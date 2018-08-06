Morning Update: Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada for urging activists’ release and Venezuela detains six people over drone explosions during president’s speech

Good morning,

Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada for urging activists’ release

In the wake of a statement issued by the Canadian government on Twitter Friday where Ottawa called on Saudi Arabia to release arrested civil rights activists, the Islamic Kingdom has decided to respond by expelling Canada’s ambassador and freezing all new trade deals with the country. The official Saudi Press agency released a statement on Sunday that gave Canadian ambassador Dennis Horak 24 hours to leave the country and also recalled their own ambassador from Canada. This move comes as the Canadian government has been taking a much firmer public stance with the Saudis, which was on full display last week when they took the kingdom to task over arresting two more women’s rights activists, including Samar Badawi, sister of writer Raif Badawi who is already imprisoned in Saudi Arabia and sentenced to 1,000 lashes for insulting Islam. The government’s main foreign policy Twitter account said: “Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists.”

Venezuela detains six people over drone explosions during Maduro speech

While delivering a speech on Saturday to commemorate Venezuela’s National Guard, President Nicolás Maduro was caught in the middle of a drone attack that targeted the military ceremony he was preceding over in downtown Caracas. One of the launched drones was “diverted” by security forces while the second fell on its own and hit an apartment building. The president later described the attack, which injured seven soldiers, as an assassination attempt. Authorities have since detained six suspects related to what the Interior Minister is describing as a “terrorist act”, and they believe the suspects are part of groups linked to anti-Maduro street protesters, dubbed “The Resistance,” who have led two waves of violent demonstrations that left hundreds dead.

The attack highlights Maduro’s challenges in maintaining control over the OPEC nation, where widespread food and medicine shortages have fuelled outrage and despair everywhere from hillside slums to military barracks. Though the country has large oil reserves, inflation is expected to reach one million per cent this year.

Slowdown in home resales in Toronto and Vancouver affects Canada’s entire economy

Falling home sales in Toronto and Vancouver this year are reverberating throughout the economies in both regions, pulling down broader economic growth in Canada. The number of resale homes sold in Canada fell 14 per cent in the first half of 2018 over 2017, with sales dropping 25.5 per cent in Greater Vancouver and 27 per cent in the Greater Toronto Area over the six-month period. And despite the fact that sales activity in the GTA began to pick up in the past few months, it has not been enough to offset the significant drop in earlier months of the year. In Greater Vancouver, meanwhile, July sales fell 30 per cent from the same period last year, a sign the market is still in decline.

There are also spinoff effects from this real estate slowdown. Home buyers will typically incur legal and moving fees and spend more on renovations, which means as sales fall there will be a secondary economic impact. But the bigger economic impact will come if there is a decline in construction of new homes, which accounts for a larger portion of GDP because the entire value of new homes adds to GDP growth, not just the transaction fees and commissions.

At least 98 killed by 6.9 quake in Indonesia’s Lombok

A powerful quake triggered panic among tourists and residents, and was also felt on the neighbouring island of Bali. On Lombok, thousands fled from their homes to gather in emergency shelters in open spaces, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said as the 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Indonesian island late on Sunday evening. Most of the victims were killed by falling rubble, the agency said, adding that hundreds others were injured and thousands of houses were damaged.

Just last week, the same Indonesian island was rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed 17 people and left a Canadian who was visiting the area narrowly escaping as the quake had crumbled the ledge of a volcano she had been standing on moments before.

Bangladesh cracks down on dangerous driving after protests

Two Bangladeshi teenagers were mowed down by a bus last Sunday and their deaths have sparked unrest in the Southeast Asian country, leading to daily student-led protests for the past week and drawing tens of thousands of people out onto the streets. The country rarely witnesses spontaneous protests at this scale and they have helped to further highlight traffic risks in the densely populated country, where more than 4,000 people die in road accidents each year.

Not just another long weekend: Why Canada should rebrand the August ‘Civic Holiday’

Given how central human rights are to Canadians’ ideals and sense of collective identity – the Charter of Rights tops surveys about the relative importance of national symbols – there is a nearly perfect fit between the treasured holiday on the first Monday in August and Emancipation Day. That the connection hasn’t been made official is odd. That the connection isn’t even recognized, and there is no movement to make it official, is bizarre. - Dan Gardner, senior fellow at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs

In the LGBTQ community, we won’t be truly safe until we realize the police deserve to exist

As a victim of same-sex abuse, I’m no stranger to the fact that the police can let us down. However, some abusers are so deeply embedded and so highly esteemed within our community that turning to police is the only chance to be believed for many of us. - Shawn Ahmed, a queer, Bangladeshi-Canadian Muslim activist who has been honoured by both the World Economic Forum and the Webby Awards

What alcohol prohibition can teach us about the legalization of cannabis

Then the drug was alcohol and the worries were much more profound. Social decline, moral corruption, economic collapse, national disaster – these were the concerns that drove liquor prohibition, shaped post-prohibition regulation and provided a template for cannabis legalization. - Dan Malleck, associate professor at Brock University

Does your mosquito repellent actually work? Researchers have the results

In your lifetime, you’ve probably tried a few unconventional life hacks to beat getting bit by the pesky blood suckers that come alive during the hot summer months. But researchers at New Mexico State University are taking these methods a bit more seriously. Using an online survey of more than 5,000 participants from around the world, researchers revealed a long list of repellent strategies they say warrant further research into their effectiveness. The list included burning a variety of materials, from animal dung to vanilla candles, ingesting substances from brewer’s yeast to aloe vera and spraying various concoctions such as a mix of beer, mouthwash and Epsom salt or boric acid and sucrose. The most noteworthy conclusion that the researchers have been able to draw, both from this study and previous ones, was that even some of the more conventional mosquito repellents found on store shelves work no better than doing nothing at all.

In 1970, Toronto’s Caribana, a celebration of Caribbean culture and traditions now called Toronto Caribbean Carnival, was already famous for its dancing, masqueraders and steelpan performers. To get an idea of the hard work it takes to stage the spectacle, Globe and Mail photographer Barrie Davis went behind the scenes in April of that year. He captured Joshua Yorke limbering up with exercises to help with co-ordination and balance, accompanied by Lyris Hinds, Patricia Hodge and Tim Clague, all working in preparation for the event. They were part of courses in dance drama the festival was offering on Bathurst Street in downtown Toronto. This year’s festival continues until Aug. 6.

