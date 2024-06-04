Morning Update: Some parliamentarians collaborated with foreign governments to further their own interests, report says

Good morning,

Canadian intelligence services have gathered information indicating some federal politicians are collaborating with foreign governments to advance their own interests, a new report says.

The security and intelligence committee of parliamentarians tabled a report yesterday saying that it has been told some Canadian politicians are working with India and China in what may be illegal behaviour.

The report is the latest to detail problems in how the government addresses foreign efforts to meddle in Canadian democracy. Last week, a review released by the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency described an “unacceptable state of affairs” in which Canada’s spy agency and the public safety department fail to track who has read and received key reports.

Campbell Clark: Witting involvement changes the nature of foreign interference

Open this photo in gallery: The Canada flag catches the morning light on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

First Nations leaders decry lack of progress five years after release of MMIWG report

The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations and the former judge who chaired the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls are criticizing inaction by governments five years after the inquiry’s landmark findings were released.

Marion Buller, who was the chief commissioner of the inquiry, and AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak made the remarks separately on the fifth anniversary of the inquiry’s report, which was presented on June 3, 2019. It included a total of 231 calls for justice that were directed at all levels of government, institutions, industries and Canadians.

The AFN released a report card yesterday that says only two of the more than 150 calls for justice focused on First Nations have been fully implemented in half a decade.

TD bank employee accused of helping clients skirt controls in new U.S. money-laundering case

A Toronto-Dominion Bank branch employee in Florida is accused of accepting bribes to help move millions of dollars to Colombia, adding to a growing list of court cases focusing on TD’s anti-money laundering troubles in the United States.

The bank has found itself embroiled in lengthy U.S. probes by three regulators and the Department of Justice into weaknesses in its anti-money laundering practices. The investigations have derailed its most significant deal in the market south of the border.

In the latest case, a former retail employee in Hollywood, Fla. allegedly repeatedly accepted bribes to create bank accounts, provide debit cards, and grant online access for individuals to transfer millions of dollars to Colombia, largely through ATMs, according to court documents filed in a U.S. court.

Also on our radar

U.S. presses Israel, Hamas on truce deal: U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing top Israeli and Hamas officials to agree to a three-phase agreement that could immediately bring home dozens of Israeli hostages, free Palestinian prisoners and perhaps even lead to an endgame in the nearly eight-month-old Gaza war. The move by Biden is also an attempt to show parts of his political base demoralized by his handling of the conflict that he’s doing his part to end the war.

Modi’s coalition leads in majority of seats in early India vote count: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition led in a majority of seats Tuesday in India’s general election, according to early figures, but faced a stronger challenge from the opposition than expected after it pushed back against the leader’s mixed economic record and polarizing politics.

Biden prepares order to shut down asylum seekers: The White House is telling lawmakers that President Joe Biden is preparing to sign off on an executive order that would shut down asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border once the average number of daily encounters hits 2,500 at ports of entry, with the border reopening only once that number falls to 1,500, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

Troubled condo project looking for $1.2-billion sale: The receiver for The One condo tower is seeking to sell Sam Mizrahi’s unfinished skyscraper, saying creditors won’t accept anything less than $1.2-billion for the troubled project. But the sale of the partly constructed tower is likely to be difficult given the history of the building, today’s high borrowing costs and a slowdown in the condo market.

Montreal chocolatier chases sweet redemption: Three years ago, at the last Canadian national competition for World Chocolate Masters, there was a colossal upset when Jeremy Monsel lost. The clear favourite going into the competition, Monsel was instead beaten by a relative unknown. So this year’s competition was a chance at redemption.

Open this photo in gallery: Jeremy Monsel prepares his pastry play presentation during the World Chocolate Masters North America Selections in Montreal on Thursday, May 30, 2024.Evan Buhler/The Globe and Mail

Morning markets

Global stocks eased after manufacturing data raised new worries about the strength of the U.S. economy, even as markets awaited a slew of reports this week to gauge how much growth has slowed.

The MSCI All-World index was last down 0.9 per cent while the pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.7 per cent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.6 per cent, Germany’s DAX fell 1.1 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gave back 0.9 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.22 per cent at 38,837.46, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.22 per cent to 18,444.11.

The Canadian dollar traded at 73.02 U.S. cents.

What everyone’s talking about

Doug Saunders: “The hope is that Ms. Sheinbaum will maintain the better aspects of Mr. López Obrador’s presidency – notably, the improved social programs and increased minimum wage that helped alleviate some of the crushing poverty that plagues several Mexican states – while turning away from the more disturbing legacies of his violence-plagued, populist legacy.”

Editorial: “Ontario introduced new rules for gambling ads this year to better protect the province’s youth. No longer can Wayne Gretzky, the Great One himself and a spokesman for BetMGM, declare that ‘every bet with BetMGM has the potential for greatness.’ Those new rules are a step in the right direction. But more needs to be done: Ontario should regulate gambling advertising according to the same standards that alcohol advertising is regulated in Canada.”

Living better

Six ways to help boost mental health

Personal loss, setbacks, or stories of violence and hardship in the news can be overwhelming no matter how hard we try to distract ourselves. Psychologist Jillian Roberts outlines some positive strategies to help us maintain our well-being.

Moment in time: June 4, 1838

Open this photo in gallery: This 37-cent commemorative stamp, designed by Les Holloway of Toronto, marks the 150th anniversary of the earliest recorded baseball game played on June 4, 1838, in North America.Alexander Mitrofanov/Alamy Stock Photo

Alleged first baseball game played in Beachville, Ont.

The mighty Casey may have struck out in mythical Mudville, as Ernest Lawrence Thayer’s 19th-century poem described it, but the first baseball game may have happened in the Ontario hamlet of Beachville. According to Dr. Adam Ford, a onetime resident of St. Marys, Ont., a baseball-like contest occurred on this day in 1838. It took place in a pasture “just back of Enoch Burdick’s shops,” according to Ford, who recounted the event in Sporting Life magazine 48 years later. The infield was square, with five bases. The ball was made of twisted yarn, covered with “good, honest calf skin.” The “thrower” tossed the ball to the “knocker,” who used a wagon spoke or “any nice, straight stick.” Ford did not report the final score between the Beachville Club and the visiting Zorras, but he did say games typically ended when one team reached 18 or 21 “tallies.” Ford’s account of the 1838 game clashed with the popular legend that Abner Doubleday had invented baseball in Cooperstown, N.Y., in the summer of 1839. Upon publication of Ford’s story, there could be no joy in Cooperstown. Brad Wheeler

