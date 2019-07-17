Morning Update: Some provinces are forcing patients to pay abortion fees; How can Djibouti take China’s money without losing control?

Good morning,

These are the top stories:

Djibouti risks falling into Beijing’s ‘debt trap’

In this Horn of Africa country, Beijing is helping to build an ultramodern trade hub – and, some fear, tighten its grip on Africa through multibillion-dollar loans. In fact, nobody quite knows what benefits Beijing will extract from Djibouti’s free-trade zone – a Chinese-financed project that could cost US$3.5-billion over the next 10 years, covering a 48 square kilometres.

But money is only one of the commodities in these transactions. Political influence and commercial power are the implicit commodities in China’s financial drive. Djibouti is strategically located at the crossroads of Africa and the Middle East, on a narrow strait that controls access to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. It has become a crucial hub in China’s Belt and Road Initiative: a multitrillion-dollar plan to build modern infrastructure to connect at least 68 countries to Chinese trade routes.

This is the daily Morning Update newsletter.

House of Representatives condemn Trump’s ‘racist’ tweets in extraordinary rebuke

In a remarkable political repudiation, the Democratic-led U.S. House voted Tuesday night to condemn President Donald Trump’s “racist comments” against four congresswomen of colour, despite protestations by Trump’s Republican congressional allies and his own insistence he hasn’t “a racist bone in my body.”

Two days after Trump tweeted that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries — though all are citizens and three were born in the U.S.A. — Democrats muscled the resolution through the chamber by 240-187 over near-solid GOP opposition.

Ontario, New Brunswick violating Canada Health Act by forcing patients to pay for abortions: National Abortion Federation

The Canada Health Act sets out criteria and conditions provinces must meet to get their share of federal transfer payments for health care. While provincial governments deliver health care, the federal act can be used to hold them accountable. Jill Doctoroff, director of NAF, which is the professional association of abortion providers, said some provinces may be violating the act by failing to ensure adequate access to abortions, since most – both surgical and with the abortion pill – happen in big clinics, hundreds of kilometres from where some patients live.

Provincial abortion policies are among many barriers to abortion in Canada. A Globe and Mail investigation on Saturday revealed that most prescriptions for the abortion pill come from clinics, which are typically in large urban centres.

NATO secretary-general cautions on security threats to 5G network

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says it “remains to be seen” whether the sharing of confidential information between members of the Western military alliance will be affected as countries make different decisions about allowing gear from China’s Huawei Technologies into their 5G wireless networks.

He said the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is trying to overhaul its common rules for protection of critical infrastructure as 5G technology looms. In addition to faster speeds and increased data capacity, the next generation of wireless technology is meant to support a vast expansion of telecom networks to connect self-driving cars, factory robots, medical devices and power plants. This ultraconnected environment will mean increased susceptibility to cyberattacks.

Got a news tip that you'd like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canadian maker of military vehicles for Sudan operates beyond reach of Ottawa’s rules: The vehicles are part of a growing debate in Sudan: the role of foreign companies, including Canadian manufacturers, in providing support for the latest military regime and, before it, the authoritarian government that ruled Sudan for 30 years.

Food delivery app competition, rising labour costs bite into pizza-chain sales: Pizza has always operated in a highly competitive market, now they’re fighting with new types of cuisine for home delivery, too.

B.C. municipalities intent on banning single-use plastic bags asking province to take decisive action: The City of Rossland on Monday adopted a bylaw to prohibit businesses from giving customers plastic bags, four days after the B.C. Court of Appeal struck down a similar bylaw in Victoria.

Dominic LeBlanc used Irving aircraft to receive medical treatments in Montreal: The free flight that originated in Moncton for the Liberal MP for Beauséjour and his wife was preapproved by Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion.

Alberta’s $25-a-day daycare program could be ending in early 2021: Rebecca Schulz, Alberta’s Minister of Children’s Services, said Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives are looking at whether the millions spent on the program provide good value at a time when the province is grappling with a deep deficit.

Calgary Stampede to review chuckwagon racing after six horse deaths: Warren Connell, the Stampede’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday that the organization examines each of its rodeo disciplines each year, but on this occasion chuckwagons will be more heavily scrutinized.

MORNING MARKETS

Stocks mixed

Resurgent trade tensions, concern over the outlook for corporate America and the growing risk of a chaotic Brexit in the United Kingdom dampened appetite for equities on Wednesday while keeping alive interest in the dollar and government bonds. Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up marginally. New York futures were up. The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s biggest fan? Donald Trump

Editorial: “There is a war within the Democratic Party, and Mr. Trump is taking sides. Being public enemy No. 1 gives him the power to influence whom the party chooses as it leaders and what policies it embraces and emphasizes.”

Data breach has Desjardins doing damage control

Konrad Yakabuski: “So far, Desjardins claims that it hasn’t witnessed any major exodus of customers. But with the big banks and fintech players aggressively looking for business in Quebec, analysts predict the financial fallout from the data breach could be significant for Desjardins.”

From now on, all Tiger Woods has to do is show up, read his lines and cash his cheque

Cathal Kelly: “From this point forward, he isn’t the guy who had it all and blew it. He’s the guy who came back from all that and no longer has to care.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

Better weather and vacation days mean it’s time to start thinking about summer road trips. Whether you want to take the kids out for their first long excursion, or just want to fill the car with your friends, you’ll need to prepare for these journeys. As one idea, consider ditching the playlist, try the local radio wherever you end up. Prepare each of your riders with a “fun bag” to prevent boredom. For kids, this could books, games and puzzles – this could even work for the adults in the car. Read more details about the tips you could use before your summer road trip this year.

MOMENT IN TIME

Open this photo in gallery SpongeBob SquarePants (TV Show, 1999-). Shown: SpongeBob SquarePants (voice of Tom Kenny). Credit: Nickelodeon / Photofest Nickelodeon / Photofest

July 17, 1999

After a preview episode that ran on May 1, 1999, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants officially premiered on July 17. To say the underwater antics of an annoying, insistently right-angled and unjustifiably optimistic sea creature made for absorbing children’s television would be an understatement. The still-airing show, set in the fictional watery city of Bikini Bottom, has won the best awards (Annies, Golden Reels, Emmys, Kids’ Choice and children’s BAFTAs) and is currently the fifth-longest-running animated series. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by marine biologist and animator Stephen Hillenburg in the hallucinogenic tradition of such children’s classics as Pee-wee’s Playhouse, The Wizard of Oz and H.R. Pufnstuf. Characters are colourful, as is the surreal imagery. The show’s success has led to an industrious spin-off empire that includes two feature films (with a third to come) and a Broadway musical that earned a dozen Tony Award nominations. Although aimed at children, the must-sea TV is enjoyed by parents and, without irony, young adults. Even former U.S. president Barack Obama said that SpongeBob SquarePants was “the show I watch with my daughter.” Through it all, SpongeBob soaks up the love and proves that one can be square and cool simultaneously. Brad Wheeler

Brad Wheeler