Morning Update: Sweden solves 1986 Palme murder; COVID-19 cases rising among young adults

Sweden solves PM Palme’s 1986 murder

It was a mystery that haunted Sweden for 34 years: Who fatally shot then prime minister Olof Palme in 1986 after a visit to the cinema with his wife and son?

Prosecutor Krister Petersson, who has led an investigation into the case since 2017, announced today the killer was graphic designer Stig Engstrom, a suspect long known to Swedes as “Skandia man” after the company where he worked, with offices near the scene of the shooting.

“Because the person is dead, I cannot bring charges against him and have decided to close the investigation,” Petersson said.

The case spawned numerous conspiracy theories about the murder, ranging from the CIA and Kurdish separatists to the South African security services.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise among young adults

In recent weeks, the number of people in their 20s testing positive for COVID-19 in areas such as Toronto and Hamilton has risen compared with older age groups. Public-health experts say it’s unclear where they are getting infected, which could hamper efforts to contain further spread.

The issue is taking on increasing urgency as the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Windsor and other populous parts of the province cannot move to the next stage of reopening their economies until they reduce their numbers of new cases.

Ontario child-care centres allowed to reopen on Friday with strict guidelines

Although the Toronto area and some other regions have not yet been given the green light to move onto Stage 2 of Ontario’s plan to gradually lift the COVID-19 lockdown, child-care centres will be allowed to open across the province. Summer day camps are also permitted.

Canada’s Parliament has sat only 38 days in nearly 12 months

Since the House of Commons broke for summer last June, there have been only 38 regular sitting days over that nearly 12-month period. This year’s pandemic and last year’s federal election each eroded the regular sittings. In September, MPs will decide how the legislative body will function. In the meantime, parliamentary experts are urging a committee of MPs to look at a range of remote-voting options. Bill Curry reports on what the future may hold.

Long-term impacts of the pandemic on refugee women

Canada’s ambassador for women, peace and security says the world needs to be wary of developing “COVID tunnel vision” by failing to consider the long-term impacts of the pandemic on the most vulnerable, particularly refugee women.

Jacqueline O’Neill made the remarks during a virtual conference with refugee and women’s rights advocates Tuesday. She said that while the global pandemic response requires urgent aid to stem the spread of the virus, governments have to be equally focused on “the secondary and tertiary impacts of the crisis.”

New Brunswick Premier open to shared, independent police oversight with neighbouring provinces

New Brunswick is looking at changing how it handles investigations into serious injuries or deaths caused by the police, as questions grow around the fatal shooting of a young Indigenous woman in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs has so far declined to say whether he will call a coroner’s inquest into the death of a 26-year-old mother killed by a lone Edmundston Police Department officer at her apartment.

While he said he doesn’t think New Brunswick needs its own independent police watchdog, the Premier confirmed that he’s open to creating a shared, independent oversight agency with other neighbouring provinces that could investigate police in serious matters of public interest.

Floyd called ‘cornerstone of a movement’ at funeral, family calls for justice

George Floyd was memorialized at his funeral yesterday as “an ordinary brother” transformed by fate into the “cornerstone of a movement.”

During a four-hour service broadcast live on every major U.S. television network from a church in Mr. Floyd’s boyhood home of Houston, family members, clergy and politicians exhorted Americans to turn grief and outrage at his death into a moment of reckoning for the country.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ontario court ruling on extreme intoxication defence exposes deep divides among Canadians

Feminists say a recent court ruling on intoxication sends the wrong message on sexual assault, and takes society back to a time when judges found ways to excuse violence against women.

Last week’s ruling by the Ontario Court of Appeal established that if an accused person can show they were in a state of extreme intoxication akin to automatism, they have a defence for violent crimes from sexual assault to murder.

Torstar stock spiked before news of takeover

Shares of Torstar Corp. jumped unexpectedly on heavy trading volume the day before the company announced late last month that it had received a takeover offer at a significant premium. There were no announcements or news from Torstar that would explain unusual trading in the two days before the transaction announcement, and no industry news that would have had an impact on newspaper stocks more broadly.

MORNING MARKETS

World stocks hold fire ahead of Fed: World stock markets hovered below three-month highs on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar stumbled ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Just before 6 a.m. ET, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.28 per cent. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.39 and 0.18 per cent, respectively. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.15 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.03 per cent. New York futures were little changed. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.63 US cents.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

William Barr: The second-most dangerous man in America

Lawrence Martin: “In just 16 months on the job, he’s violated the principle of independence so much that it’s hard to keep track of the travesties.”

The COVID-19 crisis has neutered Canada’s already weakened Parliament

John Ibbitson: “If we truly valued Parliament, members would have found a way to keep going despite the pandemic.”

TODAY’S EDITORIAL CARTOON

Open this photo in gallery By Brian Gable Brian Gable/The Globe and Mail

LIVING BETTER

When will Canadians return to galleries, museums and the performing arts? Survey says...

J. Kelly Nestruck reports on a survey tracking the attitudes of Canadian “culture goers.” It finds that there will be two waves of returning patrons – and that theatres and galleries do not need to prepare for a single reopening, but for two.

MOMENT IN TIME: JUNE 10, 1995

Open this photo in gallery Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

When Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry came up with the name of Vulcan, for the planet from which the brilliant if humourless Mr. Spock emerged, did he take inspiration from the Alberta town with the same appellation? No. He chose it in 1966 for the same reason that a CPR surveyor chose it in 1910 – as an homage to the Roman god of fire. But the small town of fewer than 2,000 people, midway between Calgary and Lethbridge, recognized the potential tourism bonanza of its famous name. By the late 1980s, the prairie town began to promote itself as the Star Trek capital of Canada. The first Star Trek convention (VulCon) was held there in 1992 and on this date in 1995, the municipality unveiled its own starship Enterprise. The giant replica of the original spacecraft used on the TV show and movies has become an anchor of the town’s Vulcan Tourism and Trek Station, which sells and displays Star Trek memorabilia and provides tourist information. This year’s Vulcan Spock Days – a community-wide weekend in June for devotees – was cancelled. Not even the smartest planet in the universe could solve COVID-19. – Philip King

