Morning Update: Suspect in Fredericton shooting had firearms licence, police say; Ontario delays debut of private-sector cannabis

Suspect in Fredericton shooting had firearms licence, police say

Police said Monday that the New Brunswick man charged with four counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Friday killed two civilians and two police officers had a firearms license. The long gun, which is believed to be used in the attack, is also commonly available for purchase. At a press conference outside of the Fredericton Police Department, Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet told reporters that the firearm is not prohibited or restricted. The police department has been transformed into a memorial for the deceased officers, with flowers, cards and teddy bears set up outside the headquarters. Throughout the day on Monday, streams of visitors arrived at Fredericton City Hall to sign books of condolences for the two police constables killed in one of the deadliest shootings in the province’s history. Many left in tears after seeing the simple display of photos of the officers set next to two candles and a bouquet of white flowers.

To catch up on all the information we know about the Fredericton shooting, read our explainer.

Ontario delays debut of private-sector cannabis

The Ontario government announced that recreational cannabis will be sold online through a retail channel when it is legalized this fall, and that customers will have to wait till Apr. 1 to be able to go into a brick-and-mortar store and buy the product legally. The Progressive Conservatives' plan, as The Globe and Mail revealed last month, reverses the course on the preceding Liberal government’s system, which would have had legalized cannabis distributed through publicly-owned and operated stores. The “tightly regulated” private retail model will also give municipalities the choice to opt out of hosting any cannabis shops within their boundaries, leaving the province with the task of wholesaling product to retailers and managing the only legal online store. Finance Minister Vic Fedeli and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney added during their Monday press conference that Premier Doug Ford’s government will give these municipalities a “one-time window under which they can choose to opt-out,” but it was unclear whether that decision to boycott could be reversed in future years. (For subscribers)

Canadian hospitals scrambling as Saudi medical students withdraw from duties ahead of Aug. 31 deadline

Hospitals across the country are hurriedly trying to replace some of their Saudi Arabian medical graduates who say they will be withdrawing from their clinical duties before the Aug. 31 deadline to leave the country, set as a result of the diplomatic row between Canada and the Middle East Kingdom. It’s unclear how many Saudi medical trainees are asking to be relieved of their duties, but the early departures will most likely have a destabilizing effect on the hospital system, said Richard McLean, vice-president of medical affairs and quality at Hamilton Health Sciences Centre. He added that he expects many more will be “stepping away from the workplace” in the next few weeks, as the students make arrangements to leave the country. Canada has long had a program in place to allow Saudi Arabian medical graduates to train at national teaching hospitals, which comes at no added cost to Canadian taxpayers and allows the doctors-in-training to receive valuable experience and provide care for patients.

Columnist John Ibbitson writes that the most recent confrontation with Saudi Arabia is yet another example of the continuity-of-error that defines much of this Liberal government’s approach to Canada in the world.

Victoria rejects Ontario government offer to take ownership of controversial statue of Sir John A. Macdonald

The decision to remove a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from the steps of Victoria’s City Hall this past weekend easily passed a city council vote last week, but the controversy over the first prime minister’s effigy is being dragged out further: Ontario has waded into the debate by offering to display the removed statue. Victoria promptly rejected the offer. The Ontario Progressive Conservative House Leader Todd Smith had wrote Victoria on Friday offering to “take ownership of the statue,” arguing that “our first Prime Minister, Sir John A. Macdonald holds a significant place in the hearts of many Canadians and should be honoured accordingly.” The debate to take down the statue in Victoria began a year ago, when two local First Nations argued the statue had become a painful reminder of colonialism. Lisa Helps, the Mayor of Victoria, said the statue was a gift to the city and that discussions are currently under way to determine how to display it in the future.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Orca whale ‘Tahlequah’ releases dead calf after longest documented mourning period

The Center for Whale Research confirmed on the weekend that the 20-year-old mother killer whale, named Tahlequah, was spotted without her baby while she “vigorously chased a school of salmon.” The orca’s three-week “tour of grief” that captured the world’s attention was the longest such display ever documented among southern resident killer whales, who will commonly mourn their kin, but usually no more than a few days. Researchers were hoping to collect the carcass after Tahlequah let it go to find out why it died. There are only 75 southern resident killer whales documented in the area, making them an endangered species in both Canada and the United States.

MORNING MARKETS

World shares regain footing as lira roars out of rout

World share markets regained their footing on Tuesday as the threat from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed and reassuring German data offset signs of slowing growth in China. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05 per cent just before 5:30 a.m. ET. Germany’s DAX gained 0.39 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.30 per cent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.28 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.66 per cent. Brent and West Texas Intermediate both edged higher after Saudi Arabia said it had cut production in July. The Canadian dollar was trading higher at 76.35 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

No, Canada is not alone in facing Saudi Arabia

It is regrettable that our closest friends feel alone at this time, but it is important to state again that Britain will continue to try its hardest to prevent the crisis from expanding. Canada can rest assured that its friends are working to support it, albeit quietly. - Michael Stephens, research fellow for Middle East Studies at Royal United Services Institute RUSI

Syria’s ‘disappeared’ deserve truth and justice

These files will remain open until every mother and father knows what happened to their child and until those responsible are punished. The rest of the world should support them in seeking truth and justice. - Lama Fakih, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch

It’s time for the Trudeau government to move past its errors and post some wins in foreign policy

On bad days, Canadian foreign policy is an unwholesome mix of high-minded declarations, inadequate commitment and confusion. The Trudeau government has experienced more than its share of bad days. It’s time to post some wins. - John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

The start of fall is just around the corner: Swimming pools will close for the season, crossing guards will return to their loyal posts and familiar back-to-school jitters will set in. Both parents and kids may find themselves worrying about everything from what to wear for the first day of classes to what they should pack for healthy and well-rounded snacks. We’ve rounded up the best of our back-to-school stories to help you ease into the transition – and have a good laugh when the stress gets to you, including articles that highlight what a grandparent can learn as grandkids head back to school and how to pack a hassle-free lunch box, (For subscribers)

MOMENT IN TIME

On the way back from his summer home, a wealthy beer baron notices a car that looks as though it’s following him. He is relieved when it passes — until he turns a corner to see it waiting for him. He slams on the brakes. Three men haul him out of his car and demand he write a ransom note for $150,000 (almost $2.8-million today). The baron is driven to a remote cabin, chained to a bed and held for three days. It sounds like a cheesy, true-crime story, but in 1934, John Labatt, head of Canada’s largest brewery, was the country’s first businessman to be held for ransom. Perhaps more dramatic, however, was Mr. Labatt’s return. When the media attention got to be too much, his kidnappers panicked and drove him back to Toronto, tossing him out of the car with enough cab fare to get downtown. Michael Francis McCardell (a.k.a. “Three-Fingered Abe”), Jack Bannon, Russell Knowles and David Meisner were sentenced for the kidnapping. Mr. Meisner would later be found innocent and released after 13 months. He then sued Mr. Labatt and settled for $5,500. The ordeal would haunt Mr. Labatt, who became a recluse until his death in 1952. - Jack Hauen

