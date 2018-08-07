Morning Update: Saudi Arabia withdrawing students from Canadian schools, suspending flights

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Saudi Arabia withdrawing students from Canadian schools, suspending flights

The Saudi Arabian government plans to withdraw all Saudi students studying at Canadian universities, colleges and other schools in retaliation for Canada criticizing the country’s human-rights record. A Saudi government source, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said there are more than 15,000 Saudis here on government-funded scholarships, grants or in trainee programs. Accompanying family members bring the number to 20,000 or more.

Separately, Saudi Arabian Airlines, via the official Saudi Press Agency, announced Monday it will suspend all flights to and from Toronto as of Monday, Aug. 13.

Despite the Kingdom’s bold move, this is less about Canadian foreign policy than it is about the Saudis, Bessma Momani writes.

Amnesty International says the global community should form a united front with Canada and speak out to protect two recently arrested women, including the sister of jailed blogger Raif Badawi.

Rick Gates testifies he helped Paul Manafort file false tax returns, commit other crimes

Rick Gates, a long-time business associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, testified at trial that he helped Manafort file false tax returns and did not disclose foreign bank accounts.

Manafort’s attorneys have signaled they will seek to blame Gates and have accused him of embezzling millions of dollars from Manafort. Gates and Manafort have known each other for two decades and ran a multimillion-dollar political consulting business. Gates also worked for the Trump election campaign.

Aimia’s largest shareholder calls Air Canada’s bid for Aeroplan a ‘shock and awe’ tactic

The largest shareholder of Aimia Inc. has fired back at Air Canada and its three financial partners, calling their recent takeover bid for the Aeroplan loyalty program “blatantly inadequate” and arguing that the business is worth between $1-billion and $2-billion. The Air Canada-led group originally bid $250-million in cash for Aeroplan, whose members collect points and redeem them for flights and other rewards.

The opposition of such a large shareholder to the sale of Aimia’s most important asset will make it more difficult for the consortium to complete a deal at a price similar to what it has offered, although Aimia said last week it will keep the door open to offers.

U.K. braces for economic turmoil as potential no-deal Brexit fears grow

The U.K. is bracing for food shortages, grounded airplanes and economic turmoil as fears grow that the country will leave the European Union next March without a Brexit agreement.

The government has been negotiating a withdrawal agreement with the EU ever since British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the EU exit mechanism last year. That arrangement was supposed to cover relations going forward and lead to a comprehensive trade deal. But no agreement has been reached so far and some British cabinet ministers have started warning that the U.K. might leave without one.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Facebook, Apple, YouTube and Spotify remove Alex Jones’s Infowars content

Apple Inc, YouTube, Facebook Inc. and Spotify all took down podcasts and channels from U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, saying on Monday that the Infowars author had broken community standards. The sweeping moves are the broadest actions yet by internet companies that have suspended or removed some of the conspiracy-driven content.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks climb

Global shares edged toward a six-month high on Tuesday, as the biggest jump in Chinese stocks for over two years and an upbeat start for Europe followed Wall Street’s best close since January. Tokyo’s Nikkei was up 0.69 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.54 per cent and the Shanghai Composite 2.74 per cent at 6:30 a.m. ET. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.69 per cent and Germany’s DAX 0.87 per cent. The Paris CAC 40 was up 0.71 per cent. New York futures were also higher. The Canadian dollar was at 77.10 US cents. Oil prices were higher as U.S. sanctions on Iran were expected to tighten supply.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Confessions of a TTC fare evader

“One day, in the magical future, all streetcars will supposedly have another set of even newer machines that accept all of these forms of payment, but there’s no timeline for when (let alone a dollar figure on what all this machine-swapping is costing us, the riding public). For now, I’ll keep practising my lack-of-transfer speech, I guess, and pocketing my ill-gotten savings.” -Denise Balkissoon

Doug Ford’s rant about ‘more politicians’ is undemocratic and wrong

“The city probably won’t be run any better, may be run worse and will for sure be run less democratically in Mr. Ford’s scheme. In any case, it will need just as much running. Only now, more of the people doing the running will sit in dusty city hall offices and never face a vote. Empowering bureaucrats and isolating frustrated citizens is an odd legacy for a purported enemy of big government and advocate ‘for the people.’ But then, sometimes funny things happen when you govern by slogan.” -Globe editorial

Canada’s China policy needs more coherence, less confusion

“No one should suggest that an opening on trade with China can substitute for Canada’s heavy reliance on the United States. In fact, that argument is used facetiously as a straw man by those opposed to any broader economic agreement with China. But negotiations on trade could actually provide some timely leverage for Canada vis-à-vis the United States, along with access to a market where we have already lost ground to natural competitors such as Australia and New Zealand. If Canada, too, were to gain any preferential access to the Chinese market, that would certainly attract attention from U.S. firms, especially those with operations in Canada.” -Derek Burney

LIVING BETTER

Four last-minute summer vacation ideas

It’s not too late! If you’re one of those sad souls who have been gazing longingly at other people’s summer vacation Instagram posts while chained to your desk (You know what, Pam? Europe doesn’t look nice at all!) there’s still hope for you. We may be hurtling toward fall with the accumulated speed of so many sunscreen-slicked water slides, but there are still good getaways to be had for the final few weeks of August. Leah Rumack offers four last-minute summer vacation ideas.

MOMENT IN TIME

At the 1948 Summer Olympics, Fanny Blankers-Koen of the Netherlands won a gold medal in the 100 metres, 80-metre hurdles, 200 metres and (on this day 70 years ago) the 4x100-metre relay – a staggering feat that won her the condescending nickname the Flying Housewife. Six-foot tall Blankers-Koen was 30, a mother of two and pregnant with a third child when she tore up the track in London. Chauvinistic reports said she ran “like she was chasing the kids out of the pantry” after she easily won the 100 metres. She captured the hurdles in a photo finish,but then set the Olympic record in the 200. She almost missed the relay competition because she had been shopping (cue the sexist joke). She made it, but by the time she got the baton, as the anchor, the Dutch were fourth. She poured it on, orange shorts billowing as she churned up Wembley Stadium’s muddy track, closed the gap and broke the tape. She became the first woman to win four golds at a single Olympics and became an inspiring trailblazer for women in sports. After the Games, she received the thanks of a proud country and a new bicycle. -Philip King

