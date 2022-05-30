Good morning,

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled against accused people in 34 sexual-assault cases in a row, stretching back more than four years, making it more difficult to overturn such convictions on appeal as the cases pour in during the Me Too era.

The Globe and Mail reviewed all sexual-assault cases heard by the Supreme Court since 2014. Thirty-six cases have reached the court since the beginning of 2018, and 19 in the previous four-year period – a near-doubling that reflects a fast-changing area of law in which lower-court judges are struggling to keep up. The last case won by the defence was in February, 2018. (The numbers do not include a handful of cases decided on extraneous legal issues, such as delay; all such issues have been decided in the Crown’s favour since 2018.)

The losing streak for accused people has some criminal-defence lawyers questioning whether the Supreme Court is committed to balance, fairness and the presumption of innocence in sexual-assault cases. Some feminist observers, on the other hand, view the rulings as a course correction for a system still permeated by myths and stereotypes.

Many of the cases turned on the credibility of complainants. The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that, if the judge who presided over a trial believes a complainant, appeal courts should not disturb a conviction. While that is not new law, the court has reinforced the message by rebuking some of Canada’s most experienced appellate judges, whom they view as having ignored that principle.

Joanna Birenbaum, a Toronto lawyer who has appeared before the Supreme Court on behalf of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic, poses for a photograph at her home in Toronto Ont., on May 6, 2022.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

After Uvalde massacre, residents try to reconcile support for stricter laws with pervasive gun culture in Texas

The last time Antonio Rodriguez saw Alexandria Rubio and Tess Mata was on May 19, when their little league softball team, the Bandits, notched a hard-fought 18-to-17 victory over the rival Bruins in Uvalde, Tex. Five days later, the two girls would be among the 19 students killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Mr. Rodriguez, the Bandits’ coach, has no doubt about the reason such massacres continue to happen in the U.S.

“I don’t like guns. I don’t own them,” the 64-year-old landscaper said as he paid his respects at the school. “We need more controls.”

Mr. Rodriguez’s strong views set him apart in a state with some of the most lenient gun laws in the U.S. In the days after the killings, which also left two teachers dead, many residents in this town of 15,000 are trying to reconcile their support for tougher rules with the pervasive gun culture in this corner of the country.

Tributes are seen at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade, in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022.JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Ottawa set to introduce new firearms legislation

Ottawa is set to reveal this week whether it will force all owners of banned assault weapons to give up those firearms, after an earlier, unpassed bill that would have made the surrender optional drew intense criticism from gun-control advocates.

The new, firmer mandate, if it materializes, would be contained in a firearms bill the Liberal government is set to table as early as Monday. The bill is expected to mark a revival of sorts for Bill C-21, proposed gun-control legislation that died on the order paper when a federal election was called in August.

The Liberal Party pledged during the 2019 election campaign to introduce a buyback program for “all military-style assault rifles legally purchased in Canada,” only to design a voluntary – not mandatory – buyback program, revealed when C-21 was tabled in early 2021. That bill proposed increasing penalties for gun smuggling and creating a criminal offence for altering magazine capacities beyond lawful limits. It also proposed allowing municipalities to ban handguns.

Bill C-21 also would have allowed existing rifle owners to keep prohibited guns under a grandfathering process. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said early last year his government had decided on a voluntary system after studying and rejecting measures introduced in New Zealand. The government there banned and mandated buybacks of tactical-style rifles following a 2019 mass shooting in Christchurch that left 51 people dead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 19, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

In the year after Kamloops, a family of residential-school survivors reclaim those who didn’t make it home: In the year after the grim findings at Kamloops, residential-school survivors in one family had to find closure for the spirits of those who didn’t make it home. Tanya Talaga shares their story.

Cross-border rockabilly legend Ronnie Hawkins dies at 87: Ronnie Hawkins, the southern U.S. rockabilly artist who sowed the seeds of Canada’s music scene after moving north, has died at 87.

U.S. enters a ‘new era’ of surging gun sales: The U.S. has seen a rapid acceleration in the production of firearms over the past two decades and there is little sign demand is abating.

Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in India, music industry in Canada mourn killing: Punjabi rap star Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in India on Sunday morning, shocking many in Canada, where Mr. Sidhu found stardom after moving to the country in 2016 as an international student.

