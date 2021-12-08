Good morning,

The military’s former head of personnel has been charged with sexual assault and committing indecent acts, making him the third current or retired senior commander from the Canadian Armed Forces to face criminal charges this year.

The charges were laid against Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson yesterday by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service. The Department of National Defence said in a news release his case will be dealt with in the civilian justice system.

Vice-Adm. Edmundson is on paid leave, the Forces said on Tuesday. He went on leave on March 31, the day the Military Police confirmed they were investigating allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman on board a ship where he was a superior officer in 1991.

Vice-Admiral Haydn Edmundson, left, who assumes command of Military Personnel Command of the Canadian Forces, speaks during a change of command ceremony in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin TangJustin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario warns of COVID-19 case surge, even without Omicron

Ontario’s science advisers are warning of a potential swell in intensive-care patients next month, as COVID-19 cases increase across the province, even without factoring in any surge caused by the new Omicron variant.

But Ontario and other provinces with Omicron cases within their boundaries as the holiday season approaches have so far announced few new public-health restrictions to contain the virus’s spread. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province hopes to have more data on Omicron within a week before making any moves.

The worst-case scenario outlined in projections released by Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Table on Tuesday suggests Ontario could see 3,000 new cases a day and 400 people in its hospital intensive-care units by mid-January – numbers that could be even higher given the variant, which reports suggest could be more contagious than the dominant Delta strain.

Activists in Ukraine scour the internet to track Putin’s military manoeuvres

The TikTok video showed a bizarre mash-up of a train carrying military hardware on a dim morning somewhere in Russia, to the added strains of Vivaldi. Kirill Mikhailov stared at it with the transfixed eyes of a cat watching its prey.

“There!” he said, pausing the clip and flashing a triumphant smile. “We got lucky.” Mikhailov zoomed in on a serial number on the side of one of the rail cars: 43354336. With this, he searched an online directory of Russian rail cars.

The train Mikhailov geolocated is just one small part of a massive Russian military buildup in Crimea and along the country’s long frontiers with Ukraine. The fact that the public knows as much as it does about the buildup owes a lot to the work of a small community of open-source researchers such as Mikhailov, who works for the Moscow-based Conflict Intelligence Team.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

China is stripping Tibetan children of their culture, report claims: Almost 80 per cent of Tibetan children in China have been placed in a vast system of government-run boarding schools, where they are cut off from their families, languages and traditional culture, according to an analysis of official data by researchers at Tibet Action Institute.

Conditions in federal quarantine hotels ‘totally unacceptable,’ minister says: Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, the minister responsible for quarantine hotels, says the conditions reported in some of the sites are “totally unacceptable” as the federal government faced a barrage of questions about the quarantine facilities. The Globe and Mail reported earlier this week that travellers who are required to stay at the hotels pending a negative test result were met with unsanitary conditions and not released until days after getting a negative COVID-19 test result.

Legislating paid sick leave will raise millions for Ottawa: Legislating 10 days of paid sick leave in federally regulated work forces will bring in $229-million in new tax revenue for Ottawa over four years, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux says.

Indigenous delegation postpones visit to Vatican: A delegation of Indigenous groups and Canadian bishops has postponed a visit to the Vatican scheduled for later this month because of concerns about the Omicron variant. The visit represents an “important step on the journey of reconciliation and shared healing” for Indigenous people and the Catholic Church in Canada, the bishops said.

CIBC to pay $125-million to settle investor lawsuit: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has agreed to pay $125-million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claimed the bank misled shareholders about its multibillion-dollar exposure to the U.S. subprime mortgage sector, which collapsed in 2008 and took the bank’s stock price down with it.

MORNING MARKETS

Positive sentiment buoys world markets: A rebound in market sentiment continued as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.67 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.42 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.06 per cent. New York futures were steady. The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.13 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Editorial: “... there are no meaningless gestures in diplomacy. A decision to attend, or not to attend, the Winter Games sends a signal, and Beijing’s heated rhetoric in reaction to America’s symbolic snub proves it has been stung by the move and fears other countries will follow suit. Which is why Canada should do exactly that.”

John Ibbitson: “In thanking Dominic Barton, who is stepping down as Canada’s ambassador to China, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly tweeted: “Ambassador Barton will be remembered throughout history as one of Canada’s great diplomats.” Nope. This year’s Foreign Affairs Minister appears to have little understanding of the people and events that have shaped her department.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Brian GableBrian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Deciding which travel rewards program to be loyal to isn’t easy

As travel slowly begins to recover and faraway destinations beckon, it is a good time for Canadians to look at which rewards programs offer the greatest perks, upgrades and benefits in exchange for their loyalty. The Globe and Mail asked travel experts to weigh in on some of the most popular loyalty programs so Canadians can choose the ones best-suited for their short- and long-term travel goals.

MOMENT IN TIME: DECEMBER 8, 1941

Japanese armed forces parade through the conquered city of Hong Kong, c. 1942.The Associated Press

Japan attacks Hong Kong

Early in the morning, under the cover of darkness, the Imperial Japanese Army crossed the Sham Chun River into Hong Kong with one mission in mind: take the British colony. For the defending Allied forces, which included almost 2,000 troops from Winnipeg Grenadiers and the Royal Rifles of Canada, this was the moment they had prepared for, as the Battle of Hong Kong began. As the Japanese force moved south through the New Territories, the defending Allied forces fiercely held their ground before repositioning themselves further south in Kowloon and on Hong Kong Island. The Allied forces’ plan was to pull back to Hong Kong Island, strengthen their position and stall the Japanese until reinforcements arrived from either the Philippines or Singapore. However, with Hong Kong almost completely surrounded and outnumbered by the Japanese forces, the Allied forces held out for as long as they could before their surrender on Dec. 25, 1941. A total of 290 Canadians lost their lives in the battle, with an additional 264 later dying from the cruel conditions they faced in Japanese prisoner-of-war camps. Timon Johnson

