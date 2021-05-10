Morning Update: Some of the highest earners in the country received wage subsidies

Good morning,

In the first episode of The Globe and Mail’s new podcast The Decibel, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to André Picard about how Canada has fared in the COVID-19 pandemic, what to do if you have vaccine-hesitant friends or family and whether the end of restrictions is in sight.

Canada’s wage subsidies were meant to preserve jobs.

Ottawa will spend more on the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy than it does on child benefits, health care transfers, equalization payments or pandemic benefits for individuals. But in many cases, the $110.6-billion response padded bottom lines.

This includes some of the country’s top-performing hedge funds and wealth managers who were recipients of CEWS. Some of the highest earners in the country, whose companies have performed exceptionally despite the pandemic, saw their wages bankrolled in part by taxpayers. It raises important questions about the design of the program.

Methodology: How The Globe analyzed this data

Vaccines, vaccines, vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines are safe for children, but should they be getting the jab now? While some say vaccinating children is necessary to protect the rest of the population and ensure their safe return to school, others say the risks and benefits must be weighed for each child, instead of vaccinating them as a matter of course. For some parents, there are no easy choices.

Open this photo in gallery People at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, May 6, 2021. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Newly disclosed military reports paint portrait of neglect at two Ontario nursing homes

Dozens of residents in two Ontario nursing homes hit hard by the coronavirus died not from COVID-19 but from dehydration and neglect, the Canadian military says in reports obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The documents contain new details about the deplorable conditions in two Toronto homes before the Forces stepped in last year, revealing for the first time that causes other than COVID-19 hastened the deaths of residents as outbreaks spiralled out of control and staffing collapsed.

Alberta police arrest three anti-lockdown protesters

Pandemic errors made Canadian COVID-19 outbreak far worse than it needed to be, committee told

Ontario teacher candidates rush to write math competency test: Ontario would be the first province to require student teachers to pass a math test before getting their teaching licence, following a months-long delay that has prevented would-be educators from securing their teaching licences.

Who will Trudeau choose for next Supreme Court appointment? Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is choosing a judge for the Supreme Court of Canada for the fourth time, but finding someone who ticks all his boxes will prove a challenge.

Police say man was shot and killed near terminal at Vancouver Airport: The Vancouver International Airport is open and safe after RCMP responded to the shooting at the departure terminal, the airport authority said in a statement.

China says most rocket debris burned up during re-entry above Maldives: Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracked the tumbling rocket part, said on Twitter, “An ocean re-entry was always statistically the most likely. It appears China won its gamble But it was still reckless.”

World stocks tick higher: World stocks ticked up to new peaks on Monday on bets interest rates will remain low, while oil prices jumped after a cyber attack on a U.S. pipeline operator unnerved markets. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both slid 0.16 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei added 0.55 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.05 per cent. New York futures were mixed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 82.54 US cents.

American late-night is reinvigorated, in Canada we’ve got nothing

John Doyle: “Right now, it seems, much of late-night is a continuing series of skirmishes in the ongoing culture wars. Tucker Carlson of Fox News provides endless fodder for Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and others.”

The sudden shift to online psychiatry has brought unexpected benefits

David Goldbloom: “But for most of my fellow clinicians, the surprise has been how many patients do feel comfortable with this mode of interaction – perhaps even more so than we do, because it represents such a transformative change in how we provide care.”

Is ESG compliance at odds with investing in China?

Dambisa Moyo: “Business leaders are grappling with these complex trade-offs, but where to land? No doubt, issues of China’s human-rights record, technology spats and national-security threats will continue to rankle in the short term.”

Open this photo in gallery David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery April 16, 2020 Toronto, ON - My partner Jeff's finger touches our daughter's in the morning light. Chloë Ellingson/The Globe and Mail

The mothers’ days: Two friends comfort each other through pandemic parenthood

Separated by an ocean, photographers Michelle Siu and Chloë Ellingson stayed connected during COVID-19 through thousands of text messages, navigating loneliness, pregnancy and new realities. Read their exchange and take a look at their photos.

Open this photo in gallery The child is only identified as "Patient JL". At the time the [first] picture was taken, Dec. 7, 1922, he had had diabetes for two years. His weight at this time was 15 pounds (6.8 kg). Figure 2 shows the same boy, Feb. 26, 1923. At this time he weighed 30 pounds (13.6 kg). Courtesy of Eli Lilly Company Archives

Insulin is found to be effective in treating diabetic children

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo librarians have preserved an extraordinary collection of 20th-century news photography for The Globe and Mail. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we’re marking the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin.

Without insulin, someone with type 1 diabetes might expect to live three years in a dismal state of decline, with their body unable to absorb the energy needed to survive. Following its discovery by medical scientists Frederick Banting and Charles Best in 1921, and purification by biochemist James Collip at the University of Toronto, insulin was first given to a human patient – 14-year-old Leonard Thompson – in January, 1922. However, it was the set of photos above, of a younger boy who was treated at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital, that introduced the world to the medical miracle of insulin. The photos, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, show the boy (identified as J.L.) on Dec. 7, 1922, prior to treatment – and then on Feb. 26, 1923, while receiving insulin. In that time, the boy’s weight increased from 15 to 30 pounds. Ivan Semeniuk

