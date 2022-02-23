Good morning,

The upper house of Russia’s parliament has potentially opened the door for a wider invasion of Ukraine by formally giving President Vladimir Putin the power to send troops “abroad.”

Shortly after the Federation Council vote yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he was calling up the country’s military reserves, though he said he still hoped to resolve the crisis either through direct talks with Putin or a multilateral format.

Meanwhile, Western countries and allies are imposing a range of sanctions on Russia, targeting Russian banks, oligarchs and the Nordstream 2 pipeline which carries Russian gas to Europe. The measures unveiled yesterday by the United States, Britain, Germany, the European Union, Canada, Australia and Japan go further than sanctions imposed in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday that Canada is sending hundreds more troops to Europe, and slapping a “first round” of new economic sanctions on Russia for its “flagrant disregard for the independence of a sovereign nation.”

Read more:

People hold signs and chant slogans during a protest outside the Russian Embassy on February 22, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty Images

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 other Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Key Ottawa blockade organizer denied bail: An organizer who had a key role in the truck blockade in the core of the nation’s capital has been denied bail. Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said there was a “substantial risk” that Tamara Lich would reoffend if she was released, and that she would not follow a court order to stop the illegal activity she is accused of committing.

Charest eyes run for Conservative leader: Former Quebec premier Jean Charest is inclined to seek the leadership of the federal Conservative party but is waiting to see the rules of the race before he makes a final decision, a source close to Charest said.

John Ibbitson: The Conservative leadership convention is shaping up to be a competition for the party’s soul

B.C. budget promises response to climate disasters: The British Columbia budget tabled yesterday promises to respond to climate-related disasters with investments in prevention measures and a downpayment on rebuilding after last year’s deadly events. But the $73-billion budget banks on an economic recovery from the pandemic that it admits is not guaranteed.

Nova Scotia Premier calls mass shooting inquiry ‘disrespectful’: Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston slammed the long-awaited public inquiry into the April, 2020, mass shooting on the first day of hearings, accusing the commission of “disrespectful” treatment of victims’ families and a lack of transparency.

Frito-Lay stops shipments to Loblaw stores: Potato-chip manufacturer Frito-Lay has cut off shipments of its products to stores owned by Loblaw Cos. Ltd. The dispute between the two companies stems from a request by Frito-Lay owner PepsiCo to hike prices for its products, citing “pressures” from rising costs for ingredients, packaging and shipping.

9,000-year-old shrine found in Jordan desert: A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said yesterday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

MORNING MARKETS

World markets bounce: Global stocks broke a four-day slide and demand for safe-haven assets waned on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see what Russian President Vladimir Putin does next after sending troops into separatist regions of Ukraine. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.36 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 gained 0.81 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.60 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed. New York futures were positive. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.68 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

John Doyle: “The extreme harassment of TV reporters is a form of psychological warfare. The intent is to intimidate the media and undermine a free press. It is intended to create a toxic environment around the press and it is one of the steps taken by those who want authoritarian rule.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

What it’s like to see harp seal pups up close

Each winter, tens of thousands of harp seals gather on the pack ice around Quebec’s Magdalen Islands, an archipelago in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. What makes this natural migration even more extraordinary is that it’s accessible to travellers. With just a short helicopter flight, visitors can be on the floes up close to the animals. It’s an experience unique to this part of Canada.

MOMENT IN TIME: FEBRUARY 23, 1968

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia 76ers watches his 25,000th career point start through the hoop with 1:51 left on the score board in the second quarter of the basketball game with the Detroit Pistons in Philadelphia, Pa., Feb. 23, 1968. Chamberlain made the shot on a free throw.Rusty Kennedy/The Associated Press

Wilt Chamberlain becomes first NBA player to score 25,000 points

Wilt Chamberlain may be gone, but people will never forget the record-breaking feats he put into one legendary career. At 7-foot-1, he seemed at times to be an unstoppable force in scoring, rebounding and minutes played. One milestone occurred on this day in February, 1968 – and is pictured above – when “Wilt the Stilt” (a nickname he hated) became the first player in NBA history to score 25,000 points in a career. It happened in Philadelphia where his 76ers played the visiting Detroit Pistons. He topped that milestone four years later when he scored his 30,000th career-point while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether it was his 100-point game in 1962 (Chamberlain is still the only player to have earned that distinction), or averaging 50 points and 25 rebounds per game over a single season, Chamberlain was a phenomenon whose credentials earned him a spot in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1978. When he died of heart failure in 1999 at the age of 63, the basketball community mourned a person whom Kareem Abdul-Jabbar described as “one of the greatest ever, and we will never see another like him.” Gayle MacDonald

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.