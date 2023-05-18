Good morning,

Sending B.C. cancer patients to undergo radiation therapy in the United States will cost the province three times the amount for the treatment at home, the province says.

Long wait times and much-needed upgrades to equipment have forced the provincial government to send about 50 breast and prostate cancer patients each week to two clinics in Bellingham, Wash.

The Ministry of Health says most of these patients will receive five fractions of radiation therapy, which would cost $3,854 at home, compared with $12,277 at the private U.S. cancer centres. This does not include other expenses such as travel, accommodations and meals for the patient and a caregiver, which easily amount to thousands more. But health-policy experts say it’s still the best option to provide some quick relief to a system under pressure.

Open this photo in gallery: A billboard outside a BC Cancer building in Vancouver on September 29, 2022.Amy Romer/The Globe and Mail

Ottawa to join B.C. class action accusing McKinsey of ‘reckless’ opioid marketing

The federal government says it will join a class-action lawsuit against McKinsey & Co. over its role in marketing campaigns to boost sales of opioids, effectively calling out the corporate behaviour of a company it has given more than $116-million in contract work since 2015.

More than 34,000 Canadians have died from opioids between January, 2016, and September, 2022, according to federal government data. Over the first nine months of 2022, there were approximately 20 deaths a day, double the 10 deaths a day in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal government argues it is not responsible for paying for First Nations policing

The Liberal government has pledged for years that it would pass legislation to declare Indigenous law enforcement an essential service, but it is now saying it is not obligated to provide funding for policing in First Nations communities.

Ottawa currently finances First Nations policing through negotiated fixed-term grants, but lawyers for the Attorney-General say that the government’s funding exists at its discretion.

The move could have profound effects on how First Nations police forces are funded and administered in the future.

Stellantis threatens to leave U.K. amid row with Ottawa: Automaker Stellantis is warning the U.K. that it will close plants if the government does not renegotiate a Brexit trade arrangement. The latest development comes as the company’s standoff with the Canadian government over public funding for its Windsor plant continues.

Economists warn on mortgage debt: Canada’s mortgage debt is “a ticking time bomb,” economists are warning, as high interest rates could inflict more damage on the housing market. The risk lies in what happens when mortgages come up for renewal. Mortgage holders who have renewed in the past year have already been hit with dramatically higher rates. But even bigger hits are yet to come, experts say.

Firefighter injured fighting Alberta wildfires: A firefighter battling wildfires raging in Northern and Central Alberta is in a coma in hospital after being hit by a falling tree. There were 92 wildfires active in Alberta as of yesterday, with 27 considered out of control.

Volcano planet potential haven for life: A team from the University of Montreal is reporting the discovery of an Earth-size planet, which could be highly volcanic at temperatures that allow for the presence of water.

Open this photo in gallery: An exoplanet called LP 791-18 d, an Earth-size world about 90 light-years away, is seen in an undated artist's rendering.NASA/Reuters

Morning markets

European markets gain: European shares opened higher on Thursday and the U.S. dollar rose to a seven-week high, as traders bet that politicians in the United States would reach a deal to avoid a debt default. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.60 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 added 1.42 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 1.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.85 per cent. New York futures were slightly higher. The Canadian dollar was lower at 74.19 US cents.

Cathal Kelly: “Very briefly, having a big mouth was the cool new thing in golf. Everyone prepared themselves for a sport full of braying, artificially inflated jackasses squat-thrusting their way onto the driving range each morning. Golf was becoming wrestling. Ahead of this weekend’s PGA Championship in Rochester, N.Y., we’re back to loose lips sinking sponsorship deals. All that great quote material reporters enjoyed for a while? It’s gone.”

Jason Clemens, Steven Globerman and Milagros Palacios: “It wasn’t long ago that researchers were discussing the real possibility of moving to a four-day workweek. But to achieve a reduction in the workweek, while maintaining or even increasing material living standards, Canada must improve productivity ... Now, not only may we fail to reduce the workweek, but to simply maintain our living standards relative to other industrialized countries, we may need to increase it.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Editorial cartoon by David Parkins, May 18, 2023.Illustration by David Parkins

Living better

How to clean your car after a rough winter

Canadians’ cars can look pretty grimy after a harsh winter. Now that we’re moving into nicer weather, it’s time to clean our rides. But how? We asked professional detailer Jimmy Trepanier, founder of MT Autosport in Gatineau, Que., for some expert advice.

Moment in time: May 18, 1992

Open this photo in gallery: Pro-choice activists rally near the rubble in May 1992, vowing to rebuild the shattered Morgentaler Abortion Clinic in Toronto after it was damaged in an explosion.Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail

Henry Morgentaler’s abortion clinic is firebombed

On this day in 1992, passionate pro-choice advocate and physician Henry Morgentaler’s legal, private abortion clinic on Harbord Street in Toronto was firebombed. Despite the clinic’s hidden cameras, burglary shock sensors and motion detectors anticipating any attack, a pair drilled through the backdoor lock, poured gasoline into the clinic and used a Roman candle to ignite an explosion around 3:23 a.m. The building was demolished, leaving just three other abortion clinics in Ontario, but this failed to stop Dr. Morgentaler from performing the procedure. Threats and vandalism were unfortunately common for the doctor, even after the Supreme Court of Canada deemed anti-abortion laws unconstitutional under the new Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms in 1988. Chief Justice Brian Dickson said, the laws were “a profound interference with a woman’s body and thus a violation of her security of the person.” Regardless of the opposition he faced, Dr. Morgentaler persevered in his fight for women’s reproductive rights and was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2008. Befittingly, he said Canada “is one of the few places in the world where freedom of speech and choice prevail in a truly democratic fashion.” Umaymah Suhail

