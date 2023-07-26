Good morning,

A major cabinet shakeup is expected today in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government as at least seven existing ministers will be removed from his front bench and new faces will be added to his key decision-making circle.

The cabinet shuffle will include Defence Minister Anita Anand moving to an economic portfolio, and David Lametti, Marco Mendicino and Mona Fortier leaving cabinet, according to a government source.

Trudeau is making the sweeping changes after a challenging sitting of the House of Commons that saw his government repeatedly on the defensive, including on foreign interference in Canadian politics.

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by members of his Cabinet, in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.NICK IWANYSHYN/The Canadian Press

Former RCMP officer charged in China foreign interference case granted bail

William Majcher, the retired RCMP officer charged with conducting foreign interference on behalf of China, has been granted bail on conditions that include not communicating with another former Mountie with whom he is alleged to have conspired.

Court documents allege that Majcher conspired with fellow former RCMP officer Kenneth Ingram Marsh and “other persons known and unknown.”

The RCMP allege Majcher “contributed to the Chinese government’s efforts to identify and intimidate an individual outside the scope of Canadian law.”

Manitoba First Nation to excavate church basement for possible burials

A Manitoba First Nation is preparing to dig up a church basement after a high-tech search for human remains last summer detected 14 possible burials.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe Chief Derek Nepinak said the decision to excavate the basement has divided the community, but that most former residential school students, and their families, demanded closer examination of long-standing stories about burials beneath the Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Church.

Despite dozens of communities embarking on searches of residential school grounds using ground-penetrating radar over the past two years, few, and possibly none, have gone ahead with a full excavation to check for the presence of remains.

Also on our radar

Bodies of two children found after flood: Police in Nova Scotia said they recovered the bodies of two children, who had been missing since they were swept away in floodwaters over the weekend, as searchers continued to look for another youth who has yet to be found.

B.C. looks to U.S. for livestock feed: British Columbia is turning to the U.S. to get hay and other feed for livestock as farmers’ supply has been hit by worsening drought conditions across much of the province.

Canadian AI pioneer warns U.S. Senate: Yoshua Bengio, a Canadian artificial intelligence researcher, warned a U.S. Senate committee yesterday that AI systems capable of human-level intelligence could be a reality soon and pose potentially catastrophic risks, as governments around the world figure out how to control the technology.

Lebron James’s son suffers cardiac arrest: Bronny James, the oldest child of LeBron James, was taken to hospital yesterday after going into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. He was in stable condition after leaving the intensive care unit, a family spokesman said.

Morning markets

Fed in focus for markets: Stocks around the world fell on Wednesday as caution reigned ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate rise later in the day that may see rates go up to their highest since the global financial crisis. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.55 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.04 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.36 per cent. New York futures were negative. The Canadian dollar was lower at 75.70 US cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Mike Moffatt: “The NDP is correct – the federal government needs to do more on housing. But let’s hope the Liberals don’t bow to pressure from their confidence-and-supply agreement partner on giving cash to homeowners, which would surely push up home prices further and harm many of the people the NDP is trying to help.”

Today’s editorial cartoon

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Brian Gable

Living better

The number one retirement planning question - and where to find answers

One of the biggest questions people preparing for retirement have is: What kind of income can I expect when I’m done working? You can get a rough estimate of your retirement income in 10 to 15 minutes using the Canadian Retirement Income Calculator available on the Government of Canada website. The calculator projects your income based on the value of your savings, a company pension plan if applicable, the Canada Pension Plan and Old Age Security.

Moment in time: July 26, 1956

Open this photo in gallery: In this June 18, 1956 file photo, Egyptian leader Gamal Abdel Nasser waves as he moves through Port Said, Egypt, during a ceremony in which Egypt formally took over control of the Suez Canal from Britain.The Associated Press

Suez Canal seized

The Suez Crisis was ignited on this day in 1956, when Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal’s operations. Nasser took the step after the United States and Britain reversed a decision to finance Egypt’s Aswan Dam. The seizure angered the British and French, who owned the route and relied on it as a source of oil. The canal connects the Indian Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, providing traders a shortcut between Europe and Asia and allowing ships to avoid the treacherous journey around the tip of Africa. The European powers threatened to invade Egypt to regain control of the 193-kilometre waterway, and Israel joined the conflict. After France and Britain began bombing the region, Canadian Secretary of State for External Affairs Lester Pearson won support at the United Nations to send in a peacekeeping force. The tactic succeeded, the foreign forces withdrew and Pearson would receive a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. He angered the British in the process, and would go on to become prime minister. Eric Atkins