Russian troops enter outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, in Ukraine’s east: The regional governor on Monday described “very fierce” fighting in the ruins of a city that has become the focus of Moscow’s offensive. Meanwhile, European Union leaders are due to meet Monday and Tuesday to discuss a new sanctions package against Russia, potentially including an oil embargo.

Bank of Canada expected to announce another supersized interest rate hike to help temper inflation: The Bank of Canada is expected to announce another oversized interest rate increase this week, part of its effort to push Canadian borrowing costs rapidly higher in the hope of slowing the pace of consumer price growth.

Fake meat was touted as the ‘future of food.’ Why did it fail to deliver?: Plant-based proteins and other ‘meat analogues’ seemed an ideal solution to much of the world’s food sustainability problems, but producers like Beyond Meat are facing hurdles with consumers and investors.

Ontario election: Parties make final push on last weekend of campaign before June 2: All four major party leaders paid visits to area ridings on Sunday to try and lock up votes for the June 2 election. Ten days of advance voting wrapped up on Saturday.

World stocks gain: World shares rose on Monday and the U.S. dollar was pinned near five-week lows on hopes of an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening following sharp interest rate hikes in June and July. Around 5:30 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.65 per cent and 0.81 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.19 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 2.06 per cent. Markets in the U.S. are closed Monday for Memorial Day. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.83 US cents.

At Davos, a World Economic Forum without economics

“Geopolitics and economics are inextricably linked and Davos usually serves as a place where the two realms can interact to discuss solutions. This year, something was different.” - Mark D. Wiseman

Canadian drone tech can save lives, and not just in Ukraine

“As someone who has been a part of Calgary’s technology community for more than two decades, I know that humanitarian drones have evolved to a point where they can save lives without risking lives. Modern drone innovation can help us safely deliver supplies or conduct search-and-rescue (SAR) missions in dangerous environments.” - Riaz Mamdani

David Parkins/The Globe and Mail

How to reduce your grocery bills in seven easy steps

Hazelnuts are being added into a pasta and pumpkin dish.alvarez/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

There’s no doubt about it – food costs significantly more these days than it has in recent memory.

In April, Canadians paid 9.7 per cent more for food purchased from stores on a year-over-year basis – the largest yearly increase since September, 1981, according to Statistics Canada. The cost of dairy products and eggs has seen the most significant increase since 1983, and wheat futures have reached a 14-year high, due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the skyrocketing cost of fertilizer, driven by higher energy prices.

Last year’s drought in Western Canada also meant a huge drop in production of wheat, as well as canola; the cost of cooking oils has been on the rise worldwide, propelled by drought and conflict in Ukraine and Russia (key producers of sunflower oil) and Indonesia’s recent decision to temporarily halt palm oil exports. Globally, palm is the number one cooking oil both in terms of production and consumption, and Indonesia is the world’s biggest producer.

With so many world events effecting our grocery bills, learning a few skills and strategies in our day-to-day kitchen practices can make it easier to spend less and waste less, which means saving more. Julie Van Rosendaal writes about seven ways to reduce grocery bills.

For more than 100 years, photographers and photo editors working for The Globe and Mail have preserved an extraordinary collection of news photography. Every Monday, The Globe features one of these images. This month, we are showcasing flowers in Canada.

Chairman of the Royal Botanical Gardens Grant Walsh stands in front of some irises in the Laking Garden at the Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ontario, on June 16, 2004.Jim Ross/The Globe and Mail

The iris – a perennial with long flowering stems and intricately shaped showy flowers – represents faith, hope, courage, wisdom and admiration. It’s a tall order, but it’s also a tall plant, getting its name from the Greek goddess of the rainbow, Iris. If that goddess were around today, she might visit the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ont., and say, “My work here is done.” In Globe photographer Jim Ross’s photo from June, 2004, Grant Walsh – then chairman of the RBG – proudly shows off some of the 970 types of iris blooms at the Laking Garden. To say it’s a rainbow of colour would be putting it mildly. The RBG’s iris collection, started in 1947, offers the public multiple weeks of blooms. Irises are at their peak from late spring to early summer and attract butterflies and hummingbirds. The goddess would be pleased. Philip King.

