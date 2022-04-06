Good morning,

Bank of Nova Scotia chief executive Brian Porter is calling on Ottawa to create a federal commission to draw a long-term economic road map, citing the need for new investments to build prosperity and counter mounting headwinds facing Canada’s economy.

Porter urged the federal government to set up a “modern Macdonald Commission” yesterday, a reference to a landmark royal commission on economic policy appointed in 1982 by then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau. At the time, Canada was battling high inflation, sluggish growth and rising protectionism abroad.

Those same obstacles to economic expansion are resurfacing now, Porter said, and the country needs to confront them aggressively.

His call to craft a long-term strategy that could guide near-term investments and spur economic growth adds to the pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to shift priorities and introduce a more focused plan for the economy.

Pedestrians walk past Scotia Plaza in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press

Bucha residents cope with aftermath of carnage while fearing a return of Russian forces

Halyna Matiushko knows her son is dead. She knows Serhii Matiushko was found beside four other dead men on the dirt of a basement floor in Bucha. She knows the pictures sent to her by police show her dead son with a gaunt face and what appear to be broken teeth. His hands are tied behind his back. He was, police have said, shot to death.

What Matiushko does not know – what she cannot fathom – is how this could have happened.

The killing of civilians in Bucha, and in particular those like Serhii shot with their hands tied behind their backs, has created new fury toward Russia. It has prompted the imposition of additional European sanctions, calls by Canada, the United States and others to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council, and pledges by Ukraine and major Western democracies to investigate alleged war crimes.

Canada eyes new era of defence spending with boost to NORAD and North

Within a day of last week’s announcement that Canada would buy U.S.-built F-35 fighter jets, Defence Minister Anita Anand was on the phone with the Pentagon, telling officials there that the $19-billion procurement would be the most significant investment in the Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years.

Anand told her U.S. counterpart, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, that replacing Canada’s Cold War-era CF-18 fighters would ensure Canada is “well equipped to defend North America into the future, and that Canada can continue to meet its commitments” to NORAD and NATO, according to her office.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the biggest global security crisis in decades, has prompted Western countries to hike defence spending. Canada’s role in the world will be a key theme of the 2022 federal budget to be unveiled tomorrow, which the government has broadly hinted will include a boost in military expenditures.

Former artistic swimmer named first sport integrity commissioner: The Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada, Canada’s new safe sport program, announced yesterday that former artistic swimmer Sarah-Eve Pelletier will serve as the country’s first sport integrity commissioner, leading the office that will receive complaints about alleged maltreatment in sport.

Ottawa tables bill requiring tech giants to pay for news content: The federal government introduced legislation yesterday requiring major tech giants to compensate Canadian media outlets for the news content that appears on the global platforms. The bill, known as the Online News Act, aims to compel tech giants, which dominate the online advertising market, to contribute to the sustainability of Canada’s struggling news sector.

Ontario, B.C. to announce fourth COVID shot: The Ontario and B.C. governments will soon offer fourth vaccine doses to their oldest and most vulnerable citizens, as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations creep up across the country.

Shell eyes major expansion of B.C. natural gas project: Shell PLC is studying the feasibility of a major expansion for the LNG Canada joint venture in British Columbia, citing a surge in global demand for liquefied natural gas and the need for reliable new supplies.

Konrad Yakabuski: What Steven Guilbeault isn’t saying about Ottawa’s plan to slash oil sector emissions

Fewer than 1 per cent of applications to Black entrepreneurship fund approved: The federal government’s Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, created as a way to help Black business owners who require capital, has approved only about 100 out of 16,000 applications, a situation that has caused financial distress for some of those waiting for funds.

Global share prices eased and U.S. Treasury yields hit multiyear highs today as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will couple shrinking of its balance sheet next month with a big interest rate hike to quell decades-high inflation. The STOXX stock index of 600 European companies fell 0.8 per cent, while the MSCI All-Country stock index shed 0.4 per cent. In midday trading, Britain’s FTSE index slid 0.55 per cent, Germany’s DAX dropped 1.1 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down almost 1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 1.8 per cent on its return from a holiday.

Editorial: “In the near future, competing to sell barrels as global demand falls will become ever more challenging. To meet the challenge, Ottawa, the provinces and industry have to do things such as accelerating the goal of getting the oil sands to net zero emissions by 2050. Why not much sooner?”

Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

Why you might need to update the executor in your will as you get older

Most Canadians eventually get around to estate planning and putting their financial affairs in order – even if that often occurs later in life than it should. But creating a last will and testament really needs to involve more than a quick visit to a lawyer’s office for a document signing. For those nearing or entering retirement, it is critical not only to ensure your will is up to date, but also that you have chosen an executor(s) up to the challenge of carrying out your final wishes.

MOMENT IN TIME: APRIL 6, 1974

Swedish pop group Abba, winners of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest, April 7, 1974.Evening Standard/Getty Images

ABBA wins Eurovision song contest

The 1974 Eurovision Song Contest was their Waterloo, but they were the victors: four Swedes from Stockholm who, in silver platform boots and tight trousers, disarmed the judges with a love song referencing Napoleon’s fateful defeat. Originally titled Honey Pie, it was, band member Agnetha Faltskog would later say, “one of the worst songs we’ve ever done.” Whatever the singer thought of it, it was destined to launch the quartet into stardom. Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad went from being a Sweden-famous pop group that shared a name with a fish canning company to a multiplatinum global sensation whose impossibly catchy hits would endure nearly 50 years later. The 1970s are now indelibly marked by their contributions: The vaguely Andean Fernando and Chiquitita, the proto-electronica mini-symphony Lay All Your Love On Me, the syncopatedly choral Super Trouper and dozens more would haunt airwaves from Montreal to Monrovia. Even if the hit movie musical Mamma Mia! and its sequel didn’t exist, the songs would still live on in perpetuity at karaoke bars, weddings and singalongs. In May, the group will be performing as holograms – ABBAtars, as they have dubbed their likenesses – at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Viva ABBA! — Lisan Jutras

