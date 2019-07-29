Morning Update: Search for B.C. fugitives moves to York Landing; Ontario reverses course on autism funding after backlash

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

RCMP broaden search for teens wanted in B.C. killings to York Landing, Man.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP rushed to the small Manitoba community of York Landing on Sunday, following a reported sighting of the two men wanted in the killings of three people in British Columbia. Late Sunday evening, RCMP said they had not made any arrests but that officers were continuing to investigate the reported sighting of the two suspects.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, have been the target of a week-long manhunt from British Columbia to northern Manitoba. On Sunday afternoon, members of the Bear Clan Patrol say they spotted two men fitting the descriptions of Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod near the garbage dump and water treatment plan of the York Factory First Nation. The community is about 200 kilometres southwest of Gillam, where the RCMP have focused their search.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Morning Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter sign-up page.

Ontario government to reverse direction on autism program and provide families with needs-based support

Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, is expected to announce on Monday that the government will move to design a funding program based on the needs of individual children. The new program will work within a $600-million budget, according to an e-mail about the plan sent by Mr. Smith’s chief of staff, Sarah Letersky, to the government’s autism advisory panel and obtained by The Globe and Mail.

That program, announced earlier this year, was met with outrage from families whose funding for autism services for children with complex needs would be significantly cut. Some said they faced the prospect of their children returning to school full-time in the fall and regressing because their government funding had been cut by tens of thousands of dollars.

It is yet to be determined if the new plan will bring back full funding for these families, but autism advocates are hopeful children will receive the therapy they need. The minister is to announce that the government is working toward a “sustainable” needs-based program that “serves as many children and youth as possible,” Ms. Letersky’s e-mail said.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Two Saudi sisters who fled allegedly abusive father hope Canada will grant them asylum

Two Saudi sisters who have been hiding in Turkey for the past six weeks say they’re hoping Canada will accept them as refugees before their allegedly abusive father finds them and forces them to return to Saudi Arabia. Dua and Dalal al-Showaiki ​have been living in Istanbul since June 10, when the two young women ran away from a family vacation, clutching only their mobile phones. Since then, they’ve been moving from location to location every few days for fear their father, who they say is politically well-connected, will find them.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Police commander dismissed by Ford government files wrongful dismissal grievance: Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government undermined the job security of “thousands” of police officers in the province when it stripped a top commander of his badge, according to wrongful dismissal filings obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Four bodies found in Markham, Ont., home; one man in custody: Officers with the York regional police said they were continuing to investigate into Sunday night, noting that the 20-year-old man in custody had yet to be charged by the evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Four killed in shooting at California food festival, including suspected gunman: Fifteen more were injured, including some who suffered gunshot wounds.

Trump attacks majority-black Baltimore district represented by critic: Mr. Trump lashed out in tweets against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is “considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."

Protests escalate in Hong Kong amid fears of growing cycle of police violence: Police fired tear gas at protesters on Sunday for the second night in a row in another escalation of weeks-long pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Rohingya refugees tell Myanmar they refuse to return without recognition as citizens, separate ethnic group: UN investigators have said Myanmar’s operation included mass killings, gang rapes and arson and was executed with “genocidal intent”. Myanmar denies the charge.

MORNING MARKETS

Global shares eased on Monday and the U.S. dollar hit a two-month high against a basket of currencies as markets counted down to a likely cut in U.S. interest rates this week, with much riding on whether the Federal Reserve signals yet more are to come.

Story continues below advertisement

At about 6:00 a.m. ET, Tokyo’s Nikkei was down 0.19 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 1.03 per cent and the Shanghai Composite down 0.12 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 1 per cent and the Paris CAC was 0.28 per cent lower. Germany’s DAX was 0.17 per cent lower. New York futures were down. The Canadian dollar was at 75.90 US cents.

Looking for investing ideas? Check out our weekly digest of the Globe’s latest insights and analysis from the pros, stock tips, portfolio strategies and what investors need to know for the week ahead. This week’s edition includes three under-the-radar stocks, a Nobel Prize winner’s top picks and what short-sellers are betting against on the TSX.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

The Arctic is the soul of Canada. We must protect it at all costs

David P. Silcox: “The Arctic leads one to a much humbler understanding about one’s own life and its meaning.” Silcox is an author and fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

My daughter just graduated from college. But I’m just as anxious a parent as ever

Story continues below advertisement

Marc Weingarten: “As the father of a college grad, I knew the Talk business was important, but it vexed me. I wasn’t sure how to calibrate advice so it didn’t sound like a decree.” Weingarten is a Los Angeles-based journalist. He is the author of Thirsty: William Mulholland, California Water and The Real Chinatown.

Why do Canadians have such a problem with topless sunbathing?

Fiona Tapp: “The very first time I met my husband-to-be, I was topless. In fact, the first time I met my in-laws, I was topless.” Tapp is an Ottawa-based writer.

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery david parkins/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Mark Manson isn’t the typical self-help guru. His message is to forget about the power of positive thinking. Forget about trying to be happy all the time. His tough-love point of view helped rocket his debut book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach To Living The Good Life, to the top of the bestseller list following its publication in 2016. Now he’s back with another book, but this time it’s about hope. The Globe recently sat down with Manson to discuss the new book, Everything is F*cked: A Book About Hope, and how finding hope and meaning in our lives is a matter of limiting our choices, not indulging them.

Story continues below advertisement

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery JOHN McNEILL/The Globe and Mail

July 29, 1971

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. In July, we’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

During the Apollo program, humanity’s reach for the moon was a source of inspiration for artists the world over. In 1971, Canadian sculptor Bill Lishman built a life-size replica of the iconic Lunar Exploration Module (LEM) in his yard near Pickering, Ont. Mr. Lishman said his salute to the moon lander was motivated by his inability to secure a permit to add a spare room to his home. The sheet metal-clad replica (with shag carpet interior) did the trick, but so many passersby wanted to climb inside it that Mr. Lishman eventually had to dismantle the piece. It later toured Japan in a travelling exhibition before finding a permanent home at the Oklahoma Aviation and Space Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City. The replica, which stands more than seven metres tall, is not currently on display. Mr. Lishman, who died in 2017, later became famous for his efforts to lead migrating birds with ultralight aircraft. – Ivan Semeniuk

Subscribers and registered users of globeandmail.com can dig deeper into our News Photo Archive at tgam.ca/newsphotoarchive.

If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday morning, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.