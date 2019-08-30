Morning Update: Saying goodbye to Carson Crimeni; Alberta lifts ban on seclusion rooms in school

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Sorrow and outrage as Carson Crimeni’s family says goodbye
“His life was taken when he was just trying to fit in,” Carson’s sister, Bella Griffiths, 16, told the crowd before addressing her brother directly: “Carson, I hope you can see how many people are here today that love and care for you.”
Throughout his brief life, Carson craved but never found the support and friendship of his peers. On Thursday, more than 600 people filled the Church in the Valley in Langley, B.C., to remember the kind-eyed, goofy boy who loved to cook and adored animals. Carson, who had just turned 14 in July, died on Aug. 7 after onlookers watched him become delirious leading up to a suspected drug overdose.
Next Tuesday was supposed to be Carson’s first day of Grade 9. But he died after a group of older boys he mistook for friends shot video and taunted him while he was manic, in the hours leading up to his death. The RCMP is investigating the circumstances of his death.
Boris Johnson intends to speed up Brexit talks with Brussels
Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament in September makes it significantly harder for lawmakers to pass legislation preventing Britain from leaving the European Union without an agreement − a step his critics were planning. But in his latest swerve, Johnson promised that Britain’s Brexit negotiators would sit down with their European counterparts twice a week through September, with the possibility of additional technical meetings, to try to reach a deal that would avert the risk of a cliff-edge departure. His statement to suspend Parliament came after another day of Brexit turbulence, two resignations from within his own party, and assertions from critics that the government was trampling the conventions of the country’s unwritten constitution, undermining its democracy.
Alberta lifts ban on seclusion rooms in school
Alberta’s Education Minister issued a ministerial order Thursday that cancelled the initial ban because the province felt it would limit a school’s ability to protect students and staff. Adriana LaGrange says she is instituting interim rules that expire at the end of October, with permanent regulations expected to follow. Those regulations would include new restrictions on how the rooms can be used. The interim rules require schools to report the use of seclusion rooms to parents within 24 hours, and stop the use of the spaces as a form of discipline for disruptive students − confinement must instead be limited to emergencies.
Teacher math tests don’t boost student scores, agency finds
Ontario will become the first province to require student teachers to pass a standardized math test before they receive their teaching licence. However, the review challenging the use of a mandatory teacher test released late on Wednesday by the Education Quality and Accountability Office, and contradicts statements made by Premier Doug Ford’s government that the math assessment will improve teacher confidence and, ultimately, help student performance. EQAO’s literature review found that while compulsory teacher tests may receive support from policy-makers, educators and the public, “the fundamental goal of these tests − to improve student learning − is often not met.”
Hong Kong police arrest young leaders, activists warn “will ignite further anger”: The arrests mark a tightening in law enforcement in the Asian financial centre, where protests, some of them violent, have now continued for more than 80 days.
Andrew Scheer allows MPs to speak their mind but won’t reopen debate on divisive issues: Mr. Scheer spoke to reporters for the first time Thursday since questions were raised about his position on same-sex marriage and abortion.
Brazil bans most land-clearing burns for 60 days in attempt to curb Amazon wildfires: The decree allows fires in some cases, including those deemed healthy for plant life and if set by Indigenous people who engage in subsistence farming.
Florida governor declares state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian poses an increasing threat: The National Hurricane Center said the Category 1 storm is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 with winds of 209 kilometres an hour before slamming into the U.S. somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.
Two Montreal-area school boards say they have more classes than teachers: Gina Guillemette, a spokeswoman for the Montreal-area Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board, said the board was still missing about 40 full-time teachers on the first day of school.
Doug Ford names former Postmedia vice-president Jamie Wallace as new chief of staff: Wallace also previously covered the Ontario legislature as a reporter and worked in communications for the Progressive Conservative government in the early 2000s.
Stocks rise: World stocks rose to a one-week high on cautious hopes for a rapprochement on trade between Beijing and Washington on Friday, though a perky dollar capped gains with China’s yuan softening again, on track for its weakest month in 2-1/2 decades. Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 1.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat and the Shanghai Composite was down 1.1 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.8 per cent at 6:15 a.m. ET. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at 75.24 US cents.
The NDP wouldn’t prop up a hypothetical Conservative minority government? Duh!
Gary Mason: “Saying the NDP would never prop up a Conservative government in the event of a hung Parliament is the most blindingly obvious statement uttered in recent weeks.”
It’s time to clarify the record on Brazil’s Amazon efforts
Denis Fontes: “Suggestions that the United Nations principle of Responsibility to Protect should be reinterpreted to undermine Brazil’s sovereignty over the Amazon are particularly troubling. The Responsibility to Protect principle was adopted at the United Nations in a context of armed conflict with evidence of human-rights abuse.” Fontes de Souza Pinto is the Ambassador of Brazil to Canada.
As Hong Kong’s protesters fight for Western ideals, the West shows how disconnected it has become
Eric Miller: “For the protesters, this is not about the overwhelming statistical odds against success – it’s about the survival of what makes their city distinct.” Miller is a fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.
Whether mall operators are innovating because they have to or because they want to, the end result is the same: it’s cool to hang out at the mall again. In case you missed the memo, despite the blows that the retail industry has been taking, an activity filled day at the wall is becoming more popular. Many are making use of what they already have – square footage – to capitalize on our seemingly insatiable thirst for experiences. In some malls, along with picking up new clothes and school supplies, you can also get your groceries, record a podcast, grab a glass of Prosecco, relax in a Turkish bath and try your hand at walking on a tight rope.
Aug. 30, 1972
In 1949, Frank Calder became part of an important historical moment when he was elected to the Legislative Assembly in British Columbia – he became the first Indigenous person to be elected to any legislature in Canada. But there were more victories to come, and by the early 1970s he was appointed as the province’s first Indigenous cabinet minister. Much had happened in those two decades: In the 1960s, Calder asked Thomas Berger, a young lawyer, to represent the Nisga’a people in their argument for an official process under which to negotiate land claim settlements in Canada. They appealed their losses multiple times and eventually reached the B.C. Supreme Court in 1973 – where they also lost, this time on a technicality. But then-Minister of Indian Affairs Jean Chrétien officially opened the process to settle Indigenous land claims that same year, and British Columbia’s Nisga’a Treaty was ratified in 2000, when Calder was 84, creating a national and international template for Indigenous land rights. He died in 2006, at 91, and a Globe obituary reverently called him “short of stature and towering of vision.” The Nisga’a named him “Chief of Chiefs” in tribute to the lengths he went to for justice. —Samantha McCabe
