Bill Waiser

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Dining at Gastown’s Kozak Ukrainian Restaurant has become an act of solidarity for many

Mushroom cabbage rolls served at Kozak Ukrainian Restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. on March 16, 2022.Jackie Dives/The Globe and Mail

Food choices are political. And since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, people have been pouring into Gastown’s Kozak Ukrainian Restaurant to eat blue-and-yellow “Patriot” perogies chased by “Glory to Ukraine!” shots layered with curacao and advocaat.

The new restaurant and bakery, which opened in September, has been so overwhelmed by the influx of support, the kitchen is having trouble keeping some of its more popular and labour-intensive dishes (stuffed peppers, pork cabbage rolls, napoleon cake) in stock.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 14, 1958

Joel Reitman is kidnapped

Mrs. Cyril (Dorothy) Reitman of Montreal rushed to Ottawa from her home for the reunion with her kidnapped son Joel, June 17, 1958.Ballard & Jarrett

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re looking at historic kidnappings.

Cyril and Dorothy Reitman had returned from a dance on June 14, 1958, when they discovered their toddler, Joel, and nanny, Greta Goede, were missing from their suburban Montreal home. A ransom note suggested they had been kidnapped. The panicked couple – part of the Reitmans clothing empire – left money as directed, but it was never picked up. Three days later, after Dorothy Reitman made a public plea for her son’s return, they received a call: An Ottawa cabbie had Joel. A customer had asked the driver for a babysitter to watch her “son” while she shopped, so Edward Royer enlisted his wife. The customer, who never returned, had been Goede. She was later arrested in Toronto. After the Reitmans were reunited with their child, they gave Royer $2,000 in thanks – and offered his wife a Reitmans outfit of her choice, on the house. Molly Hayes

