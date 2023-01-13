Good morning,

A Saskatchewan First Nation that announced it had discovered hundreds of subterranean “anomalies” during a search for unmarked graves is the first in almost two years of such discoveries in Canada to offer a clear blueprint to determine what definitively lies underground.

With the help of ground-penetrating radar, the Star Blanket Cree Nation said it found a child’s jawbone on the surface and more than 2,000 underground abnormalities at the site of a former residential school. Since the radar can’t differentiate human remains from other soil disturbances, the First Nation said it plans to deploy cutting-edge DNA identification techniques in the coming months to determine what, or who, lies beneath.

Its plan could provide a template for other communities searching for unmarked graves across the country.

The Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan says ground-penetrating radar has discovered possible anomalies at the site of the former Qu'Appelle residential school near Lebret, Sask., one of the longest-running residential schools in the country.HO/The Canadian Press

Bank regulator proposes rules to tighten mortgage lending

Canada’s bank regulator is proposing stricter lending rules that would make it even harder for borrowers to qualify for a mortgage, after a spike in borrowing costs that has upended household budgets and ramped up risks to the banking system.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is considering limiting the share of highly leveraged borrowers a bank can have in its mortgage portfolio, toughening debt servicing metrics and bolstering the stress test for risky loans.

Read more:

Tibetans in India, dwindling in numbers, struggle to see a future beyond an aging Dalai Lama

Since China’s annexation of Tibet, Dharamshala, a small Indian city in the foothills of the Himalayas, has been home to those who fled, including the Dalai Lama. Tens of thousands have risked arrest and even death in their journey to escape Beijing’s increasingly stifling controls, James Griffiths reports.

But in recent years, getting out of Tibet has become harder than ever, and fewer refugees have been able to join the now-dwindling community. Those who remain are grappling with deep-seated political disagreements over the way forward, particularly what will happen after the death of the Dalai Lama, now 87 and pulling back from some public engagements owing to weakening health.

A weight-loss drug everyone wants is exposing myths about obesity

After decades of false promises peddled in commercials, books and social-media ads about the secret to shedding pounds, scientists have found a formula that actually works. People have taken notice, with demand for the drug outstripping supply, Carly Weeks reports.

Despite the discovery, there’s been surprisingly little celebration of a drug that has potential to change how obesity – recognized as a chronic disease by the Canadian Medical Association – is managed. Instead, people living with obesity and clinicians who treat it say the discussion around the drug semaglutide has veered down a toxic road, exposing long-standing biases against people whose health is severely affected by carrying extra weight.

Also on our radar

Ukraine disputes Russia’s claims to have taken control of Soledar: Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, a claim Ukraine disputed, saying its forces were still holding out.

Special counsel named to probe Biden’s handling of classified documents: Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland, will to look into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified material from his time in the Obama administration after documents were found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Del.

Lisa Marie Presley dies: The only child of Elvis Presley died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

Canada violating rights of Indigenous peoples, immigration detainees, report says: Human Rights Watch says Canada isn’t doing enough to address human rights issues abroad and at home, noting that decades of discrimination against Indigenous peoples have led to “widespread abuses that persist across Canada.”

Indigenous women turning to TikTok to cast spotlight on unsolved missing, murdered cases: Through videos on platforms like TikTok, they’re highlighting cases dating back decades to those only a few weeks old, and asking people to help them find new leads.

Ontario opposition leaders unite in call for Greenbelt probe: The Liberal, NDP and Green leaders want the province’s Auditor-General to launch an investigation into the Progressive Conservative government’s move to carve 3,000 hectares out of the protected Greenbelt for housing developers.

Morning markets

Global stocks gain: World stocks scaled one-month peaks on Friday thanks to signs inflation is easing. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.55 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.38 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.25 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.04 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was higher at 74.96 US cents.

What everyone's talking about

How much do Alberta’s politicians really care about climate change?

“... Carbon capture aside, it’s fair to say that Alberta has not exactly been at the forefront of climate policy. The only Alberta premier who has come close to embracing the challenge that climate change poses is the NDP’s Rachel Notley, but she was dumped from office largely on the basis of the carbon tax she introduced. Her successor, Jason Kenney, eliminated the tax as his first order of business upon taking office. He then fought the national carbon tax in court, and lost.” – Gary Mason

The EU ruled Meta’s Facebook ads violate privacy law – when will Canada follow?

“The EU, while slapping huge fines on Meta, has also ruled one of the key components of its business model illegal. Pause for a moment to consider that. A key component of how Meta makes its money is illegal. Canadian internet users hoping to see new guardrails around the power of Big Tech will be disappointed to learn that our privacy regime lacks the same strength.” – Byron Holland

Today’s editorial cartoon

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Living better

How to apply for a Nexus card as Canada deals with backlog

There are perks to having a Nexus card, including reduced waiting times at designated airports and land borders because of dedicated lanes and kiosks. It can also be used instead of other travel documents at locations that allow it, but bringing a passport is still recommended. Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering applying for the five-year membership.

Moment in time: Jan. 13, 1997

Connor McDavid is born

First overall pick Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait during the 2015 NHL draft on June 26, 2015, in Sunrise, Fla.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The NHL doesn’t award the Stanley Cup in January, but for fans of the Edmonton Oilers, the foundation for championship successes can often be traced back to the deep midwinter. Legendary team captains Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier were both born in the first month of the year, and seven years after the latter led the team to the most recent of its five titles, the most gifted successor to the pair was born in Richmond Hill, Ont. Connor Andrew McDavid received comparisons with Gretzky growing up in Newmarket as he routinely played against older boys. He was granted exceptional-player status to enter the Ontario Hockey League one year early at 15, and he made good on that label, finishing as the most decorated player in OHL history with five individual awards before going first over all to the Oilers in the 2015 NHL draft. Though McDavid has yet to bring another championship to the Alberta capital, he has more than lived up to the hype that accompanied his arrival, and last week became the fifth-fastest in NHL history to reach 500 assists, trailing only Bobby Orr, Peter Stastny, Mario Lemieux and the Great One himself. Paul Attfield

Read today's horoscopes. Enjoy today's puzzles.

