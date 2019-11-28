Morning Update: Senior Conservatives launching campaign to oust Scheer

Good morning,
These are the top stories:
Prominent Conservatives set up non-profit to campaign for Leader Andrew Scheer’s removal
Called Conservative Victory, the organization aims to mount a cross-country grassroots movement to put pressure on Mr. Scheer to step down as leader before the Conservative Party holds a mandatory leadership review vote in April.
Mr. Scheer has been trying to convince his party that he can continue to lead the party despite what Tories say was an unexpected election loss.
Here are some of the people behind the campaign:
- Kory Teneycke: a Toronto lobbyist who ran Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s leadership and election campaigns.
- Jeff Ballingall: the founder of Ontario Proud and Canada Proud, two websites dedicated to defeating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- John Reynolds: a former Conservative MP who co-chaired former prime minister Stephen Harper’s successful 2006 election campaign. Mr. Teneycke and Mr. Reynolds were both involved in runner-up Maxime Bernier’s leadership campaign.
Also read
- Opinion (Konrad Yakabuski): Andrew Scheer can choose to go out on a high note
Alberta’s election agency stops disclosing names of people, organizations fined for violating law
The agency will no longer disclose the names of people or organizations that receive fines or sanctions for violating the law, as it reviews its policies after the United Conservative Party government’s decision to remove the election commissioner.
The government has been defending its decision to eliminate the independent commissioner and instead move the position under the purview of Elections Alberta and the chief electoral officer.
The change terminated the contract of commissioner Lorne Gibson, who had been investigating the 2017 UCP leadership race that elected Premier Jason Kenney.
Protesters demand ouster of Malta’s Prime Minister as police question government insiders in murder probe
Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat came under pressure to resign as protests against his government and its possible links to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who devoted her career to exposing corruption in Malta.
For the fourth time this week, protesters gathered outside parliament to demand that Mr. Muscat follow two ministers who left their cabinet posts from the scandal.
Ms. Caruana Galizia was killed in a car explosion in 2017. Her recent work had evidence from the Panama Papers that the same two ministers were beneficiaries of secret offshore companies.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Linda O’Leary had alcohol on breath after deadly boat crash, court documents reveal: Although she blew “an alert” in a breath test, Ms. O’Leary told police that it was after the fatal crash that she’d had a drink of vodka.
Three women accuse impeachment witness Gordon Sondland of sexual misconduct: The publication of the allegations came exactly one week after Mr. Sondland appeared before Congress and gave what was widely viewed as damaging testimony about Mr. Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and a “quid pro quo.”
Transgender people in China fight to improve conditions despite grim circumstances: Workplace practices are often discriminatory, policies around identity documents are inflexible, and many trans people live in fear of physical and sexual violence.
Canada should quadruple carbon tax to meet 2030 targets, Ecofiscal commission says: The report found that policies that are most visible to consumers, such as the federal carbon tax, are also the cheapest to implement and lead to the greatest economic gain.
Amazon’s Vancouver expansion tripling in size with deal to occupy city’s largest downtown office space: At 1.1 million square feet, the company will take up an entire city block and will become the largest corporate tenant in Vancouver, providing space for thousands of technology workers.
MORNING MARKETS
World stocks stall as U.S.-China tensions flare again: A four-day rally that had lifted world stocks to near-record highs stalled on Thursday as a U.S. bill backing Hong Kong’s protesters became law, provoking China’s ire and threatening to derail an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing. Tokyo’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET. U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving. The Canadian dollar was above 75 U.S. cents.
WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT
Unemployment rates are at historically low levels around the world – but that may not mean much
“We know that many millennials are unwillingly on contract rather than in permanent jobs, that many older workers are underemployed and that there are those working two part-time jobs rather than a full-time one.” — Linda Nazareth is a senior fellow at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute.
Life after Poloz: The Bank of Canada prepares for its next governor
“The best any governor can do is to hand over the house in better shape than he got it. As his retirement decision nears, Mr. Poloz can fairly say that he’s done just that.” — David Parkinson
TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON
LIVING BETTER
Everyone knows about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but there’s also Travel Tuesday where you can get some great discounts on your next trip. From all-inclusives and cruise sales to European tours or guided experiences, there’s something for everyone. Check out The Globe’s suggestions for the best deals this weekend.
MOMENT IN TIME
Nov. 28, 1989
In July, 1976, 14-year-old Nadia Comaneci swooped, sprung and soared into the hearts of millions when she became the first gymnast in Olympic history to nab a score of perfect 10. Then the Romanian did it six more times before the Montreal Games were over, winning three gold medals, one silver and one bronze. But afterward, she returned to a nightmarish life behind the Iron Curtain: grinding poverty and Stalinist surveillance, which intensified after her coach defected during a 1981 tour of the United States. And so, as night fell on Nov. 28, 1989, Comaneci and a small group of others walked for six hours across icy terrain and through dense forests, crossing into Hungary, where they met up with a smuggler. Arriving in the United States, she was hit with a different kind of nightmare: rabid, condescending media coverage that mocked her for an alleged affair with her smuggler, and for embracing the American consumerist lifestyle with perhaps too much enthusiasm. Three weeks after she defected, the Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu was overthrown and executed. “I didn’t know the revolution was going to happen,” Comaneci told the Daily Mail in 2014. “If I had, would I have stayed? Yes, probably.” — Simon Houpt
